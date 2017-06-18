NAMA = NINIK RATNA SARI NIM = 43115120233 Sistem Informasi Manajemen (SIM) DOSEN : Dosen Pengampu, Prof. Dr. Ir. Hapzi Ali...
Ppt, sim tugas uas ninik ratna sari 43115120233

  1. 1. NAMA = NINIK RATNA SARI NIM = 43115120233 Sistem Informasi Manajemen (SIM) DOSEN : Dosen Pengampu, Prof. Dr. Ir. Hapzi Ali, MM, CMA
  2. 2.  Laporan Accurate sendiri telah mengcover lebih dari 250 jenis laporan keuangan, mulai dari: 1. Inventory 2. Penjualan 3. Pembelian 4. Kas/Bank 5. dan Aktiva
  3. 3.  • Buku Besar • Kas & Bank • Persediaan Barang • Penjualan • Pembelian • Aktiva Tetap
  4. 4.  1. Accurate Standard Edition 2. Accurate Deluxe Edition 3. Accurate Enterprise (untuk publikasi)
  5. 5.  SEJARAH ACCURATE ACCURATE Accounting Software diciptakan oleh Putera/Puteri Bangsa Indonesia yang berdiri di bawah bendara PT. Cipta Piranti Sejahtera, lebih dikenal dengan sebutan CPSSoft, yang berlokasi di Jakarta. ACCURATE Accounting Software merupakan software pertama yang dikembangkan oleh CPSSoft. Dalam mengembangkan software, CPSSoft selalu menggunakan pinsip dasar 3 M, yaitu Murah, Massal , dan ber- Manfaat. Pertama kali di luncurkan untuk kalangan umum pada bulan November 1999, dengan memanfaatkan event pameran komputer terbesar di Indonesia setiap tahun yaitu Indocomtech 1999 yang diselenggarakan JHCC, Jakarta. Versi yang diluncurkan pada waktu itu adalah Versi 1.0, dengan nama Accurate2000 Accounting Software. ACCURATE versi perdana tersebut diluncurkan dengan angka 2000 dibelakang nama ACCURATE karena waktu itu software tersebut dikembangkan sudah Y2K Ready, dan target pasarnya adalah pengusaha kecil-menengah yang terganggu dengan millennium bug tapi belum menemukan solusi yang tepat, karena pada waktu, software yang Y2K Ready harganya cenderung belum terjangkau oleh pengusaha kecil.
  6. 6. Accurate accounting adalah software yang di gunakan untuk mempermudah pengelohan data keuangan dengan tingkat akurasi yang tinggi sehingga menghasilkan laporan keungan, neraca laba dan rugi lebih cepat.
  7. 7.  Sales/Account Receivable Sales Order, Delivery Order, Sales Invoice, Sales Return, Customer Receipts  Purchase/Account Payable Purchase Order, Receive Item, Purchase Invoice, Purchase Return, Vendor Payment  Item & Inventory Item, Warehouse, Inventory Adjustment, Item Price Adjustment, Grouping, Item Transfer, dan Job Costing.  General Ledger Company Information, Company Preference, Journal Voucher, General Ledger  Cash & Bank Other Deposit, Other Payments, Bank Transfer, Reconcile, Bank Book  Fixed Asset Fiscal Fixed Asset Type, Fixed Assets Types, Fixed Asset List.  Manufacturing (untuk ACCURATE 3 Edisi Enterprise)
  8. 8. 1. Client Server Technology 2. Multi User dengan tiga tingkat kewenangan yaitu Create, Edit dan Report 3. Multi Currency dengan menghitung otomatis realize & unrealized gain/loss _Multi Unit dengan tiga tingkat perhitungan unit setiap barang _Multi Warehouse (Banyak Gudang) _Multi Discount (Discount Item, Discount Invoice, dan Discount Payments) 4. Project & Department ( versi Deluxe Edition dan Enterprise Edition) 5. Real Time Processing dengan Backward & Forward Transaction 6. Fungsi pilihan tampilan menu dalam bahasa Indonesia dan bahasa Inggris 7. Perubahan Desain template setiap voucher dan invoice
  9. 9. 8. Report yang dapat dicustomize (designer) sendiri oleh user jika memahami proses report dengan Fast Report. 9. Digit transaksi sampai dengan 15 digit dan dua decimal 920 trilliun (920.000.000.000.000,00). 10. Keakuratan perhitungan kuantitas barang sampai dengan 4 desimal. 11. Bisa custom financial statement dengan berbagai macam pengelompokan untuk tipe Balance Sheet dan Income Statement. 12. Fasilititas Grouping di dalam item yaitu mengelompokkan beberapa barang dalam satu kelompok barang baru dengan tanpa proses penggabungan. 13. Fasilitas Job Costing yaitu mengelompokkan barang dalam satu kelompok barang baru dengan proses penggabungan dan dengan nilai cost yang baru. 14. Fitur Extract Import yang memungkinkan Anda mengekstrak transaksi penjualan dari perusahaan cabang untuk dikirimkan ke perusahaan pusat.
  10. 10. 1. User hanya bisa login sebagai supervisor. 2. Hanya bisa membuka database di hard disk drive lokal komputer. 3. Tidak mendapat keistimewaan berupa potongan harga trade in atau major upgrade. 4. Tidak bisa migrasi
  11. 11. THANKS YOU

