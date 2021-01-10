Introduccion a la criminalistica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introducción a la Criminalística Br Maria Alejandra Fariña Mancano C.I: V-27.429.314
Origen De La Criminalística La Criminalística como ciencia atravesó 3 épocas Pre-ciencitifica: comúnmente conocida como la...
Origen De La Criminalística Realizo la obra Manual de Juez Se refirió a los métodos de investigación criminal Una discipli...
Ciencia Y Disciplinas Precursoras Ciencia y disciplinas precursoras La dactiloscopia es utilizada para identificar a las p...
La Criminalística Es una disciplina que tiene por objeto el descubrimiento explicación y prueba de los delitos, así como l...
La Criminalística como ciencia y como arte Es ciencia, porque la búsqueda en la sociedad criminal se apoya o utilizar méto...
  1. 1. Introducción a la Criminalística Br Maria Alejandra Fariña Mancano C.I: V-27.429.314
  2. 2. Origen De La Criminalística La Criminalística como ciencia atravesó 3 épocas Pre-ciencitifica: comúnmente conocida como las pesquisas de la viada, quien desde un inicio criminal paso a ser un investigador criminal y precursor de la criminalística Individualismo empírico: se basa en mera experiencia individuales, del aprendizaje de los conocimientos que se iban perfeccionando solo atreves de dicha experiencia Científica: La recepción de mas y diversas fuentes de tipo experimental al tiempo que se iban desarrollando los métodos de investigación técnica
  3. 3. Origen De La Criminalística Realizo la obra Manual de Juez Se refirió a los métodos de investigación criminal Una disciplina Jurídico- Penal Luego le fueron designados nombres como: •Policía Científica (Along 1897) •Policía Jurídica (Carrera 1906) •Policía Juridicial (Niceforo 1907) •Técnica Policía (Locard 1923) Dr, Hans Gross Fundador Y Padre De La Criminalística
  4. 4. Ciencia Y Disciplinas Precursoras Ciencia y disciplinas precursoras La dactiloscopia es utilizada para identificar a las personas mediante las impresiones dactilares Alemania (1249) se tomo juramento al medica LUCCA para la redacción de dictámenes médicos legales B. De Varignana practico la primera autopsia para la comprobación de un envenenamiento Ambrosio y Paolo (1651) estudio y determinación de las causas de muerte y procesos (1753) Boucher realizo los primeros estudios de balística (1840) Mateo Buenaventura conforma la toxicología en Italia y en (1872) Ogeir la complementa (1866) Allan Pinkerton en EE.UU empleo y practico la fotografía criminal para reconocer a los delincuentes
  5. 5. La Criminalística Es una disciplina que tiene por objeto el descubrimiento explicación y prueba de los delitos, así como la detección de sus autores y victima Usando técnicas y métodos para establecer la verdad jurídica Registrando las siguientes interrogantes ¿Cómo? ¿Por qué ? ¿Quiénes? ¿Qué Instrumentos Utilizaron? ¿Dónde’ ¿Cuándo? Características 1) Búsqueda de indicios 2) Transformación de esto a pruebas 3) Demostrar la culpabilidad o inocencia de un sujeto determinado
  6. 6. La Criminalística como ciencia y como arte Es ciencia, porque la búsqueda en la sociedad criminal se apoya o utilizar métodos y tecnologías como fundamentos ciencitificos Es arte, porque en la infinidad de casos criminales se encuentra bajo la atención de la habilidad de la experiencia y el profesionalismo del investigador La Criminalística como ciencia auxiliar del Derecho Penal Esta ciencia tiene su carácter cientifico, autónomo, pero también es considerada como ciencia auxiliar del Derecho y los Procesos Penales

