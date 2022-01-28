4.working of burglar alarms

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Burglar alarms have become standard gear in stores and different organizations, and they're turning out to be progressively normal in private homes too. In the event that you've at any point looked for a home security framework, you realize there are a wide assortment of choices accessible.