Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ebony romance novels : Out of Time | Romance Listen to Out of Time and ebony romance novels new releases on your iPhone iP...
ebony romance novels : Out of Time | Romance The leader of one of South Florida's most notorious and brutal motorcycle gan...
ebony romance novels : Out of Time | Romance Written By: Beth Flynn. Narrated By: Monique Makena Publisher: Tantor Media D...
ebony romance novels : Out of Time | Romance Download Full Version Out of Time Audio OR Download Books Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ebony romance novels : Out of Time | Romance

7 views

Published on

Listen to Out of Time and ebony romance novels new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any ebony romance novels FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Devices & Hardware
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ebony romance novels : Out of Time | Romance

  1. 1. ebony romance novels : Out of Time | Romance Listen to Out of Time and ebony romance novels new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any ebony romance novels FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. ebony romance novels : Out of Time | Romance The leader of one of South Florida's most notorious and brutal motorcycle gangs has been put to death by lethal injection. Days later, his family and friends should have been picking up the pieces, moving on. Instead, they've been catapulted into a world so twisted and dangerous that even the most ruthless among them would be stunned to discover the tangled web of deception, not only on the dangerous streets of South Florida but all the way to the top. In this gripping follow-up novel to Nine Minutes, Beth Flynn takes listeners from the sun-drenched flatlands of 1950s Central Florida to the vivid tropical heat of Fort Lauderdale to the halls of Florida's death row, as we finally learn the gritty backstory of Jason "Grizz" Talbot and the secret he spent his life trying to conceal.
  3. 3. ebony romance novels : Out of Time | Romance Written By: Beth Flynn. Narrated By: Monique Makena Publisher: Tantor Media Date: February 2016 Duration: 16 hours 2 minutes
  4. 4. ebony romance novels : Out of Time | Romance Download Full Version Out of Time Audio OR Download Books Now

×