Managment of hamimandibulectomy

Management of hemimandibulectomy in 21 century
Contents Introduction • Challenge • Classification of mandibular defects • Complications • Factors affecting treatment of ...
introduction 3
• Mandible is a single bone that creates  Peripheral boundaries of the floor of mouth  Facial form (Lower third of face)...
Rehabilitation of mandibulectomy patients should therefore consider both form and function . Thomas Taylor 5
Surgical resection of tumor often includes a partial mandibular resection, a partial glossectomy, a partial resection of t...
Oral reconstruction of the patient who has a partially resected mandible is one the most challenging procedures confrontin...
Classification of mandibular defects 8
Acc to etiology - Laney(1979) 1 Acquired: Marginal Segmental a) Lateral to midline Body only - Ramus- Body with disarticul...
2. Congenital Incomplete formation Incomplete ossification i.e. hypoplasias, mandibulofacial dysostosis 10 3 Developmental...
Based on amount of resection (Laney) Continuity defect (marginal resection) - Inferior border and its continuity preserved...
Acc to Cantor and Curtis (1971) Class 1 Radical alveolectomy with preservation of mandibular continuity 12
TISSUES RESECTED Portion of alveolar process and body of mandible Lingual and buccal sulcus mucosa Portion of base of tong...
FEATURES Least debilitating. Can raise the floor of the mouth causing reduction in tongue mobility. Ability to shape and c...
Class 2 : Lateral resection of mandible distal to cuspid 15
TISSUE RESECTED condyle, ramus and body of mandible distal to cuspid mylohyoid, hypoglossal,ant belly of digastric, intern...
FEATURES Speech, swallowing, saliva control, manipulation of food impaired. Facial disfigurement apparent Disarticulation ...
Class 3 Lateral resection of the mandible to midline 18
TISSUE RESECTED all those described in class 2 in addition to the anterior portion of the mandible, geniohyoid, geniogloss...
FEATURES Restricted tongue mobility due to loss of tip of tongue and genioglossus muscle Speech, swallowing,saliva control...
Class 4 Lateral bone graft & surgical reconstruction 21
Lateral bone and split thickness skin or pedicle graft can be performed on patients who have had: - radical alveolectomies...
3 Types of bone grafts are possible:- 1. Mandibular augmentation procedures. 2. Bone graft that connect a residual condyle...
Class 5 :Anterior bone graft surgical reconstruction 24
TISSUE RESECTED anterior portion of the mandible large bilateral portions of mylohyoid, geniohyoid genioglossus and anteri...
The mucosa retained in the labial and buccal regions is sutured to the residual stump of the tongue and a krischner wire i...
Class 6 It is similar to a class V patient, but the continuity of the mandible has not been restored surgically. Because e...
Complications 28 •With only one half or two thirds of the mandible remaining, stability, support and retention of the mand...
29 •The angular pathway of mandibular closure induces lateral forces upon the dentures, which dislodge them. •The deviatio...
Factors affecting treatment of mandibulectomy patients 30
1. Location and extent of mandibular defects Radical alveolectomy Least debilitating. Main problems – loss of vertical rid...
Discontinuity defects RULE OF THUMB:-The further anterior the defect, the more disfiguring and functionally debilitating i...
Defects of the symphyseal region Most debilitating and difficult to treat Greatest facial disfigurement. Surgical reconstr...
2. Presence of remaining natural teeth/pre-existing implants Patients after mandibulectomy present with few or no remainin...
Greater the number of teeth, better the prognosis Teeth present on both sides of the midline permit greater prosthesis sup...
Collapse of residual proximal mandibular stump; coronoid process against the posterior maxillary alveolus - prohibiting ad...
3. Degree of post mandibulectomy rotation and deviation Loss of mandibular continuity causes deviation of the remaining ma...
Facial disfigurement Loss of occlusal contact Loss of ability to bring lips together for saliva control & to initiate swal...
Can be in the form of 1.Physical therapy carried out by the patient himself. 2.Mandibular resection guidance prosthesis 39...
4. Available mouth opening Trismus –due to surgical trauma Scar tissue formation will further reduce mouth opening. - Phys...
5. Functional limitation of the tongue - Frequently the surgical wound is closed by suturing the remaining tissues of the ...
Lingual vestibuloplasty and skin or mucosal grafting can be used to improve tongue mobility 42 Evaluation of tongue mobili...
Loss of sensory innervation will compromise tongue function and prognosis of prosthodontic rehabilitation. If lingual nerv...
6. Compromise of vestibular extensions Vestibular depth is critical for stability and peripheral seal. It is also critical...
7. Skin grafting Skin grafts are used for surgical reconstruction either as lining for the surface of resected soft tissue...
Effective load bearing tissue. Can withstand pressure from prosthesis. Protects underlying bone and connective tissue well...
8. Radiation therapy Careful treatment planning is required for patients with radiation therapy. Irradiated tissue is frag...
9. Altered anatomic relationships following restoration of mandibular continuity Reconstruction of anterior defects Most d...
The prosthodontic difficulties seen in rehabilitating such a patient are:- - Inability to provide proper lower lip support...
- Excessive display of mandibular teeth due to patient’s inability to maintain normal lower lip posture. - Difficulty gain...
Reconstruction of posterior defects More predictable from prosthodontic point of view as compared to anterior defects. The...
Angled dental implants- the prosthesis they support must be cantilevered lingually to permit tooth contact Inadequate spac...
Prosthetic Rehabilitation of mandibulectomy patients 54
Mandibular Guidance Loss of continuity of the mandible destroys the balance and symmetry of mandibular function Leading to...
Intermaxillary fixation One approach to reducing the deviation associated with resection of the mandible - use arch bars a...
Resection guidance restorations If intermaxillary fixation is not employed – 2weeks postsurgically, the patient should be ...
If extensive resection and a considerable period of time has elapsed, guidance procedures are much more difficult and a co...
Guidance prosthesis Robinson and Rubright described Mandibular guidance prosthesis It consists of a RPD framework with a m...
If the completed guidance ramp is to be formulated in acrylic resin, autopolymerizing material is added to the prosthesis ...
The flange acts against the clasp assembly of the maxillary obturator, which reduces the lateral forces on the maxillary t...
Palatally based guidance restoration This is a guidance ramp and an index to a maxillary prosthesis. Indicated for patient...
The full palatal coverage prosthesis is constructed following conventional prosthodontic guidelines. A mix of autopolymeri...
The patient should be able to close into the index with appropriate manual manipulation of the mandible. When the patient ...
Mandibular deviation did not permit establishment of appropriate maxillomandibular relationships with guidance ramp When p...
Prosthetic Rehabilitation of Dentulous Patients 66
Lateral Discontinuity Defects (Class 2 And 3) Often resected in the region of 2nd premolar and 1st molar. If there are no ...
Major connector – depends on the height of floor of the mouth. Minor connector – minimize the stress on abutment teeth. Oc...
If anterior and posterior teeth from resected side missing and posterior teeth on unresected side are missing, prosthesis ...
Maxillomandibular records – made with soft wax and minimum occlusal pressure applied. Acrylic resin teeth When less than i...
a- four implants have been placed. b to d – the milled bar enables fabrication of an overlay implant –supported prosthesis...
Class 3 resection defect to the midline or farther toward the intact side, leaving half or less of the mandible remaining....
73 Patient with a lateral tongue and mandibular discontinuity defect Maxillary RPD with palatal index Mandibular overlay r...
74 Mandibular and maxillary prosthesis in position Open position and closure with angular path
Defects With Mandibular Continuity Anterior Defects (Class 5) Patients with anterior inner table resections and patients w...
Indirect retention – long mesial rests on the 2nd Molars Minor connector – relieve distal aspect and proximal plates Edent...
Esthetics, occlusion and speech – verify at try-in stage Prosthesis is delivered with periodic monitoring. 77
a- defect of the anterior mandible, re-constructed with a fibular free flap. Both posterior mandibular fragments are rotat...
Defects with Mandibular Continuity Lateral Defects (Class 1, 4) Inferior border of the mandible is intact, and normal move...
Anterior marginal resections some times include part of the anterior tongue and floor of the mouth. The remaining teeth of...
Extremely long lever arms & compromised edentulous bearing surfaces contribute to excessive movement of prosthesis during ...
Suggested partial denture designs for a lateral mandibular continuity defect. The more unfavourable the edentulous denture...
The occlusion should be refined to achieve contact in centric occlusion only and patient should be instructed to masticate...
Prosthetic Rehabilitation of Edentulous Patients 84
Management Of Discontinuity Defects Complete dentures in these patients are primarily for esthetics. They improve lip and ...
Factors Determining The Prosthetic Prognosis For Complete Dentures The prognosis is more favourable if the resection is li...
Post surgical lip posture and control, does have important prosthodontics implications. Due to radiation therapy, there wi...
Impression Primary impression – irreversible hydrocolloid impression material Final impression – border moulding with mode...
Cantor and Curtis(1971): Swallowing technique in edentulous patient 89 Cantor R and Curtis TA Prosthetic management of ede...
Centric Registration In maxilla, wax rim used – widened on unresected side in order to account for deviation of the mandib...
Occlusal schemes and Lateral registrations Swoop 1969, suggested “non anatomic teeth” for patients with abnormal jaw relat...
Special attention should be paid of developing appropriate contours of the rim in contact with the inside of the upper and...
It is advisable to place the maxillary anterior teeth lingual to, and mandibular anterior teeth labial to, their accustome...
Generally, in mandible the posterior teeth on the unresected side will be buccal to the crest of edentulous alveolus, espe...
Contour and support for the corner of the mouth and the lip on the resected side are best accomplished by thickening the d...
After tooth arrangements have been finalized, the occlusal contact of the mandibular teeth is checked with the maxillary r...
