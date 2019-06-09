Successfully reported this slideshow.
პედაგოგიური პრაქტიკის კვლევის ანგარიში რატომ უჭირთ გენეტიკური ამოცანების ამოხსნა და გენეტიკური ტერმინების დამახსოვრება მოს...
სარჩევი შესავალი ............................................................................................................
რეფლექსია--------------------------------------------------------------------------------გვ42 შესავალი წინამდებარე ნაშრომი...
თავი 1 1. 1 საკვლევი საკითხის მიმოხილვა ნაშრომი წარმოადგენს პედაგოგიური კვლევის ანგარიშს, რომელიც განვახორციელე 2018-2019 ...
4.ასევე უჭირთ გენური და ქრომოსომული მუტაციებით გამოწვეული დაავადებების განსხვავება. აქედან გამომდინარე მიაჩნიათ რთულად გენ...
1.2კვლევის მიზანი 1. IX კლასში გენეტიკური ამოცანების ამოხსნასთან დაკავშირებული პრობლემების მიზეზების შესწავლა, დადგენა, გა...
# აქტივობა ნოემბერი დეკემბერი იანვარი თებერვალი მარტი აპრილი მაისი 1. პრობლემის იდენტიფიცირება დაკვირვების შედეგად X 2. სა...
თავიII ლიტერატურის მიმოხილვა კვლევა არის ახალი ცოდნის ძიება, მისი სისტემატური დოკუმენტირება და გაფორმება კვლევის ანგარიშის...
ძალიან დავინტერესდი და კვლევაზე მუშაობის პროცესში დამეხმარა სახელმძღვანელო „ეფექტური სწავლება სკოლაში“. სახელმძღვანელოში გ...
განვითარებაზე ორიენტირებული მოსწავლისათვის საინტერესოა ცოდნის შეძენის ახალი, უფრო ეფექტური სტრატეგიების ძიება და გამოყენებ...
მოტივაციასთან დაკავშირებით გავეცანიინტერნეტგაზეთ mastsavlebeli. Ge -ზე გამოქვეყნებულ სტატიებს მარინე ჯაფარიძე სტატია - საი...
კელერის მოდელის მიხედვით, მასწავლებელმა თავის თავს უნდა დაუსვას კითხვა: რაში გამოადგებათ ჩემს მოსწავლეებს ამ მასალის ცოდნა...
კმაყოფილების განცდა მეოთხე ფაქტორი მოტივაციის შესაქმნელად არის კმაყოფილების განცდა, რომელსაც კელერი პირდაპირ უკავშირებს სა...
საფეხური 4. სთხოვეთ მოსწავლეებს ახალი ტერმინი თუ ფრაზა არალინგვისტური გამოსახვის მეთოდის გამოყებით წარმოადგინოს საფეხური 5...
გაუმჯობესებას. „მშობელთა ჩართულობა“ ნიშნავს მშობლების მონაწილეობას რეგულარულ, მრავალმხრივ კომუნიკაციაში, მოსწავლის სასწავლ...
http://mastsavlebeli.ge/?p=18080 (ინტერნეტგაზეთი -„მშობლებთან თანამშრომლობა - ვისწავლოთ ერთად“; ლომიძე. 2018 ) კვლევის ანგ...
თავი III კვლევის დიზაინი 3.1.კვლევის სამიზნე ჯგუფი: 1.I X- ბ კლასის მოსწავლეები 2.მოსწავლეთა მშობლები 3. პედაგოგები 3.2.კვ...
გ) ინტერვიუ ინტერვიუ პედაგოგებთან დ) ფოკუსირებული დაკვირვება -გამოვიყენე საგაკვეთილი პროცესში 3.3 მონაცემთა ანალიზი კვლევი...
კითხვარის შევსება პირდაპირ ინტერვიუს საფუძველზე-ინტერვიუ ჩავატარე რამოდენიმე პედაგოგთან. მინდოდა გამეგო, რას მიიჩნევდნენ პ...
მშობელთა გამოკითხვით მინდოდა დამედგინა და დავადგინე:(დანართი#3)  დაეხმარებათუ არა მშობლისჩართულობა მოსწავლეს სწავლის ხარი...
 არ ცდილობენ გაიმეორონ სისტემატიურად  არ მიიჩნევენ გენეტიკური ტერმინების სწავლას გენეტიკური ამოცანების ამოხსნის წინაპირო...
3.6. განხორციელებული ცვლილებები: შევარჩიე და განვახორციელე შემდეგი ცვლილებები: 1. მოსწავლეებთან მოვაწყვე დისკუსია და მოსწა...
 ილუსტრაციების საშუალებით ამოცანების ამოხსნა,დომინანტური და რეცესიული ნიშნების სწორად გამოცნობა,რისთვისაც ვიყენებდი ელექტ...
კარგი შედეგი გამოიღო ექპერიმენტმა:“ ალბათობის თეორია გენეტიკაში“ (მ.სეხნიაშვილი.მასწავლებლის წიგნი # 3.2015 წ). ექპერიმენტ...
 სწავლების თანამშრომლობით სტრატეგიები მოიცავს მეტ ჯგუფურ, წყვილებში მუშაობას, დიფერენცირებულ ჯგუფებში სწავლებას, ასევე მრ...
Kvleva

  1. 1. პედაგოგიური პრაქტიკის კვლევის ანგარიში რატომ უჭირთ გენეტიკური ამოცანების ამოხსნა და გენეტიკური ტერმინების დამახსოვრება მოსწავლეებს IX -კლასში სსიპ მამუკა სამაკაშვილის სახელობის ქ.წყალწუბოს მეორე საჯარო სკოლის ბიოლოგიის მასწავლებელი ნინელიკუხალაშვილი 2018-2019 სასწავლო წელი
  2. 2. სარჩევი შესავალი ......................................................................................................................... გვ. 3 თავი I 1.1.საკვლევი საკითხის მიმოხილვა ........................................................................... გვ.4 1.2.კვლევის მიზანი ....................................................................................................... გვ. 6 1.3 კვლევის ამოცანა---------------------------------------------------------------------გვ.6 თავი II ლიტერატურის მიმოხილვა .................................................................................. გვ. 8 თავი III კვლევის დიზაინი 3.1. კვლევის სამიზნე ჯგუფი ..................................................................................... გვ.17 3.2. კვლევის მეთოდები ................................................................................................ გვ.17 3.3. მონაცემთა ანალიზი ............................................................................................... გვ.18 3.4. კვლევის ძირითადი მიგნებები ............................................................................ გვ.20 3.5. შესაძლო ინტერვენციები ...................................................................................... გვ.21 3.6. განხორციელებული ინტერვენციები .................................................................. გვ.22 თავი IV 4.1.ინტერვენციების შედეგების შეფასება და რეკომენდაციები ............................ გვ.25 4.2.ინტერვენციის შეფასება-------------------------------------------------------------გვ27 დასკვნა .............................................................................................................................. გვ.28 ბიბლიოგრაფია ................................................................................................................ გვ.29 დანართები ………..........................................................................................................გვ.30 დაკვირვების სქემები---------------------------------------------------------------------გვ.33 ტესტირების შედეგები-------------------------------------------------------------------გვ.40
  3. 3. რეფლექსია--------------------------------------------------------------------------------გვ42 შესავალი წინამდებარე ნაშრომი წარმოადგენს ჩემ მიერ განხორციელებულ პრაქტიკის კვლევის ანგარიშს, რომელიც ჩავატარე სსიპ მამუკა სამაკაშვილის სახელობის ქ.წყალტუბოს №2 საჯარო სკოლაში. აღნიშნულ სკოლაში ვმუშაობ 1989 -დან და ვასწავლი ბიოლოგიას.. 2012 წელს მომენიჭა უფროსი მასწავლებლის სტატუსი .ჩემი კვლევა ეხება IX კლასში ხშირად წამოჭრილ პრობლემას გენეტიკის სწავლებასთან დაკავშირებით. კარგად მოგეხსენებათ, რომ სწორედ მეცხრე კლასში იწყება პირველად გენეტიკის შეწავლა და ყველაზე მეტად უჭირთ მოსწავლეებს გენეტიკური ამოცანების ამოხსნა. სწორედ ამ პრობლემის შესახებ არის წარმოდგენილი კვლევის ანგარიში, სადაც დაგეგმილი და განხორციელებული მაქვს ინტერვენციები, რომლებიც დახმარებას გაუწევს მოსწავლეებს გენეტიკური ამოცანების გააზრებასა და სწორად ამოხსნაში,გენეტიკური ტერმინების დამახსოვრებაში. ნაშრომი შესდგება ოთხი თავისაგან: I თავში მოცემულია საკვლევი საკითხის მიმოხილვა: პრობლემის იდენტიფიცირება, საკვლევი საკითხის აქტუალობა; კვლევის მიზანი; სარგებელი მოსწავლეებისათვის, მასწავლებლისა და კოლეგებისათვის. II თავი მოიცავს ლიტერატურულ მიმოხილვას. III თავი ეთმობა კვლევის დიზაინს, სამიზნე ჯგუფს, საკვლევი საკითხის კითხვებს, მეთოდებს, კვლევის შედეგებსა (მონაცემთა ანალიზი, ძირითადი მიგნებები და ინტერვენციები) და ვადებს. IV თავი წარმოადგენს ინტერვენციების შედეგების შეფასებასა და რეკომენდაციებს. კვლევას ახლავს დასკვნა, ბიბლიოგრაფია, დანართები და რეფლექსია. კვლევა ჩავატარე მარტო, თუმცა პროცესში დამჭირდა კოლეგების ჩართულობა, რისთვისაც მინდა უღრმესი მადლობა გადავუხადო მათ. -3-
  4. 4. თავი 1 1. 1 საკვლევი საკითხის მიმოხილვა ნაშრომი წარმოადგენს პედაგოგიური კვლევის ანგარიშს, რომელიც განვახორციელე 2018-2019 სასწავლო წელს სსიპ მამუკა სამაკაშვილის სახელობის ქ.წყალტუბოს მეორე საჯარო სკოლის მეცხრე კლასში,IX-ბ კლასში 31 მოსწავლეა,14 ბიჭი და 17 გოგო. თემა ეხება გენეტიკური ამოცანების ამოხსნის სირთულეებს, რომელსაც ხშირად ვაწყდები განსაკუთრებით მეცხრე კლასში,რადგან მეცხრე კლასში იწყება პირველად გენეტიკის შესწავლა.ეროვნული სასწავლო გეგმით გათვალისწინებული შედეგების მიღწევა ბიოლოგიის მასწავლებლისაგან სწავლების მრავალფეროვან მიდგომებს მოითხოვს. თანამედროვე ბიოლოგიაში გენეტიკას განსაკუთრებული ადგილი უჭირავს. გენეტიკის დარგის შემდგომი განვითარება დამოკიდებულია,რომ ამ დარგის სწავლება შესაბამის დონეზე იქნეს განვითარებული .გენეტიკის დარგში სასწავლო მუშაობისათვის საგანგებო მნიშვნელობა აქვს გენეტიკური ამოცანების ამოხსნას,ამოცანების სისტემატიური ამოხსნა ხელს უწყობს თეორიული მასალის ათვისებას და ცოდნის განმტკიცებას,, ხელს უწყობს ლოგიკური მსჯელობის უნარის განვითარებას. მრავალფეროვანი სასწავლო ამოცანები მოსწავლეთა ცოდნის შემოწმების ერთ-ერთი მეთოდიც არის. ჩემი პედაგოგიური მოღვაწეობის დროს ხშირად ვაწყდები შემდეგ სირთულეებს: 1. პრობლემას წარმოადგენს გენეტიკური ამოცანების სრულყოფილი გაფორმება სათანადო სიმბოლოების საშუალებით,შესაბამისად უჭირთ ამოცანების ამოხსნაც. 2. ადგილი აქვს გენეტიკური ტერმინების აღრევას,რადგან უჭირთ გენეტიკური ტერმინების დამახსოვრება. 3..ასევე ხშირია შეცდომები დიჰიბრიდული შეჯვარებისთვის დამახასიათებელი გენოტიპური და ფენოტიპური დათიშვებთან დაკავშირებით,მოსწავლეებს უჭირთ მათი განსხვავება ერთმანეთისაგან და ხშირად ფენოტიპურ დათიშვას გენოტიპურთან აიგივებენ. -4-
  5. 5. 4.ასევე უჭირთ გენური და ქრომოსომული მუტაციებით გამოწვეული დაავადებების განსხვავება. აქედან გამომდინარე მიაჩნიათ რთულად გენეტიკური ამოცანების ამოხსნა და მოტივაციაც დაბალია.ამიტომაც გადავწყვიტე კვლევა ჩამეტარებინა ამ საკითხთან დაკავშირებით. კვლევა სარგებელს მომიტანს, მე როგორც პედაგოგს, რომ მოვაგვარო ეს პრობლემა და შესაბამისად ბიოლოგიის სწავლების ხარისხიც გავაუმჯობესო. ვფიქრობ, რომ ჩემი კვლევა გამოადგება კოლეგებსაც. ისინი იხელძღვანელებენ ჩემი გამოცდილებით და დაგეგმავენ და განახორციელებენ მსგავს კვლევებს თავიანთ საგანში. ერთობრივი ძალით შევძლებთ საერთო ცოდნის ხარისხის გაუმჯობესებას სკოლაში. სარგებელი მოსწავლეებისათვის: 1. განუვითარდებათ სხვადასხვა კოგნიტური უნარ-ჩვევები 2. დაეუფლებიან გენეტიკური ამოცანების ამოხსნის სტრატეგიებს სარგებელი მასწავლებლისათვის: 1. დავადგენ მოსწავლეთა საჭიროებებს და ვიმოქმედებ შესაბამისად 2. შევძლებ მოსწავლეთა დაინტერესებასა და მოტივაციის ამაღლებას 3. დავნერგავ მრავალფეროვან სტრატეგიებს მოსწავლეებშიკოგნიტური უნარ- ჩვევების გასავითარებლად 4. ჩავატარებ კვლევებს სხვადასხვა მიმართულებით და გავიუმჯობესებ საკუთარ პრაქტიკას. სარგებელი კოლეგებისთვის: 1. დანერგავენ სხვათა გამოცდილებას საკუთარ პრაქტიკაში, კერძოდ, იხელმძღვანელებენ ჩემ მიერ ჩატარებული კვლევის ანგარიშით და მოაგვარებენ მსგავს პრობლემებს -5-
