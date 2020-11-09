Gaya Kepemimpinan dan Pengembangan SDM

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GAYA KEPEMIMPINAN & PENGEMBANGAN SDM
Oleh Kelompok 11 1. Ayu Pramutiara Sari (1961178) 2. Ninis Nur Kholidah (1961232) 3. Bamanda Aulia Putri (1961220) Kelas K...
Pembahasan 1. Gaya Kepemimpinan 2. Pengaruh Gaya Kepemimpinan Terhadap Kinerja Karyawan 3. Pengembangan SDM 4. Tujuan Peng...
1. Gaya Kepemimpinan
Gaya Kepemimpinan Gaya kepemimpinan merupakan suatu pola perilaku seorang pemimpin yang khas pada saat mempengaruhi anak b...
01 Gaya Kepemimpinan Otokratis Gaya kepemimpinan otokratis atau otoriter memusatkan kekuasaan penuh pada pemimpin. 02 Gaya...
2. Pengaruh Gaya Kepemimpinan Terhadap Kinerja Karyawan
Dalam membangun dan meningkatkan kinerja pegawai, diharapkan unsur pimpinan selalu memberikan pengawasan yang ketat kepada...
Salah satu tugas pimpinan adalah bagaimana menjalankan suatu organisasi agar dapat mencapai visi dan misi yang telah ditet...
Pengembangan SDM Tujuan Pengembangan SDM Strategi Pengembangan SDM 03
Memberi kesempatan kepada karyawan untuk menyalurkan ide dan gagasan Karena di dalam suatu perusahaan, karyawan juga berko...
  7. 7. 2. Pengaruh Gaya Kepemimpinan Terhadap Kinerja Karyawan
  8. 8. Dalam membangun dan meningkatkan kinerja pegawai, diharapkan unsur pimpinan selalu memberikan pengawasan yang ketat kepada pegawai dalam melaksanakan pekerjaan. Jabatan merupakan salah satu sarana untuk memegang kendali kekuasaan agar bawahan dapat merasa segan kepada pimpinan. pencitraan pimpinan selalu ditunjukkan dengan kewibawaan dihadapan bawahannya sehingga membuat bawahan merasa segan kepada pimpinan, baik dalam perilaku sehari-hari maupun pada saat memberikan penjelasan atau mengarahkan bawahannya dalam melaksanakan tugas.
  9. 9. Salah satu tugas pimpinan adalah bagaimana menjalankan suatu organisasi agar dapat mencapai visi dan misi yang telah ditetapkan, sehingga dibutuhkan seorang pemimpin yang dapat memahami dan bekerja sama dengan bawahannya. Pada hakekatnya keteladanan seorang pemimpin akan membawa pengaruh yang positif kepada bawahannya untuk senantiasa berperilaku baik. Interaksi dan komunikasi yang terjalin antara pimpinan dan bawahan akan menimbulkan perasaan bahwa bawahan tidak hanya dianggap sebagai pekerja namun merupakan anggota keluarga yang dapat diajak berkomunikasi dan bertukar pendapat sehingga pegawai merasa dihargai dalam pelaksanaan tugas yang pada akhimya memotivasi pegawai untuk meningkatkan kinerjanya. Faktor kepemimpinan berpengaruh positif dan signifikan terhadap kinerja pegawai.
  10. 10. Pengembangan SDM Tujuan Pengembangan SDM Strategi Pengembangan SDM 03
  11. 11. Memberi kesempatan kepada karyawan untuk menyalurkan ide dan gagasan Karena di dalam suatu perusahaan, karyawan juga berkontribusi dalam mengembangkan perusahaan atau sebagai roda penggerak suatu perusahaan. Strategi Memberi penghargaan. Disini memberikan penghargaan kepada karyawan bertujuan untuk membuat karyawan lainnya agar termotivasi untuk dapat menjadi lebih bak. Mengadakan pelatihan. Ada beberapa jenis pelatihan dan pengembangan SDM yang dapat dilakukan. Diantaranya adalah skill training, retraining atau pelathan ulang, cross functional training, team training, dan creativity training.