Prostheses for the mandibular discontinuity defect opposing a severely resorbed maxilla. a- Implants placed in opposing ma...
Anterior Border Defects The prognosis is usually favorable especially if a vestibuloplasty has been completed. The mandibu...
Case report -1 A 32-year-old female patient. History- of a large swelling on the left side for 2 years which was later dia...
Intraoral findings included missing lower left premolars and molars with mandibular second molar missing on the right side...
(a) LIWA pattern on master cast. (b) metal framework on the mandibular cast. (c) try-in in patient’s mouth with wax flange...
(a) Labial view of the prosthesis inside the mouth. (b) frontal view of the patient with the prosthesis – smile 105 Choudh...
Case report 2 A 29 yrs old male Chief complaint of missing teeth in lower left teeth region of the jaw. dental history rev...
Based on the clinical situation, a Cast partial removable partial denture was planned 107
After try in procedure processing of denture was done using Injection moulding technique. Finally trimmed and polished cas...
Summary & Conclusion 109
Management of mandibular defects is one of the most challenging aspects of maxillo-facial prosthetics. These defects affec...
On his part the prosthodontists should be able to efficiently plane and execute treatment because the scope of patients wi...
  1. 1. Management of hemimandibulectomy in 21 century
  2. 2. Contents Introduction • Challenge • Classification of mandibular defects • Complications • Factors affecting treatment of mandibulectomy patients • Prosthetic rehabilitation of mandibulectomy patients • Prosthetic rehabilitation of dentulous patient • Prosthetic rehabilitation of edentulous patient • Conclusion • References 2
  3. 3. introduction 3
  4. 4. • Mandible is a single bone that creates  Peripheral boundaries of the floor of mouth  Facial form (Lower third of face)  Speech  Swallowing  Mastication  Respiration • Disruption of the mandible has the potential to disrupt any of these 4
  5. 5. Rehabilitation of mandibulectomy patients should therefore consider both form and function . Thomas Taylor 5
  6. 6. Surgical resection of tumor often includes a partial mandibular resection, a partial glossectomy, a partial resection of the floor of the mouth, and a radical neck dissection. The extent of surgery and the effects of radiation therapy and chemotherapy determine the amount of rehabilitation needed by a given patient. 6
  7. 7. Oral reconstruction of the patient who has a partially resected mandible is one the most challenging procedures confronting the maxillofacial 7
  8. 8. Classification of mandibular defects 8
  9. 9. Acc to etiology - Laney(1979) 1 Acquired: Marginal Segmental a) Lateral to midline Body only - Ramus- Body with disarticulation b) Anterior body Subtotal Total 9
  10. 10. 2. Congenital Incomplete formation Incomplete ossification i.e. hypoplasias, mandibulofacial dysostosis 10 3 Developmental as a result of postnatal insults i.e. trauma during birth, surgery,etc
  11. 11. Based on amount of resection (Laney) Continuity defect (marginal resection) - Inferior border and its continuity preserved - No deviation - Less facial disfigurement - Occlusion rarely changed - Can be :- anterior defect posterior defect Discontinuity defect (segmental resection) - Complete segment -from alveolar crest to inferior border removed - Mandible deviates to resected side - Marked facial disfigurement - Occlusion altered - Can be :- lateral discontinuity defect midline discontinuity defect 11
  12. 12. Acc to Cantor and Curtis (1971) Class 1 Radical alveolectomy with preservation of mandibular continuity 12
  13. 13. TISSUES RESECTED Portion of alveolar process and body of mandible Lingual and buccal sulcus mucosa Portion of base of tongue and mylohyoid muscle Lingual and inferior alveolar nerves Sublingual and Sub maxillary salivary glands Sometimes anterior part of digastric muscle 13
  14. 14. FEATURES Least debilitating. Can raise the floor of the mouth causing reduction in tongue mobility. Ability to shape and control the tongue may be lost due to loss of some intrinsic muscles. 14
  15. 15. Class 2 : Lateral resection of mandible distal to cuspid 15
  16. 16. TISSUE RESECTED condyle, ramus and body of mandible distal to cuspid mylohyoid, hypoglossal,ant belly of digastric, internal pterygoid,masseter,external pterygoid, pharangoglossal & palatoglossal muscles, most of intrinsic muscles of tongue. hypoglossal , lingual and inferior alv nerves adjacent buccal and lingual mucosa 16
  17. 17. FEATURES Speech, swallowing, saliva control, manipulation of food impaired. Facial disfigurement apparent Disarticulation and loss of muscles of mastication will hampered mandibular movements Taste ,sensory and motor losses more extensive as compared to class 1 17
  18. 18. Class 3 Lateral resection of the mandible to midline 18
  19. 19. TISSUE RESECTED all those described in class 2 in addition to the anterior portion of the mandible, geniohyoid, genioglossus, remaining portion of mylohyoid muscle with lingual and buccal mucosa. 19
  20. 20. FEATURES Restricted tongue mobility due to loss of tip of tongue and genioglossus muscle Speech, swallowing,saliva control and manipulation of food severely restricted. Facial disfigurement is worse due to loss of anterior part of mandible Disarticulation and reduction in amount of basal bone reduce prosthodontic prognosis. 20
  21. 21. Class 4 Lateral bone graft & surgical reconstruction 21