  6. 6. 1.2კვლევის მიზანი 1. IX კლასში გენეტიკური ამოცანების ამოხსნასთან დაკავშირებული პრობლემების მიზეზების შესწავლა, დადგენა, გამოკვეთა 2.გენეტიკური ტერმინების ძნელად დამახსოვრებასთან დაკავშირებული პრობლემების მიზეზების შესწავლა დადგენა 3. პრობლემის გადაჭრის ოპტიმალური გზების გამონახვა 4. შესაბამისი ინტერვენციების დაგეგმვა, განხორციელება. კვლევის სწორაად წარმართვისათვის შევარჩიე ორი მთავარი კითხვა: 1. რა ფაქტორები განაპირობებს გენეტიკური ამოცანების ამოხსნის სირთულეს და რატომ უჭირთ გენეტიკური ტერმინების დამახსოვრება მეცხრე კლასში? 2. რა გზები არსებობს ისეთი, რომელიც დამეხმარება მოსწავლეებში არსებული პრობლემის აღმოფხვრაში? 1.3 კვლევის ამოცანა მიზანზე გასასვლელად განვახორციელებ შემდეგ ამოცანებს: 1.დაკვირვება თითოეულ მოსწავლეზე 2.ფოკუს-ჯგუფის შექმნა 3.პრობლემის გადაჭრის გზების ძიება 4. მოსწავლეთა, მშობელთა, პედაგოგთა გამოკითხვა 5.მონაცემების კოდირება და ანალიზი 6.შედეგებისა და დასკვნების პრეზეზენტაცია 2018 წლის ნოემბერში დავიწყე პედაგოგიური პრაქტიკის კვლევის წარმოება, რომელიც დავასრულე 2019 წლის მაისში. წარმოგიდგენთ დროში გაწერილ კვლევის ვადებს ცხრილის სახით: -6-
  7. 7. # აქტივობა ნოემბერი დეკემბერი იანვარი თებერვალი მარტი აპრილი მაისი 1. პრობლემის იდენტიფიცირება დაკვირვების შედეგად X 2. სამოქმედო გეგმის შედგენა X 3. დიაგნოსტიკური ტესტირება X 4. დაკვირვება მოსწავლეებზე X X 5. ლიტერატურის გაცნობა X X X X 6. მოსწავლეთა ანკეტირება X 7. მშობელთა გამოკითხვა X 8. მასწავლებელთა ფოკუს ჯგუფი X 9. ინტერვენციები (სხვადასხვა სტრატეგიების გამოყენებით კითხვა) X X X X 10. ტესტურ დავალებებზე მუშაობა X X X X 11. მონაცემთა ანალიზი X 12. დიაგნოსტიკური ტესტირება X 13. კვლევის ანგარიშზე მუშაობა დაგაზიარება X -7-
  8. 8. თავიII ლიტერატურის მიმოხილვა კვლევა არის ახალი ცოდნის ძიება, მისი სისტემატური დოკუმენტირება და გაფორმება კვლევის ანგარიშის,სტატიის, პროექტის სახით. განასხვავებენ ფუნდამენტურ და გამოყენებით კვლევებს. ფუნდამენტურია კვლევა,რომელიც ემსახურება მეცნიერული ცოდნის გაღრმავებას, ახალი თეორიების შექმნას და აქამდე უცნობი მექანიზმებისა და ტექნოლოგიების ახსნას, გამოყენებითი კვლევის ძირითად მიზანს კი თეორიების, მექანიზმების,ტექნოლოგიების პრაქტიკაში დანერგვა და გამოყენება წარმოადგენს. პედაგოგიური პრაქტიკის კვლევა მიეკუთვნება გამოყენებით კვლევათა რიცხვს. ეს არის პროფესიული სიტუაციების სისტემური კვლევა, რომელსაც ატარებენ მკვლევარ-მასწავლებლები სასწავლო სიტუაციების გაუმჯობესებისა და საკუთარი პროფესიონალიზმის დახვეწის მიზნით. მკვლევარია მასწავლებელი, რომელსაც შეუძლია პედაგოგიური საქმიანობის დროს წამოჭრილი პრობლემების იდენტიფიცირება, მათი გადაჭრის გზების ძიება და პოვნა, ახალი იდეების, ინოვაციების, სტრატეგიების პედაგოგიურ პრაქტიკაში დანერგვა. მაშასადამე, პედაგოგიური პრაქტიკის კვლევა მარტო სირთულეების გადასალახავად კი არ არის საჭირო, არამედ ახალი იდეების, ინოვაციების გამოსაცდელად, საკუთარი ძალების გასაძლიერებლად, საკუთარი ძლიერი მხარისა და პოტენციალის აღმოსაჩენად, საჭირო უნარ-ჩვევების განსავითარებლადაც.პრაქტიკული კვლევა არის საკმაოდ შრომატევადი, მაგრამ შედეგიანი პროცესი, რომელიც გულისხმობს თანამშრომლობით, ერთობრივი ძალით განხორციელებულ ქმედებებს. კვლევაში ჩართული მოსწავლეები, მასწავლებლები და სხვა პიროვნებები ერთიანდებიან, უზიარებენ ერთმანეთს მოსაზრებებს, პატივს სცემენ და ითვალისწინებენ სხვის აზრს. იღებენ გადაწყვეტილებებს და შესაბამისად მოიმკიან თავიანთი შრომის ნაყოფს-სასურველ შედეგს აღწევს.მასწავლებლის პროფესიული სტანდარტის მოთხოვნაა მასწავლებლებში კვლევის კომპეტენციის უნარის ფლობა: მასწავლებელი გეგმავს სპეციალურ კვლევით სამუშაოებს, ახორციელებს მათ და იყენებს პრაქტიკულ საქმიანობაში(პროფესიული განვითარება, მუხლი133,1).მასწავლებელს შეუძლია საკვლევი საკითხის დამოუკიდებლად განსაზღვრა, კვლევის ჩატარება, მონაცემთა დამუშავება-ინტერპრეტაცია, კვლევის შედეგების გამოყენება საკუთარი და კოლეგების პრაქტიკის გასაუმჯობესებლად(პროფესიული განვითარება, მუხლი139,2). -8-
