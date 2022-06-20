Organic Energy Bar Market.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Jun. 20, 2022
Jun. 20, 2022
Food

The global organic energy bar market size was valued at $329.4 million in 2020, and is projected reach $644.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

  1. 1. Organic Energy Bar Market to Generate $644.8 Million by 2030 | CAGR of 6.3% Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030
  2. 2. Organic Energy Bar Market Outlook: 2030 • The global organic energy barmarketsize was valued at $329.4 million in 2020, and is projected reach $644.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030. • Over the last decade, the demand for organic energy bars, particularly in developed regions, has increased significantly, resulting in availability of a wide variety of organic energy bars. While consumers' consumption patterns for organic energy bars vary, organic energy bars are increasingly being consumed to compensate for various nutrient deficiencies caused by lack of adequate intake of nutritious food. Furthermore, numerous consumers are replacing their traditional breakfast with organic energy bars such as protein bars. Although the popularity of organic energy bars is increasing, brands are increasingly focusing on limiting sugar content and fortification of minerals in their products, which acts as a key driving force of the global energy bar market. Organic energy bars have gradually emerged as a meal replacement alternative in several parts of the world. Furthermore, the consumption of organic energy bars among athletes, sportsmen, and women coupled with increase in number of paid partnerships with social media influencers is expected to boost the overall sales of organic energy bars globally. • Download Sample Report
  3. 3. COVID-19 impact analysis • Organic energy bar industry was negatively impacted by the pandemic, owing to closure of gyms and reduction in physical activities and athletics. • The sale of organic energy bars via online channels have increase, and many engaged stakeholders are favoring an omni channel approach for the sale of organic energy bars. • Increase in awareness regarding health, exercise, and healthy eating habits in the post COVID scenario in the world will help increase the sale of organic energy bars in the near future.
  4. 4. Top Key Players The major players operating in the global organic energy bar market analysis include • Clif Bar & Company, • EAT Anytime, • General Mills Inc., • Kind LLC, • McKee Foods Corporation, • NuGo Nutrition, • Probar LLC, • Quest Nutrition, • The Kellogg Company, • and Yoga Bar. The other prominent players analyzed in the report are GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Post Holdings Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Brighter Foods Ltd., and Premier Nutrition Inc.
  5. 5. Key Findings Of The Study • By type, the protein bars segment was the major share contributor in 2020, and is predicted to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. • On the basis of demography, the adult segment led the market, in terms of share, however, the kids segment is expected to gain market share in the coming years. • Hypermarket/supermarket is the most popular mode of purchase of organic energy bars, however, the online channels segment is poised to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. • North America is the largest consumer of organic energy bars, followed by Europe. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to provide remunerative growth opportunities in the coming years.
  6. 6. Key Market Segments • By Type • Protein Bar • Nutrition Bar • Others • By Sales Channel • Hypermarket/Supermarket • Specialty Stores • Online Channels • By Demography • Adults • Kids
  7. 7. By Region • North America • U.S • Canada • Mexico • Europe • UK • Germany • France • Italy • Spain • Rest of Europe • Asia-Pacific • China • Japan • India • Australia • South Korea • Rest of Asia-Pacific • LAMEA • Brazil • Argentina • Saudi Arabia • United Arab Emirates • South Africa • Rest of LAMEA
  8. 8. FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS? • Q1. What will be the organic energy bar size from 2021 to 2030? • Q2. What is the CAGR of organic energy bar market? • Q3. How can I get sample report of organic energy bar market? • Q4. What would be forecast period in the market report? • Q5. What are the segments of organic energy bar market? • Q6. Which are the top companies in the organic energy bar market? • Q7. How will the major currents trends shape the market in the future? • Q8. By Region, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2030? • Q9. What is the impact of post COVID-19 scenario in organic energy bar market?
  9. 9. Contact Us • David Correa • 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive • #205, Portland, OR 97220 • United States • Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 • UK: +44-845-528-1300 • Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 • India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 • Fax: +1-855-550-5975 • help@alliedmarketresearch.com • Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

