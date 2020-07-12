Successfully reported this slideshow.
Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educaci�n Universidad Bicentenaria de Aragua Profe...
LA PARTICI�N Es aquel acto jur�dico, unilateral o plurilateral, necesario e irrevocable, de naturaleza declarativa (ROCA S...
TIPOS DE PARTICI�N ( Bienes e Inmuebles, KUNG FOO, Pg. 102-104) Partici�n voluntaria: Aquella que efect�an todos los hered...
PARTICION JUDICIAL CONTENSIOSA Art 777 y siguiente CPC (JURISTA RICARDO HENR�QUEZ LA ROCHE) Si bien sabemos la doctrina ha...
derecho

Published in: Law
Dip 2

  1. 1. Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educaci�n Universidad Bicentenaria de Aragua Profesor: Jos� Andr�s Malo Alumna: Niurka Guevara
  2. 2. LA PARTICI�N Es aquel acto jur�dico, unilateral o plurilateral, necesario e irrevocable, de naturaleza declarativa (ROCA SASTRE, Bienes e Inmueble 2017) Es la distribuci�n de los bienes de la masa entre los cond�minos. (MAZEAUD, Bienes e Inmueble 2017) Es la operaci�n por medio de la cual se pone t�rmino a la indivisi�n de una sucesi�n, distribuyendo el caudal relicto entre los coherederos (COVI�N, Bienes e Inmueble 2017)
  3. 3. TIPOS DE PARTICI�N ( Bienes e Inmuebles, KUNG FOO, Pg. 102-104) Partici�n voluntaria: Aquella que efect�an todos los herederos de com�n acuerdo y se realiza en escritura ante notario y requiere para considerarse v�lida la firma de todos los llamados a heredar. Partici�n Judicial: Esta partici�n se da en los casos en los que los herederos no se ponen de acuerdo sobre c�mo repartir los bienes del fallecido. En esos casos, deber�n acudir al juez de primera instancia para que se realice la partici�n judicial Partici�n realizada por un "contador-partidor": En estos casos, la efect�a una figura denominada contador-partidor, para evitar acudir a la partici�n judicial, m�s larga y gravosa econ�micamente. Contador-partidor testamentario: Cuando ha sido nombrada por el testador en el testamento para el que realice la partici�n de la herencia. Contador-partidor dativo: Es el nombrado por el Juez a solicitud de los herederos que representen al menos el cincuenta por ciento del haber hereditario.
  4. 4. PARTICION JUDICIAL CONTENSIOSA Art 777 y siguiente CPC (JURISTA RICARDO HENR�QUEZ LA ROCHE) Si bien sabemos la doctrina ha reconocido tres tipos de partici�n como m�todo para extinguir la comunidad sobre determinados bienes las cuales son: 1. Partici�n Judicial Contencioso. 2. Partici�n Extra-Judicial Amistosa. 3. Partici�n Judicial no Contenciosa. Interpone libelo de demanda seg�n Art 777 CPC Admitida la demanda el juez ordenara la citaci�n de los demandados para el acto de la contestaci�n de la demanda Se presenta el documento de partici�n y se procede a la revisi�n en el termino de los 10 d�as siguientes a su presentaci�n, si no hay objeci�n queda concluida la partici�n