  9. 9. ძალიან დავინტერესდი და კვლევაზე მუშაობის პროცესში დამეხმარა სახელმძღვანელო „ეფექტური სწავლება სკოლაში“. სახელმძღვანელოში განხილულია განათლების სფეროს კვლევების მახასიათებლები, სხვადასხვა კვლევის შედეგების კომბინირება, კონკრეტული მეთოდის ეფექტურობის განსაზღვრის მიზნით.ჰეჯისის დასკვნით:“კვლევები განათლების დარგში, ხარისხით არ ჩამოუვარდება კვლევებს ფიზიკის მიმართულებით.(“გვ.5) სახელმძღვანელოში საინტერესოდ არის წარმოდგენილი ინფორმაცია სწავლების იმ მეთოდების შესახებ, რომლებიც ეფექტურ სწავლებაზე ორიენტირებული კვლევებიდანაა შერჩეული. მასწავლებლებს გვაქვს შესაძლებლობა გამოვიყენოთ ეს მეთოდები ჩვენს პრაქტიკაში. სწავლების პროცესი ისე წარვმართოთ, რომ მაქსიმუმამდე გავზარდოთ მოსწავლის აკადემიური წარმატება. განხილული მაგალითებიდან გაკეთებულია დასკვნა: არ არსებობს სწავლების მეთოდი, რომელიც ყველა სიტუაციაში თანაბარი ეფექტურობით გამოირჩევა და არ უნდა ველოდოთ რომ სხვადასხვა სიტუაციაში მეთოდი თანაბრად წარმატებული იქნება.(გვ.10) კვლევების შედეგად დადგენილია, რომ მოსწავლეთა აკადემიური წარმატებასთან განსაკუთრებით მჭიდრო კავშირი აქვს შინაგან მოტივაციას (ეფექტიანი სწავლება- თეორია და პრაქტიკა) 2010. შინაგანი მოტივაციის მქონე მოსწავლეები უფრო მეტი პასუხისმგებლობით ეკიდებიან სწავლას, ხასიათდებიან თვითრეგულაციის და თვითკონტროლის მაღალი უნარით. უფრო დადებითი განწყობა აქვთ განათლების , სწავლის მიმართ. შინაგანად მოტივირებული მოსწავლეები უფრო თავდაჯერებულები არიან, მათ არ ეშინიათ რთული ამოცანების და მათი დაძლევის ახალი, უფრო ეფექტური გზების მუდმივ ძიებაში იმყოფებიან. გარეგანი მოტივაციის მქონე მოსწავლეები ხასიათდებიან სირთულეების და რისკის მკაფიოდ გამოხატული შიშით. ასეთი მოსწავლეების მიზანი, ნებისმიერ სიტუაციაში ძალისა და ენერგიის მინიმალური დანახარჯებით მაქსიმალური ეფექტის ( წახალისება, ჯილდო) მიღება. ცხადია, ეს სტრატეგია არ არის ეფექტური რთული ამოცანის დაძლევისათვის. შესაბამისად გარეგანი ფაქტორებით მოტივირებული მოსწავლე ცდილობს თავი აარიდოს რთულ დავალებებს . შინაგან და გარეგან მოტივაციასთან კავშირში, საუბრობენ შესრულებაზე და განვითარებაზე ორიენტირებულ ქცევებზე. განვითარებაზე ორიენტირებული მოსწავლეებისათვის სასწავლო პროცესში ჩართვის მიზეზია საკუთარი უნარების და შესაძლებლობების არეალის განვითარებაა. შესრულებაზე ორიენტირებული მოსწავლეების ძირითადი საზრუნავი ამოცანის მინიმალური დანახარჯებით შესრულებაა, გარედან ( მასწავლებლის ან მშობლის მიერ) მოლოდინის შესაბამისად. შესრულებაზე ორიენტირებული მოსწავლე წარუმატებლობის შიშით გაურბის სირთულეებს. -9-
  10. 10. განვითარებაზე ორიენტირებული მოსწავლისათვის საინტერესოა ცოდნის შეძენის ახალი, უფრო ეფექტური სტრატეგიების ძიება და გამოყენება. განვითარებაზე ორიენტირებული მოსწავლეებისათვის შეცდომა, წარუმატებლობა და სირთულე განვითარების , სწავლის საუკეთესო საშუალებაა. ამიტომ ისინი შეცდომას მტკივნეულად არ აღიქვამენ და ხასიათდებიან საკმაოდ მაღალი ტოლერანტობით შეცდომის , წარუმატებლობის, რისკის მიმართ. ჩვენისე არ უნდაგავიგოთ, რომმოსწავლეები იყოფიან ორ ჯგუფად ორიენტაციის მიხედვით. ერთი და იგივე მოსწავლე სხვადასხვა დროსა და გარემოში შეიძლება იყოს ორიენტირებული ხან საკუთარ განვითარებაზე , ხან კი შესრულებაზე. მოტივაციის თემაზე ქართველი მეცნიერებიც მუშაობდნენ. უზნაძეს მიაჩნდა, რომ ნამდვილი სწავლა შესაძლებელია მხოლოდ -შინაგანი მოტივაციის ხარჯზე. ( უზნაძე ,2003) . იგივე მოსაზრება ჰქონდა ცნობილ ქართველ მკვლევარს ჩხარტიშვილსაც. თავის შრომებში , იგი ერთმანეთისაგან განასხვავებს ჰომოგენურ( შინაგან) და ჰეტეროგენულ ( გარეგან ) მოტივებს და აღნიშნავს, რომ სწორედ ჰომოგენური მოტივაცია გულისხმობს სწავლის ობიექტური ღირებულების შეგნებას ( ჩხარტიშვილი, 1972). სასწავლო გარემოსუდიდესიმნიშვნელობააქვს მოსწავლეთა მოტივაციაზე. სასწავლო აქტივობები, მოსწავლეთა შეფასება (წახალისება და კონტროლი), პასუხისმგებლობების გადანაწილება - ეს ის კომპონენტებია, რომლებსაც განსაკუთრებით დიდი მნიშვნელობა აქვს მოსწავლეთა მოტივაციაზე. გამოვიყენოთ მოტივაციის ამაღლების შემდეგი სტრატეგიები:  გავამდიდროთ სასწავლო პროცესი;  გავაქტიუროთ მოსწავლეები;  მოსწავლეები ჩავრთოთ ცოდნის შეფასების ინსტრუმენტების მომზადებაში ;  გამოვიყენოთ განსხვავებული სირთულის დავალებები და აქტივობები;  გამოვიყენოთ უნიშნო აქტივობებიც;  ვაპატიოთ მოსწავლეს შეცდომა, მუდამ გვახსოვდეს შეცდომები სწავლის საუკეთესო საშუალებაა;  მივაწოდოთ მოსწავლეს დადებითი უკუკავშირი;  არასოდეს არ გავაკრიტიკოთ მოსწავლე;  ვიყოთ მიუკერძოებელი;  ტესტირებისას გამოვიყენოთ სხვადასხვა ტიპის კითხვები;  სათანადო დრო და ყურადღება დავუთმოთ მოსწავლეების ნაშრომებს;  ჩავრთოთ მოსწავლეები საკლასო გადაწყვეტილებების მიღებაში;  გამოვიყენოთ ინდივიდუალური მიდგომები თითოეულ მოსწავლესთან. -10-
  11. 11. მოტივაციასთან დაკავშირებით გავეცანიინტერნეტგაზეთ mastsavlebeli. Ge -ზე გამოქვეყნებულ სტატიებს მარინე ჯაფარიძე სტატია - საინტერესო ტესტი – ,,რამდენად მოტივირებულია მოსწავლე“ მოსწავლეთა მოტივაციის ამაღლების კელერისეული მოდელი ( 1 აპრილი, 2016 ნინო კაპანაძე) განათლების ტექნოლოგიების სპეციალისტის ჯონ კელერის მიერ ჩამოყალიბებული მოდელი გულისხმობს მოტივაციის გაკვეთილის გეგმაში ჩაშენებას. ამ მოდელის ავტორი ყურადღებას 4 ძირითად ფაქტორზე ამახვილებს, რომლებსაც ემყარება მოტივაცია. ესენია: ყურადღება, აქტუალობა, თავდაჯერებულობა, კმაყოფილების განცდა. კელერის აზრით, ეს ოთხი კატეგორია ქმნის იმ პირობების ერთობლიობას, რომელიც აუცილებელია ადამიანისათვის, რომ მოტივირებული იყოს. ყურადღება - მოსწავლეთა ყურადღების მოპოვება ჩაუნაცვლებელი წინაპირობაა წარმატებული გაკვეთილისთვის. ამის მისაღწევად სხვადასხვა სტრატეგია გამოიყენება: უბრალო მხედველობითი კონტაქტი, მოულოდნელი ამბის მოყოლა, უცხო ხმოვანი სიგნალის გამოყენება