  22. 22. Lateral bone and split thickness skin or pedicle graft can be performed on patients who have had: - radical alveolectomies - resection of mandible distal to cuspid with or without disarticulation. - midline resections with or without disarticulation. 22
  23. 23. 3 Types of bone grafts are possible:- 1. Mandibular augmentation procedures. 2. Bone graft that connect a residual condyle with the large mandibular fragment. 3. Lateral bone grafts that extend from the mandibular fragment into the defect area to establish a pseudo TMJ. 23
  24. 24. Class 5 :Anterior bone graft surgical reconstruction 24
  25. 25. TISSUE RESECTED anterior portion of the mandible large bilateral portions of mylohyoid, geniohyoid genioglossus and anterior digastric muscles bilateral lingual and inferior alv nerves bilateral submaxillary and sublingual salivary glands mucosa of lower lip anterior floor of mouth ventral surface of tongue 25
  26. 26. The mucosa retained in the labial and buccal regions is sutured to the residual stump of the tongue and a krischner wire is often positioned to maintain the mandibular fragments . 26
  27. 27. Class 6 It is similar to a class V patient, but the continuity of the mandible has not been restored surgically. Because each lateral fragment moves independently, the prognosis for a removable prosthesis is poor and fabrication is not recommended 27
  28. 28. Complications 28 •With only one half or two thirds of the mandible remaining, stability, support and retention of the mandibular denture are compromised. •Due to radiation therapy either prior to or after surgery, the oral mucosa is atrophic and fragile, predisposing to soft tissue irritation and ulceration. •The reduction in saliva output, and the thick mucinous nature of the saliva that remains after therapeutic levels radiation, impairs retention
  29. 29. 29 •The angular pathway of mandibular closure induces lateral forces upon the dentures, which dislodge them. •The deviation of the mandible creates abnormal jaw relationships. The abnormal profile and position of the mandible in relation to the maxilla may prevent ideal placement of the denture teeth over their supporting structures. •The impairment of motor and/or sensory control of the tongue, lip, and cheek impairs the ability of the
  30. 30. Factors affecting treatment of mandibulectomy patients 30
  31. 31. 1. Location and extent of mandibular defects Radical alveolectomy Least debilitating. Main problems – loss of vertical ridge height and vestibular depth – decreased stability for soft tissue-supported prosthesis as well as the loss of load bearing tissues available for support. Vertical discrepancy most important when prosthesis supported by dental implants are considered. 31
  32. 32. Discontinuity defects RULE OF THUMB:-The further anterior the defect, the more disfiguring and functionally debilitating it is likely to be 32
  33. 33. Defects of the symphyseal region Most debilitating and difficult to treat Greatest facial disfigurement. Surgical reconstruction necessary or at least segmental stabilization before prosthodontic treatment can be initiated Mandibulectomy defects of the molar region of the mandibular body are more well suited for surgical reconstruction compared to anterior defects. If muscle attachments are intact -Good prognosis Near normal appearance and function is achievable. 33
  34. 34. 2. Presence of remaining natural teeth/pre-existing implants Patients after mandibulectomy present with few or no remaining natural teeth. 2 reasons: 34 Patients at greatest risk for squamous cell carcinoma - heavy users of tobacco products and alcohol. Teeth are usually extracted prior to radiotherapy to prevent complications such as osteoradionecrosis.
  35. 35. Greater the number of teeth, better the prognosis Teeth present on both sides of the midline permit greater prosthesis support since the problem of straight line design can be avoided. Maximum number of abutment teeth should be incorporated in the design of the prosthesis to maximize stability and dissipate functional forces. 35
  36. 36. Collapse of residual proximal mandibular stump; coronoid process against the posterior maxillary alveolus - prohibiting adequate denture flange extension. When a guide flange prosthesis is planned to correct mandibular deviation - pressure from the guide flange will tend to dislodge the maxillary denture. 36 A maxillary complete denture will function well for mandibulectomy patient against a reconstructed mandibular dentition Exceptions:
  37. 37. 3. Degree of post mandibulectomy rotation and deviation Loss of mandibular continuity causes deviation of the remaining mandibular segment towards the defect and rotation of mandibular occlusal plane inferiorly. 37 Deviation: Primarily due to loss of tissue involved in surgical resection.
  38. 38. Facial disfigurement Loss of occlusal contact Loss of ability to bring lips together for saliva control & to initiate swallowing process 38 Rotation:- Due to Pull of the suprahyoid muscles on the residual mandibular fragment causing inferior displacement and rotation around the fulcrum of the remaining condyle. Gravity – Loss of anchorage of elevator muscles. sequelae:-
  39. 39. Can be in the form of 1.Physical therapy carried out by the patient himself. 2.Mandibular resection guidance prosthesis 39 Prosthodontic prognosis in such patients can be improved by early post resection physical therapy to reposition the mandibular fragment to a more normal position and to minimize scar formation that will make deviation more severe. Should be carried out as early as possible. After 6-8 weeks post operatively it will not be as beneficial.
