Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ebony romance novels : Infraction | Romance Listen to Infraction and ebony romance novels new releases on your iPhone iPad...
ebony romance novels : Infraction | Romance New York Times bestselling author Rachel Van Dyken proves that everyone scores...
ebony romance novels : Infraction | Romance Written By: Rachel Van Dyken. Narrated By: Sebastian York, Carly Robins, Jerem...
ebony romance novels : Infraction | Romance Download Full Version Infraction Audio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ebony romance novels : Infraction | Romance

9 views

Published on

Listen to Infraction and ebony romance novels new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any ebony romance novels FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ebony romance novels : Infraction | Romance

  1. 1. ebony romance novels : Infraction | Romance Listen to Infraction and ebony romance novels new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any ebony romance novels FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. ebony romance novels : Infraction | Romance New York Times bestselling author Rachel Van Dyken proves that everyone scores to win. But a fumble can change the entire game. ​ Pro footballer Quinton Miller would do anything for his best friend and teammate-including "fake dating" his friend's sister. What no one knows is that seven months ago in Vegas, Miller and Kinsey did a whole lot more than just kiss. Miller knows that this cheerleader is off-limits to him and any guy on the team. Still, he can't stop himself. ​ Kinsey's whole world is on the verge of crumbling. Her dad has cancer. Her overprotective brother is falling apart. Dating Miller may be a fake-out, but he's the one guy who can make her forget about everything-including all the reasons she stayed away from football players. With each heated moment, Miller feels more like a safe place . . . even though he's not safe at all. ​ Now temptation is testing every rule in the game of love. But how long can they go on playing when winning is a harder goal than either of them imagined?
  3. 3. ebony romance novels : Infraction | Romance Written By: Rachel Van Dyken. Narrated By: Sebastian York, Carly Robins, Jeremy York Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: January 2018 Duration: 7 hours 42 minutes
  4. 4. ebony romance novels : Infraction | Romance Download Full Version Infraction Audio OR Get now

×