ან სხვა რაიმე მოულოდნელის გაკეთება (ეკრანზე სიტყვის თავდაყირა გამოტანა, დამაინტრიგებელი კითხვის დასმა და ასე შემდეგ). მოდელის ავტორი მასწავლებელს ურჩევს გაკვეთილის დაგეგმვისას საკუთარ თავს დაუსვას კითხვები: დაინტერესება: რა შემიძლია გავაკეთო, მათი ყურადღების მოსაზიდად და გაკვეთილის თემით დასაინტერესებლად? ცნობისმოყვარეობის გაღვივება: როგორ შემიძლია მათი ცნობისმოყვარეობის გაღვივება? ყურადღების შენარჩუნება: რომელი ტაქტიკა უნდა გამოვიყენო, რომ მათი ყურადღება მთელი გაკვეთილის მანძილზე შევინარჩუნო? აქტუალობა აქტუალობის განცდის შექმნა შემდეგი საკვანძო ტაქტიკაა. კელერის აზრით, იმ შემთხვევაშიც კი, როცა ყურადღება და ცნობისმოყვარეობა გაღვივებულია, მოტივაცია გაქარწყლდება, თუ მოსწავლისთვის შინაარსს ფასეულობა არ აქვს. გაკვეთილი აქტუალური ხდება მაშინ, როცა მისი თემა პირდაპირ კავშირშია მოსწავლის მიზნებთან, მის ინტერესებთან და სწავლის სტილთან. -11-
  12. 12. კელერის მოდელის მიხედვით, მასწავლებელმა თავის თავს უნდა დაუსვას კითხვა: რაში გამოადგებათ ჩემს მოსწავლეებს ამ მასალის ცოდნა? მასწავლებელს გაკვეთილის დაგეგმვისას შემდეგი კითხვები დაეხმარება: მიზანთან მიმართებაში: როგორ შემიძლია დავაკმაყოფილო ჩემი მოსწავლეების საჭიროებები? საერთოდ, ვიცი, რა წარმოადგენს მათ საჭიროებებს? ინტერესებთან მიმართებაში: როგორ და როდის შემიძლია მოსწავლეებს შევუქმნა მათ საჭიროებებზე დაფუძნებული არჩევნის საშუალება? გამოცდილებასთანმიმართებაში: როგორ შემიძლია დავუკავშირო გაკვეთილის თემა მოსწავლეთა ცხოვრებისეულ გამოცდილებას? პრაქტიკოსები ადასტურებენ, რომ იდეალური სახელმძღვანელოც კი სრულად ვერასდროს მოერგება და დაფარავს იმ საჭიროებებს, რომელსაც მრავალფეროვანი, განსხვავებული ინტერესებისა და გამოცდილების აუდიტორიები წარმოშობს. მასწავლებლის წინაშეც ეს ამოცანა იკვეთება – მოახდინოს შინაარსისა და მეთოდების მოდიფიცირება კონკრეტული საჭიროებების გათვალისწინებით. თავდაჯერებულობა დაჯერებულობის განცდა ჩნდება მაშინ, როცა არსებობს წარმატების მოლოდინი. ამ მოლოდინის გამყარებაში დახმარება მასწავლებელს ცალსახად შეუძლია. მან უნდა იზრუნოს, რომ მოსწავლეს გაუჩნდეს რწმენა საკუთარი შესაძლებლობების მიმართ. ამ ასპექტისთვის მასწავლებელს შემდეგ კითხვებს სთავაზობენ: წარმატების მოლოდინი: როგორ შემიძლია დავეხმარო მოსწავლეს ჰქონდეს წარმატების მოლოდინი? წარმატების შესაძლებლობა: როგორ და რა სახით დაეხმარება მოსწავლეს თავისი წინა გამოცდილება შეიძინოს საკუთარ კომპეტენციაში დაჯერებულობის განცდა. პერსონალური პასუხისმგებლობა: რა გზით გაიაზრებენ მოსწავლეები, რომ მათი წარმატება პირდაპირ არის დამოკიდებული მათსავე ძალისხმევასა და შესაძლებლობებზე? ხშირად მოსწავლეებს არ ეძლევათ შესაძლებლობა, გაიაზრონ საკუთარი წარმატება ან წარუმატებლობა. ხანდახან წარუმატებლობა შეიძლება იყოს სწავლების პროცესის აუცილებელი და გარდაუვალი კომპონენტი. ან ეს შეიძლება იყოს შედეგი ისეთი გარე ფაქტორებისა, რომლის კონტროლზეც მოსწავლეს ხელი არ მიუწვდება. როცა წარუმატებლობას წარუმატებლობა მოსდევს და თან არ ხდება გამომწვევი მიზეზების გააზრება, თავს იჩენს საშიში დასკვნა, რომ მოსწავლეს არ აქვს წარმატების მიღწევის უნარი. შედეგად ასეთი დასკვნა, ვისგანაც არ უნდა მოდიოდეს ის, ანადგურებს მოსწავლის თვითშეფასებასა და სწავლისადმი მოტივაციას. -12-
  13. 13. კმაყოფილების განცდა მეოთხე ფაქტორი მოტივაციის შესაქმნელად არის კმაყოფილების განცდა, რომელსაც კელერი პირდაპირ უკავშირებს საკუთარი წარმატებებით გამოწვეულ ან გამოცდილების პროცესში განცდილ პოზიტიურ ემოციებს. ეს ნიშნავს, რომ მოსწავლე იღებს აღიარებას და წარმატების დადასტურებას, რაც თავის მხრივ მასში კმაყოფილებისა და სამართლიანობის განცდას აღძრავს. გაკვეთილის დაგეგმვისას გასათვალისწინებელი კითხვები: შინაგანი მოტივაცია: როგორ უნდა შევუქმნა მოსწავლეს რეალური შესაძლებლობები იმ ცოდნისა და უნარების გამოყენებით, რომელსაც ახლახან დაეუფლა? შედეგებისთვის დაჯილდოება: როგორ უნდა გავუმყაროთ მოსწავლეს წარმატების განცდა? სამართლიანი მიმართვა: როგორ დავეხმარო მოსწავლეებს, რომ განუმტკიცდეთ საკუთარი მიღწევებით გამოწვეული დადებითი განცდა? როცა მოსწავლე ხედავს სწავლის აზრს, მას სულ სხვა განცდა უჩნდება სასწავლო პროცესის მიმართ. როცა მას აქვს კმაყოფილების განცდა, ჩნდება სურვილი უფრო მეტი ასეთი შეგრძნების და ემოციის მიღმა. ამ მარტივი მიდგომების გამოყენებით, გაკვეთილზე მასწავლებელს შეუძლია მოსწავლეს მისცეს სულ სხვა გამოცდილება და ემოციები. ყველაზე მთავარია, მასწავლებელი დაეხმაროს მოსწავლეს საკუთარ თავში გააღვივოს ცნობისწადილი; შეუქმნას გარემო იმის გასაგებად, რა არის მისთვის აქტუალური; დაეხმაროს გახდეს თავდაჯერებული; დაბოლოს, კმაყოფილება მიიღოს სწავლის პროცესისაგან. რადგან ჩემს მოსწავლეებს უჭირდათ გენეტიკური ტერმინების დამახსოვრება,ამიტომ გავეცანი ს.შტალისა და მ.ფეარბენქსის კვლევებს. ს. შტალისა და მ. ფეარბენქსის კვლევა ადასტურებს, რომ მოსწავლეთა აკადემიური მოსწრება იზრდება 33%-ით თუ ახალი სიტყვები, რომელსაც ისინი სწავლობენ უშუალოდ უკავშირდება მოსწავლეთა მიერ შესასწავლ მასალას.(154) ყველაზე მნიშვნელოვანი ტერმინებისა და ფრაზების იდენტიფიკაციაა. არსებობს ახალი ტერმინებისა და ფრაზების სწავლების ხუთსაფეხურიანი მეთოდი(გვ156) საფეხური1.ტერმინებისა და ფრაზების მოკლე ახსნა ან აღწერა საფეხური2.არალინგვისტური გამოსახვის მეთოდი საფეხური 3. სთხოვეთ მოსწავლეს ახალი ტერმინისა და ფრაზის საკუთარი ახსნა ან აღწერა ჩამოაყალიბოს -13-
  14. 14. საფეხური 4. სთხოვეთ მოსწავლეებს ახალი ტერმინი თუ ფრაზა არალინგვისტური გამოსახვის მეთოდის გამოყებით წარმოადგინოს საფეხური 5.პერიოდულად სთხოვეთ მოსწავლეებს, შეამოწმონ, თუ რამდენად ზუსტია მათ მიერ წარმოდგენილი ახალი ფრაზისა თუ ტერმინის ახსნა, აღწერა და არალინგვისტური ფორმით მიწოდება. (ეფექტური სწავლება სკოლაში) ეროვნულ სასწავლო გეგმაში წერია: ა) საგანთა გაღრმავებული სწავლების გზით აუცილებელია სისტემური ცოდნის კონსტრუირება; ბ) მოაზროვნე, მაძიებელი, ახლის შემოქმედი, წიგნიერი, ინფორმირებული და პასუხისმგებლობის გრძნობის მქონე მოქალაქის ჩამოყალიბება, რომელსაც შეუძლია გადაწყვეტილებების დამოუკიდებლად მიღება, საკუთარი მიღწევების გამოყენება ახალი მატერიალური, ინტელექტუალური თუ სულიერი ღირებულებების შესაქმნელად ზოგადი განათლების სწავლა-სწავლების მიზნებია მოსწავლეს განუვითაროს/ჩამოუყალიბოს: ა) კულტურული მემკვიდრეობის დაფასების და მასზე ზრუნვის უნარი; ბ) თანამედროვე რეალობის სივრცულ-დროით ჭრილში გააზრებისა და ინტერპრეტირების უნარი; გ) კრიტიკული და შემოქმედებითი აზროვნების, პრობლემების გადაჭრისა და კვლევის უნარები; დ) ლოგიკური აზროვნებისა და არგუმენტირებული მსჯელობის უნარი; ე) სწავლის სტრატეგიების ადეკვატურად შერჩევისა და მათი ეფექტიანად გამოყენების უნარი;ვ) თანამედროვე ტექნოლოგიების გამოყენებით ინფორმაციის მოძიების, დამუშავების, შენახვის, გაზიარებისა და გაანალიზების უნარი. მეტად მნიშვნელოვანია მშობელთა აქტიური ჩართულობა სასწავლო პროცესებში: „ტერმინი „მშობელთა ჩართულობა“ აღნიშნავს ერთობლივ და უწყვეტ პასუხისმგებლობას მოსწავლეთა მიღწევებისა და სწავლის გაუმჯობესებაზე, როგორც შინ, ასევე სკოლაში. ის აერთიანებს მშობლებსა და მასწავლებლებს, რათა მათ ერთიანი ძალისხმევით შეუწყონ ხელი მოსწავლის აკადემიური მიღწევების -14-
  15. 15. გაუმჯობესებას. „მშობელთა ჩართულობა“ ნიშნავს მშობლების მონაწილეობას რეგულარულ, მრავალმხრივ კომუნიკაციაში, მოსწავლის სასწავლო პროცესში და სკოლის სხვადასხვა ღონისძიებებში. ამ დროს: მშობლები თამაშობენ მნიშვნელოვან როლს შვილის სწავლის პროცესში; მშობლები მონაწილეობენ სკოლის მიერ დაგეგმილ ღონისძიებებში; მშობლები შვილების სწავლის პროცესში არიან ჩართული, როგორც სრულუფლებიანი პარტნიორები და მონაწილეობენ ბავშვის განათლების შესახებ გადაწყვეტილების მიღებაში. მშობლებისთვის „მშობლის ჩართულობა“ შეიძლება გულისხმობდეს: შეძლებისდაგვარად მეტ სასკოლო ღონისძიებაზე დასწრებას; ბავშვის მიერ კარგად შესრულებული სამუშაოს წახალისებასა და ქებას მშობლის მხრიდან; სკოლისთვის რეალური მოთხოვნების დასახვას; მასწავლებლებთან რეგულარულ შეხვედრებსა და მათი შვილის პროგრესის განხილვას; საშინაო დავალების შესრულებაში მოსწავლის დახმარებას;“ ( მშობელთა ჩართულობა-რეკომენდაციები დირექტორებისა და მასწავლებლებისათვის; თბილისი 2015) http://kargiskola.ge/parent/pdf/PE_GUIDE_2015.pdf „როდესაც მშობელი ჩართულია ბავშვის განათლების პროცესში, მოსწავლეს უკეთესი მიღწევები აქვს, მიუხედავად იმისა, თუ როგორია ოჯახის სოციალურ-ეკონომიკური სტატუსი, ეთნიკური წარმომავლობა თუ მშობელთა განათლების დონე. მოსწავლე, რომლის მშობელიც ჩართულია შვილის განათლების პროცესში, უფრო წარმატებით ამთავრებს სკოლას და მეტად აქვს სწავლის გაგრძელების სურვილი. მშობელთა ჩართულობა მნიშვნელოვანია როგორც მოსწავლის შედეგების გაუმჯობესებისათვის, ასევე მშობლის უნარ-ჩვევების განვითარებისთვისაც. იცვლება მშობლის სოციალური, ემოციური მხარე და პიროვნული თვისებები. ბავშვის განათლების პროცესში მონაწილეობის შედეგად მშობელს მეტად ესმის საკუთარი შვილის; უფრო დიდ ყურადღებას უთმობს ბავშვის სოციალური, ემოციური და ინტელექტუალური განვითარების საჭიროებებს; ხდება უფრო მზრუნველი, ნაკლებად მკაცრი შვილის მიმართ და უფრო მეტად აფასებს მის მიღწევებს; ხდება უფრო თავდაჯერებული და სიამოვნებით ერთვება ბავშვის განათლებისა და აღზრდის პროცესში; უფრო თავდაჯერებულია გადაწყვეტილების მიღებისას; მეტ ყურადღებას აქცევს საკუთარი ცოდნის დონისა და უნარ-ჩვევების ამაღლებას; უფრო წარმატებით იყენებს სხვადასხვა შესაძლებლობებს საკუთარი ოჯახისა და შვილის საჭიროებების დასაკმაყოფილებლად.“ -15-
  16. 16. http://mastsavlebeli.ge/?p=18080 (ინტერნეტგაზეთი -„მშობლებთან თანამშრომლობა - ვისწავლოთ ერთად“; ლომიძე. 2018 ) კვლევის ანგარიშის სრულყოფისათვის ვიხელმძღვანელე გაზეთ „ახალი განათლების“ სტატიით, სადაც განხილულია პედაგოგიური პრაქტიკის კვლევის ანგარიშის ნიმუში და მეთოდური მითითებები. (ჭაუჭიძე. „ახალი განათლება“. №17 (851) . 02-08.05.2019. გვ. 2) გენეტიკური ამოცანების ამოხსნით გამოწვეული სირთულეების დაძლევის მიზნით გავეცანი ლ.ბურდილაძის სახელმძღვანელოს : „მემკვიდრეობითი კანონზომიერებები და გენეტიკური ამოცანების ამოხსნა“,სადაც განხილული იყო გენეტიკური ამოცანების ამოხსნის ნიმუშები.ასევე ვისარგებლე ნ. ზაალიშვილის სახელმძღვანელოთი „ტესტები ბიოლოგიაში“,სწორედ აქ მოცემული ამოცანებს ვიყენებდი ტესტური შემაჯემებელი მუშაობის დროს. „თანამედროვე ბიოლოგიაში გენეტიკას განსაკუთრებული ადგილი უჭირავს. გენეტიკის დარგის შემდგომი განვითარებისათვის აუცილებელია ამ დარგის სწავლების შესაბამის დონეზე დაყენება. გენეტიკის დარგში სასწავლო მუშაობისთვის საგანგებო მნიშვნელობა ენიჭება გენეტიკური ამოცანების ამოხსნას,ამოცანების სისტემატური ამოხსნა ხელს ხელს უწყობს თეორიული მასალის ათვისებას და ცოდნის განმტკიცებას.ამოცანების ამოხსნისთვის საჭიროა შესაბამისი თეორიული მასალის ცოდნა“ აღნიშნავდა ა.შათირიშვილი „გენეტიკური ამოცანების ამოხსნა ორ მიზანს ემსახურება: გენეტიკაში ცოდნის შემოწმებას და მის გაღრმავებას“-აღნიშნავს მ.სეხნიაშვილი. -16-
  17. 17. თავი III კვლევის დიზაინი 3.1.კვლევის სამიზნე ჯგუფი: 1.I X- ბ კლასის მოსწავლეები 2.მოსწავლეთა მშობლები 3. პედაგოგები 3.2.კვლევის მეთოდები: კვლევის დროს გამოვიყენე კვლევის თვისობრივი (ფოკუსირებული დაკვირვება, ინტერვიუ) და რაოდენობრივი მეთოდები(ანკეტირება ანუ წერილობითი გამოკითხვა კვლევის სანდოობის გაზრდის მიზნით მონაცემთა შეგროვება განვახორციელე შემდეგი მეთოდების გამოყენებით: ა) რაოდენობრივი მეთოდი-„გამოკითხვა“-კერძოდ წერილობითი გამოკითხვა ანუ ანკეტირება. ანკეტირებას მივმართე, რათა გამეგო პასუხი კვლევისათვის მნიშვნელოვან კითხვებზე. კითხვები მოვამზადე:  მოსწავლეებისთვის  მათი მშობლებისთვის  პედაგოგებისათვის კითხვები იყო დახურული და ღია ტიპის. ბ) თვისობრივი მეთოდი-„დაკვირვება“-ჩართული დაკვირვება: პირველ ეტაპზე გამოვიყენე აღწერითი დაკვირვება, რითაც დავადგინე, რაზე უნდა გამეკეთებინა ფოკუსირება მეორე ეტაპზე გამოვიყენე ფოკუსირებული დაკვირვება და გამოვყავი კვლევის კონკრეტული ელემენტები მესამე ეტაპზე გამოვიყენე შერჩევითი დაკვირვება, რითაც უფრო ზუსტად დავაკვირდი წინა ეტაპზე გამოყოფილ საკვლევ ელემენტებს. -17-
  18. 18. გ) ინტერვიუ ინტერვიუ პედაგოგებთან დ) ფოკუსირებული დაკვირვება -გამოვიყენე საგაკვეთილი პროცესში 3.3 მონაცემთა ანალიზი კვლევის საწყის ეტაპზე ჩავატარე ორი პრეტესტირება: 1. იმისათვის რომ დამედგინა როგორ ხსნიდნენ გენეტიკურ ამოცანებს,რა შეცდომებს უშვებდნენ ჩავატარე ტესტირება.ტესტირებაში მოცემული იყო 20 გენეტიკური ამოცანა,ამოცანები ეხებოდა მონო და დიჰიბრიდულ შეჯვარებებს,მოცემული იყო ილუსტრაციული ტესტებიც. აღმოჩნდა, რომ ყველასწორი პასუხი ჰქონდა-20%-ს,11 სწორიდა 9 შეცდომა-25%, 2 სწორი 18 შეცდომა-13%,10 სწორი10 შეცდომა12%, ყველაშეცდომა-30%კვლევის საწყის ეტაპზე. https://www.slideshare.net/ninelikuxalashvili/testebi -149125665 2. იმისათვის რომ დამედგინა რა დონეზე შეეძლოთ მოსწავლეებს გენეტიკური ტერმინების, მცნებების სწავლა, დამახსოვრება, გააზრება ჩავატარე პრეტესტი. მოსწავლეებს წავუკითხე ნასწავლი მასალიდან 20 ტერმინი( შემთხვევითი ალბათობით), თავისი განმარტებებით და შემდეგ ვთხოვე დაეწერათ ფურცელზე ის, რაც დაამახსოვრთად. აღმოჩნდა, რომყველა სწორი პასუხი ჰქონდა-26%-ს, 11 სწორი და 9 შეცდომა-31%, 2 სწორი 18 შეცდომა-19%,10 სწორი 10 შეცდომა 12%, ყველა შეცდომა-12%.https://www.slideshare.net/ninelikuxalashvili/testebi -149125665 1. პედაგოგთა გამოკითხვით მინდოდა დამედგინა (დანართი#2)  ქონდათ თუ არა პრობლემა მათ საგანში მცნებების, ტერმინების გაგება- დამახსოვრებასთან დაკავშირებით. აღმოჩნდა, რომ 90% აწუხებდა ეს პრობლემა, 10%-ს არა.  მიაჩნიათ თუ არა ჩემი კვლევის თემა აქტუალურად? აღმოჩნდა,რომ 100% ეს თემა მიაჩნდათ აქტუალურად -18-
  19. 19. კითხვარის შევსება პირდაპირ ინტერვიუს საფუძველზე-ინტერვიუ ჩავატარე რამოდენიმე პედაგოგთან. მინდოდა გამეგო, რას მიიჩნევდნენ პრობლემის მიზეზად. გამოიკვეთა :  მეხსიერებასთან დაკავშირებული პრობლემები  რუტინული ჩვევების მნიშვნელობის გაუაზრებლობა  ნაკლები მოტივაცია და საგნისადმი ნაკლები ინტერესი  გაუანალიზებლად, გაუთვითცნობიერებლად სწავლა  ტერმინების დახარისხების სირთულე  გაკვეთილის სწავლის დროს (ინფორმაციის დახარისხების,სტრუქტურირების) უნარების არ ქონა 1. მოსწავლეთა გამოკითხვით მინდოდა დამედგინა და დავადგინე შემდეგი: (დანართი #1)  რამდენად უჭირთ გენეტიკური ამოცანების ამოხსნა აღმოჩნდა, კარგად ხსნის 31%, ხშირად უჭირთ რომ 50% 19%-ს საერთოდ არ შეუძლია  უჭირთ თუ არა გენეტიკური ტერმინების დამახსოვრება? 46%-ძალიან უჭირს, 35%-საშუალოდ უჭირს, 19%-საერთოდ ვერ იმახსოვრებს  ბიოლოგიურიტერმინოლოგიის სწავლის დროს ყურადღებას აქცევენ განმარტებებს, თუ იზეპირებენ? 69%-იზეპირებს, 27%-შინაარსიანად სწავლობს, 4%-არ იცის როგორ ისწავლოს .რა ხერხს იყენებენ გენეტიკური ამოცანების ამოხსნის დროს ვეძებ მსგავსებს-42%, ვეკითხები სხვას -31%, გამოვთქვამ ვარაუდს-15%, ვცდილობ ამოვხსნა მასწავლებლის დახმარებით-12% .ცნობილია თუ არა თქვენთვის მემკვიდრული დაავადებების შესახებ? ცნობილი იყო 25 % , ნაწილობრივ ცნობილი იყო 20%, უცნობი იყო 55% -19-