  40. 40. 4. Available mouth opening Trismus –due to surgical trauma Scar tissue formation will further reduce mouth opening. - Physical therapy (Stretching exercise) should be started immediately. Simple test to check mouth opening: Insert a stock mandibular impression tray in the mouth. If this cannot be accomplished, rehabilitation is unlikely to occur. Surgery can be done to release scar tissue. However, not very beneficial as it returns to the same in a short period of time. 40
  41. 41. 5. Functional limitation of the tongue - Frequently the surgical wound is closed by suturing the remaining tissues of the floor of the mouth or tongue to the remaining buccal tissues. This compromises: - Speech - Swallowing - Mastication - Control of food bolus - Ability to control removable prosthesis 41
  42. 42. Lingual vestibuloplasty and skin or mucosal grafting can be used to improve tongue mobility 42 Evaluation of tongue mobility-. • Patients in whom anterior resection has been done, ability to lick the lips when the artificial prosthesis is placed in the mouth may be difficult or impossible Evaluation of tongue mobility- • In such cases consideration is given to lowering the anterior occlusal plane or arranging the teeth slightly lingually.
  43. 43. Loss of sensory innervation will compromise tongue function and prognosis of prosthodontic rehabilitation. If lingual nerve is sacrificed - tongue on the defect side will permanently remain without any feeling. Loss of sensory capability:- Affects speech, Mastication, Prosthesis control on defect side Loss of sensory innervation of the buccal mucosa(long buccal nerve) and lower lip(mental nerve) will reduce patient’s ability to control food and saliva. 43
  44. 44. 6. Compromise of vestibular extensions Vestibular depth is critical for stability and peripheral seal. It is also critical when mandibular continuity is restored with bone grafting and implants are considered. 44
  45. 45. 45
  46. 46. 7. Skin grafting Skin grafts are used for surgical reconstruction either as lining for the surface of resected soft tissue or as part of skin and connective tissue grafts such as pedicle flaps, free flaps etc. 46
  47. 47. Effective load bearing tissue. Can withstand pressure from prosthesis. Protects underlying bone and connective tissue well due to rapid turnover of keratin producing cells. No sensory innervation. Full thickness grafts may incorporate hair follicles. Skin is not very compatible with titanium surface of implants. Advantages Disadvantages 47
  48. 48. 8. Radiation therapy Careful treatment planning is required for patients with radiation therapy. Irradiated tissue is fragile, sensitive to manipulation, dessicated, slow to heal, prone to infection and at risk of osteoradionecrosis. 48
  49. 49. 9. Altered anatomic relationships following restoration of mandibular continuity Reconstruction of anterior defects Most difficult situation for grafting Frequently results in a graft that is deficient anteriorly. Results in a severe Class II like situation. 49
  50. 50. The prosthodontic difficulties seen in rehabilitating such a patient are:- - Inability to provide proper lower lip support for esthetics. - Speech problems associated with mandibular dentition placed too far lingually to allow normal articulation. - Inability to control food bolus due to lack of motor function of lips and muscles of the lower face 50
  51. 51. - Excessive display of mandibular teeth due to patient’s inability to maintain normal lower lip posture. - Difficulty gaining adequate space for prosthesis placement without encroaching on function of tongue. - Misalignment of remaining unresected mandibular fragments and resultant relationship between maxillary and mandibular teeth. 51
  52. 52. Reconstruction of posterior defects More predictable from prosthodontic point of view as compared to anterior defects. The mediolateral position of the graft is frequently seen lateral to the original position of the mandibular body. Thus the prosthesis must be built in cross bite to maintain the denture teeth over the supporting base of the bone graft. 52
  53. 53. Angled dental implants- the prosthesis they support must be cantilevered lingually to permit tooth contact Inadequate space after surgical reconstruction- limits prosthesis or implant placement. Excessive space after surgical reconstruction- problem to control forces on remaining teeth or implants 53
  54. 54. Prosthetic Rehabilitation of mandibulectomy patients 54
  55. 55. Mandibular Guidance Loss of continuity of the mandible destroys the balance and symmetry of mandibular function Leading to altered mandibular movements and deviation of the residual fragment towards the surgical side. Methods to reduce mandibular deviation Intermaxillary fixation Use of mandibular based guidance restorations Use of palatally based guidance restorations 55
  56. 56. Intermaxillary fixation One approach to reducing the deviation associated with resection of the mandible - use arch bars and elastics or wire in dentulous patients. - “gunning splint” in edentulous patients. 56
  57. 57. Resection guidance restorations If intermaxillary fixation is not employed – 2weeks postsurgically, the patient should be placed on an exercise program. Following maximum opening, grasping the chin and moving the mandible away from the surgical side. These movements tend to loosen scar contracture reduce trismus, and improve maxillomandibular relationships. 57
