-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
A thoroughly fresh, contemporary, lively and accessible introduction to learning English for young and adult Turkish speakers. The first bilingual title in the Starting English series, which will include more bilingual editions aimed at speakers of other languages. With a clear, attractive format and beautiful, modern illustrations, Starting English for Turkish Speakers focuses on real, practical English for everyday situations.
Author : Tracy Traynor
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-5
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : Tracy Traynor ( 7? )
Link Download : https://bestsell4.blogspot.fr/?book= 1840594802
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment