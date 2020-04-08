Successfully reported this slideshow.
Wiwvovnebis gamravleba
  1. 1. შიშველთესლოვანი მცენარეების გამრავლება ბიოლოგი ნინელი კუხალაშვილი 2020 წელი
  2. 2. გირჩა - შიშველთესლოვანი მცენარეების სქესობრივი გამრავლების ორგანო
  3. 3. მამრობითი გირჩა
  4. 4. მტვერი
  5. 5. მდედრობითი გირჩა
  6. 6. გირჩის ქერქლები
  7. 7. თესლები
  8. 8. გამოყენება
  9. 9. მტვერი
  10. 10. მნიშვნელობა • 1.აკავებს ნიდაგში წვიმის წყალს,აფერხებს თოვლის დნობას,ზვავების,მეწყერის და ღვარცოფების წარმოქმნას • 2.ამდიდრებს ჰაერს ჟანგბადით • 3.საამშენებლო მასალად გამოიყენება • 4.ავეჯის დასამზადებლად • 5.ქაღალდის წარმოებაში • 6.ეთერზეთებს გამოიყენებენ ქიმიურ მრეწველობაში • 7.ამზადებენ წამლებს
  11. 11. მადლობა ყურადღებისთვის

×