  58. 58. If extensive resection and a considerable period of time has elapsed, guidance procedures are much more difficult and a compromised occlusal relationship may result. For guidance prosthesis mandibular teeth must be present. Once an acceptable occlusal relationship is established, the guidance prosthesis may be discarded or used occasionally to reinforce proprioceptive mechanism. 58
  59. 59. Guidance prosthesis Robinson and Rubright described Mandibular guidance prosthesis It consists of a RPD framework with a metal flange extending 7 to 10 mm laterally and superiorly on the buccal aspect of the bicuspids and molars on the nondefect side. This flange engages the maxillary teeth during mandibular closure. 59
  60. 60. If the completed guidance ramp is to be formulated in acrylic resin, autopolymerizing material is added to the prosthesis which is seated in the mouth. As the resin reaches dough stage, the mandible is manipulated into the desired interocclusal relationship. The resin should be manipulated to extend 7 to 10 mm superiorly. The prosthesis is removed from the mouth and the resin is allowed to polymerize. 60
  61. 61. The flange acts against the clasp assembly of the maxillary obturator, which reduces the lateral forces on the maxillary teeth A maxillary removable partial denture framework was fabricated solely to provide a buccal bar for the mandibular flange to function against. 61
  62. 62. Palatally based guidance restoration This is a guidance ramp and an index to a maxillary prosthesis. Indicated for patients who has severe deviation which prevents manipulation of mandible into any form of acceptable contact. These maxillary prosthesis are usually constructed of acrylic resin with either cast or wrought wire retainers. 62
  63. 63. The full palatal coverage prosthesis is constructed following conventional prosthodontic guidelines. A mix of autopolymerizing acrylic resin is prepared and added to the palatal prosthesis along the lateral and anterior borders on the nondefect side. The prosthesis is replaced in the mouth and the mandible is manipulated to the desired position, thus establishing an index in the palate. 63
  64. 64. The patient should be able to close into the index with appropriate manual manipulation of the mandible. When the patient returns, the mandible will usually exhibit more movement laterally toward the non surgical side, requiring adjustment of the palatal ramp. If and when an acceptable intercuspal position is achieved, a cast mandibular guidance prosthesis may be necessary to maintain mandibular position. 64
  65. 65. Mandibular deviation did not permit establishment of appropriate maxillomandibular relationships with guidance ramp When palatal prosthesis was formulated and delivered mandibular teeth still occluded lingual to desired position As scar contracture loosened occlusal index was adjusted so patient achieved adequate interocclusal relationship 65
  66. 66. Prosthetic Rehabilitation of Dentulous Patients 66
  67. 67. Lateral Discontinuity Defects (Class 2 And 3) Often resected in the region of 2nd premolar and 1st molar. If there are no other missing teeth in the arch, a prosthesis is usually not indicated. Framework design should be similar to a Kennedy class 2 design, with extension into the vestibular areas of the resection. The forces of occlusion are unilateral and consequently the axis of rotation (fulcrum line) of the partial denture deviates from the norm. 67
  68. 68. Major connector – depends on the height of floor of the mouth. Minor connector – minimize the stress on abutment teeth. Occlusal rests – near the defect Retention – use of various types of clasp assemblies on distal abutments. 68
  69. 69. If anterior and posterior teeth from resected side missing and posterior teeth on unresected side are missing, prosthesis have 3 denture base regions. Rests – on as many teeth as possible Minor connectors – enhance stability and wroght wire retainers are acceptable alternative to bar clasps. Altered cast impression – used to get max. soft tissue coverage. 69
  70. 70. Maxillomandibular records – made with soft wax and minimum occlusal pressure applied. Acrylic resin teeth When less than ideal occlusal relationships must be accepted, it may be necessary to establish an occlusal ramp lingual to maxillay teeth on the unresected site. 70
  71. 71. a- four implants have been placed. b to d – the milled bar enables fabrication of an overlay implant –supported prosthesis. e- panoramic radiograph of the implants and completed bar. f- tissue side of prosthesis the hader clips . g and h – prosthesis in position. The hypoglossal and lingual nerves are intact. Therefore, the patient is able to masticate on defected side. 71
  72. 72. Class 3 resection defect to the midline or farther toward the intact side, leaving half or less of the mandible remaining. Design of framework – similar to type 2 resection In this resection – greater chance of prosthesis dislodgement caused by lack of support under anterior extension. 72
  73. 73. 73 Patient with a lateral tongue and mandibular discontinuity defect Maxillary RPD with palatal index Mandibular overlay rpd
  74. 74. 74 Mandibular and maxillary prosthesis in position Open position and closure with angular path
  75. 75. Defects With Mandibular Continuity Anterior Defects (Class 5) Patients with anterior inner table resections and patients with anterior composite resections in whom mandibular continuity has been reestablished by reconstructive surgery. These patients display unusual soft tissue configurations and compromised bony support. Prosthesis for these patients enhance esthetics, speech and control of saliva. 75
  76. 76. Indirect retention – long mesial rests on the 2nd Molars Minor connector – relieve distal aspect and proximal plates Edentulous areas are recorded with an altered cast impression Thermoplastic waxes are used to record movable tissue beds. 76
  77. 77. Esthetics, occlusion and speech – verify at try-in stage Prosthesis is delivered with periodic monitoring. 77
  78. 78. a- defect of the anterior mandible, re-constructed with a fibular free flap. Both posterior mandibular fragments are rotated medially. b & c RPD designed to engage lingual undercuts of the mandibular right molars. d – single retainer on the remaining left premolar. e- trial RPD 78
  79. 79. Defects with Mandibular Continuity Lateral Defects (Class 1, 4) Inferior border of the mandible is intact, and normal movements can be expected. Compromised denture bearing area – because of closure of the defect using adjacent lining mucosa or presence of split thickness skin graft. If defect is unilateral and posterior – kennedy class 2 framework design If marginal resection in anterior area – kennedy class 4 framework design 79
  80. 80. Anterior marginal resections some times include part of the anterior tongue and floor of the mouth. The remaining teeth often collapse lingually and necessitate labial bar as major connector. Buccal, lingual and labial functional contours – helps in stabilization of the prosthesis. 80
  81. 81. Extremely long lever arms & compromised edentulous bearing surfaces contribute to excessive movement of prosthesis during function. The ‘ribbon rest’ closely parallels the axis of rotation. The anterior and posterior proximal plates move freely during function. The buccal retainer on the molar and the labial retainer on the cuspid are placed at the height of contour. 81
  82. 82. Suggested partial denture designs for a lateral mandibular continuity defect. The more unfavourable the edentulous denture- bearing surfaces, the more bracing should be employed . 82
  83. 83. The occlusion should be refined to achieve contact in centric occlusion only and patient should be instructed to masticate on the side of the residual mandibular dentition. 83
  84. 84. Prosthetic Rehabilitation of Edentulous Patients 84
  85. 85. Management Of Discontinuity Defects Complete dentures in these patients are primarily for esthetics. They improve lip and cheek contour and replace missing teeth. 85
  86. 86. Factors Determining The Prosthetic Prognosis For Complete Dentures The prognosis is more favourable if the resection is limited to the cuspid region anteriorly. If the motor and/or sensory control of the tongue has been significantly compromised by the resection, the prosthetic prognosis becomes extremely guarded. Severe deviation of the mandible causes instability of the dentures. 86
  87. 87. Post surgical lip posture and control, does have important prosthodontics implications. Due to radiation therapy, there will be reduction in salivary flow which leads to increased risk of mucosal irritation and compromised peripheral seal. 87
  88. 88. Impression Primary impression – irreversible hydrocolloid impression material Final impression – border moulding with modeling plastic and an elastic impression material Some clinicians advocate making a functional impression of the polished surfaces of mandibular prosthesis 88
  89. 89. Cantor and Curtis(1971): Swallowing technique in edentulous patient 89 Cantor R and Curtis TA Prosthetic management of edentulous mandibulectomy patients - Part 2- J Prosthet Dent, 1971;25:547-555
  90. 90. 90
  91. 91. 91
  92. 92. 92
  93. 93. Centric Registration In maxilla, wax rim used – widened on unresected side in order to account for deviation of the mandible Determine VDO and VDR Centric occlusion registration – obtained with wax or plaster The clinician should manipulate the mandible and place it in the most advantageous position within the reach of the patient. 93
  94. 94. Occlusal schemes and Lateral registrations Swoop 1969, suggested “non anatomic teeth” for patients with abnormal jaw relationships and angular path of closure. “Neutral Zone” identification facilitates positioning of the mandibular teeth. The wax rim is fabricated according to the neutral zone. 94
  95. 95. Special attention should be paid of developing appropriate contours of the rim in contact with the inside of the upper and lower lip. After the wax rims have been altered and registations obtained, the maxillary and mandibular casts are mounted on a suitable articulator. 95
  96. 96. It is advisable to place the maxillary anterior teeth lingual to, and mandibular anterior teeth labial to, their accustomed position. Lip tooth relationship can be improved if the vertical overlap is increased so that the amount of tooth displayed and the smile line are consistent with a more labial or normal position of the maxillary teeth. 96
  97. 97. Generally, in mandible the posterior teeth on the unresected side will be buccal to the crest of edentulous alveolus, especially in the bicuspid region. The posterior mandibular teeth on the surgical side usually are placed lingual to the crest of the edentulous ridge. 97
  98. 98. Contour and support for the corner of the mouth and the lip on the resected side are best accomplished by thickening the denture flange below the crest of the ridge. After arranging all teeth in the maxillary prosthesis, ramps of 10mm wide and 3-4mm horizontal overlap with the lower teeth should be provided. 98
  99. 99. After tooth arrangements have been finalized, the occlusal contact of the mandibular teeth is checked with the maxillary ramp. The patient should be able to establish contact with ramps without guidance. After trial prosthesis have been perfected, they are processed following customary procedures. The use of prosthesis for mastication should be deferred for at least a week. As the patient uses the prosthesis, some adjustment of the ramps usually necessary. 99
  100. 100. Prostheses for the mandibular discontinuity defect opposing a severely resorbed maxilla. a- Implants placed in opposing maxilla to prevent tipping and loss of retention of the maxillary denture during function b- overlay prosthesis c- prostheses inserted 100
  101. 101. Anterior Border Defects The prognosis is usually favorable especially if a vestibuloplasty has been completed. The mandibular movements and maxillomandibular relationships are usually within the normal limits for these patients. Careful placement of the mandibular anterior teeth and flange contour in this area is suggested. 101
  102. 102. Case report -1 A 32-year-old female patient. History- of a large swelling on the left side for 2 years which was later diagnosed as cemento-ossifying fibroma The defect was Class II according to Cantor and Curtis classification. On extraoral examination, there was severe deviation of the mandible toward left side and with facial asymmetry 102
  103. 103. Intraoral findings included missing lower left premolars and molars with mandibular second molar missing on the right side 103
  104. 104. (a) LIWA pattern on master cast. (b) metal framework on the mandibular cast. (c) try-in in patient’s mouth with wax flange 104
  105. 105. (a) Labial view of the prosthesis inside the mouth. (b) frontal view of the patient with the prosthesis – smile 105 Choudhary S, Ram S, Kumar A. Prosthetic management of a hemi-mandibulectomy patient. Indian J Dent Sci 2018; 10:118-20.
  106. 106. Case report 2 A 29 yrs old male Chief complaint of missing teeth in lower left teeth region of the jaw. dental history revealed that a case of Ameloblastoma within the left mandible. The patient underwent an extensive resection of whole of left mandible before three years. 106 Narendra.R et al. Prosthodontic Rehabilitation of Cantor and Curtis Class III Mandibular Defect Using Cast Partial Denture :- A Case Report J. Pharm. Sci. & Res. Vol. 8(6), 2016, 461-463
  107. 107. Based on the clinical situation, a Cast partial removable partial denture was planned 107
  108. 108. After try in procedure processing of denture was done using Injection moulding technique. Finally trimmed and polished cast partial denture was inserted in the patients mouth 108
  109. 109. Summary & Conclusion 109
  110. 110. Management of mandibular defects is one of the most challenging aspects of maxillo-facial prosthetics. These defects affect not only function but also appearance and thus the prosthodontists has to fulfill the dual responsibility of restoring function and appearance. With the advent of advanced surgical and bone grafting techniques, satisfactory prosthodontic prognosis can be achieved for such patients. However there are still some inherent problems in these procedures which have not been completely overcome. 110
  111. 111. On his part the prosthodontists should be able to efficiently plane and execute treatment because the scope of patients with mandibular defects may vary form the completely edentulous patient to the patient with few teeth remaining or patients requiring implant supported prosthesis. 111
  112. 112. References 112
  113. 113. John Beumer, Maxillofacial rehabilitation prosthodontic and surgical reconstruction, 1st edition 1979 Taylor TD, Clinical maxillofacial prosthetics, 1st edition 2000. William R Laney, Maxillofacial prosthetics, postgraduate dental hand book series, Vol 4. Kenneth L Stewart, Clinical removable partial prosthodontics, 2nd edition. Cantor R and Curtis TA Prosthetic management of edentulous mandibulectomy patients - Part 1. J Prosthet Dent, 1971; 25:447-455 113
  114. 114. Cantor R and Curtis TA Prosthetic management of edentulous mandibulectomy patients - Part 2- J Prosthet Dent, 1971;25:547-555. Cantor R and Curtis TA Prosthetic management of edentulous mandibulectomy patients - Part 3- J Prosthet Dent, 1971;25:671-678. Shifman A and Lepley JB Prosthodontic management of postsurgical soft tissue deformities associated with marginal mandibulectomies. J Prosthet Dent, 1982; 48:178-183. Swoope CC Prosthetic management of resected edentulous mandibles. J Prosthet Dent, 1969; 21:197-201. 114
  115. 115. Desjardins RP Occlusal considerations in partial mandibulectomy patients . J Prosthet Dent, 1979; 41:308-311. Kelly EK Partial denture design applicable to the maxillofacial patient. J Prosthet Dent, 1965; 15:168-173. Ackerman AJ The prosthodontic management of oral and facial defects J Prosthet Dent, 1955; 5:413-432. Aramany MA and Myers EN Intermaxillary fixation following mandibular resection. J Prosthet Dent, 1977; 37:437-443. Maxillofacial rehabilitation prosthodontic and surgical considerations, John Beumer, Thomas A. Curtis & David N. Firtell; 1st edition 1979 115
  116. 116. 116 thanks!

×