  20. 20. მშობელთა გამოკითხვით მინდოდა დამედგინა და დავადგინე:(დანართი#3)  დაეხმარებათუ არა მშობლისჩართულობა მოსწავლეს სწავლის ხარისხის გაუმჯობესებაში? ა)აუცილებლად დაეხმარება 70% ბ) ნაწილობრივ დაეხმარება 25% გ)ვერ ვხედავ აუცილებლობას 5%  მონაწილეობსთუ არა შვილის სწავლის პროცესში აღმოჩნდა, რომ 59%- მონაწილეობს აქტიურად, იშვიათად-32%, პრაქტიკულად ვერ ახერხებს 9%  მშობლისაზრით გენეტიკური ტერმინილოგიის ცოდნა რამდენად ეხმარება თავის შვილს ამოცანების ამოხსნის პროცესში აუცილებელად დაეხმარება 78% ბ)ტერმინოლოგიის გარეშეც ისწავლის 22% კვლევის მეთოდი „დაკვირვება“- მოვახდინე საგაკვეთილო პროცესის დროს, როგორც ინდივიდუალურად, ასევე ჯგუფებზე, მათ შორის დიფერენცირებულ ჯგუფებზე. მიღებული შედეგების მონაცემები ასეთია: ჩემს მიერ კვლევის პროცესში ჩართული დაკვირვების მეთოდით, ფოკუსირებული დაკვირვების მეთოდით და შერჩევითი დაკვირვების მეთოდით დავადგინე, რომ პრობლემაა შემდეგ უნარებში:  მახსოვრობის უნარი  გააზრების უნარი  გაკვეთილზე უყურადღებობა  .მცნებების გაუაზრებლობა წინადადებათა კონტექსტში უჭირთ მთავარისა და მეორესხარისხოვანის ერთმანეთისაგან გამიჯვნა  არ იყენებენ ლექსიკონის რვეულს 3.4. კვლევის ძირითადი მიგნებები მონაცემთა ანალიზისას გამოიკვეთა რამოდენიმე მნიშვნელოვანი მიგნება:  ამოცანის კითხვისას მოსწავლეები იჩენენ უყურადღებობას,უჭირთ დომინანტური და რეცესიული ნიშნების გამოყოფა, პენეტის ცხრილის გამოყენება, ილუსტრაციებით ამოცანის პირობის ჩაწერა და შემდეგ მისი ამოხსნა,ვერ ასხვავებენ ერთმანეთისაგან გენოტიპს და ფენოტიპს  ვერ ფლობენ სტრატეგიებს: როგორ ამოხსნან მარტივად ამოცანები  იზეპირებენ მცნებებს, ტერმინებს და არ სწავლობენ გააზრებულად -20-
  21. 21.  არ ცდილობენ გაიმეორონ სისტემატიურად  არ მიიჩნევენ გენეტიკური ტერმინების სწავლას გენეტიკური ამოცანების ამოხსნის წინაპირობად  არ აკვირდებიან და არ სწავლობენ საკუთარი მუშაობის პროგრესს და დინამიკას. 3.5.შესაძლო ინტერვენციები: დაკვირვების, ფოკუსჯგუფებისა და ანკეტირების შედეგად გამოკვეთილი ტენდენციების შესაბამისად მივიღე გადაწყვეტილება ინტერვენციის დაგეგმვის შესახებ. ინტერვენცია ორიენტირებული უნდა ყოფილიყო სწავლა-სწავლების ხარისხის ამაღლებაზე იყო.მიმაჩნია, რომ ეს მხოლოდ იმ შემთხვევაში იქნება შესაძლებელი, თუ მშობლები,მოსწავლეები და მასწავლებელი ერთად ითანამშრომლებდნენ. კვლევის პროცესში მონაცემებისა და ინფორმაციის ანალიზის საფუძველზე შევიმუშავე სავარაუდო ინტერვენციები: ინტერვენცია #1 დისკუსია მოსწავლეებთან თემაზე:“რატომ უნდა ვისწავლოთ აუცილებლად გენეტიკური ტერმინების ზუსტი განმარტებები“? ინტერვენცია #2. გენეტიკური ამოცანების ამოხსნის სტრატეგიებზე მუშაობა ინტერვენცია #3. გენეტიკური ტერმინების სწავლის მეთოდების, აქტივობების დანერგვა ინტერვენცია #4. საჭირო ელექტრონული რესურსების შექმნა ინტერვენცია #5. კვლევის დღიურის წარმოება ინტერვენცია #6. ინტერვიუ სკოლის ექიმთან: საუბარი იმაზე თუ რასთან არის დაკავშირებული მეხსიერების დეფიციტი და როგორ გამოვასწოროთ მდგომარეობა ინტერვენცია #7. მემკვიდრული დაავადებების გაცნობა და განსხვავებების დანახვა ელექტრონული რესურსების გამოყენებით -21-
  22. 22. 3.6. განხორციელებული ცვლილებები: შევარჩიე და განვახორციელე შემდეგი ცვლილებები: 1. მოსწავლეებთან მოვაწყვე დისკუსია და მოსწავლები მივიდნენ დასკვნამდე და გაითავისეს, რომ მართლაც ცოდნის დაგროვებასა და მის მიზნობრივად გამოყენებაში მნიშვნელოვანი ადგილი უჭირავს გენეტიკური ტერმინოლოგიის ზუსტი განმარტებების ცოდნას,რადგან მათ გარეშე გენეტიკური ამოცანების ამოხსნას ვერ შეძლებდნენ. 2. გენეტიკური ამოცანების სტრატეგიების გაცნობა. შინაარსის მიხედვით ამოცანები პირობითად შეიძლება სამ ჯგუფად დავყოთ: 1. თეორიული ამოცანები – ხელს უწყობს თეორიული მასალის ღრმად გააზრებას; 2. პრაქტიკული ამოცანები – ეხმარება მოსწავლეებს პრაქტიკული საკითხების გააზრებაში; 3. შერეული ტიპის ამოცანები – მოიაზრებს როგორც თეორიულ, ასევე პრაქტიკულ საკითხებს. გენეტიკური ამოცანის ამოხსნა, ისევე როგორც ნებისმიერი ამოცანისა, იწყება ტექსტის ანალიზით. ყოველ ამოცანაში არის განსაზღვრული მოცემულობა და მოთხოვნა. მოცემულობა გიჩვენებს, რის მიხედვით უნდა ვუპასუხოთ მოთხოვნას. ამოცანის შინაარსის მიხედვით შეიძლება შეიქმნას ნახაზები, სქემები, გამოყენებულ იქნეს გენეტიკური სიმბოლოები. ამოცანების ამოსახსნელად უნდა ვისარგებლოთ შემდეგი წესებით:  ა.გენეტიკური ამოცანების გაფორმებას სათანადო წესით გენეტიკური სიმბოლოების გამოყენებით.უპირველეს ყოვლისა, ჩაიწერება ალელების აღნიშვნები და ნიშან- თვისებების გამოვლინება;  ბ.რეცესიული ინდივიდის გენოტიპი მაშინვე განისაზღვრება, რამდენადაც მისი მხოლოდ ერთი ვარიანტია შესაძლებელი;  გ. ამოხსნისთვის საჭირო სქემებისა და ცხრილების წარმოდგენას.(პენეტის ცხრილი).  დ..გენოტიპური და ფენოტიპური დათიშვების სწორად განსაზღვრა 3.შევიმუშავე და დავიწყე მუშაობა სტრატეგიებზე:  გენეტიკური ტერმინების რამოდენიმეჯერ წაკითხვა და განმეორება  კლასიფიცირება, დახარისხება, დალაგება  გენეტიკური სიმბოლოებით ამოცანების ჩაწერაზე და მათ ამოხსნაზე ვარჯიში -22-
  23. 23.  ილუსტრაციების საშუალებით ამოცანების ამოხსნა,დომინანტური და რეცესიული ნიშნების სწორად გამოცნობა,რისთვისაც ვიყენებდი ელექტრონულ რესურსებს  ტესტირებები გენეტიკური ამოცანების დამოუკიდებლად ამოხსნაზე  ლექსიკონის წარმოება  სპეციალური „ტერმინოლოგიის“ ტესტების გამოყენება, რომლის შეკითხვებიც დაკავშირებული იქნება ტერმინების გააზრებასთან.  საჭირო რესურსების შექმნა და სისტემატიურად გამოყენება  საგანმანათლებლო კროსვორდების შევსება და ახლის შექმნა  ტექსტების, ცხრილების, სქემების გამოყენება თვითმონიტორინგი/გაგების მონიტორინგი 4. მოსწავლეებს შევასწავლე შემდეგი მეთოდები, აქტივობები:  ბარათების გამოყენება ა)ბარათებზე წერია ტერმინების უბრალო ჩამონათვალი, რომელთა მნიშვნელობაც მოსწავლეებმა უნდა ახსნან ბ)ცალკე დავწერ განმარტებებს, შედარებით სუსტი მოსწავლეებისათვის, რომლის მიხედვითაც ის აღნიშნული შინაარსის შემცველ ტერმინებს დაასახელებს გ)ამოვწეროთ რამოდენიმე ტერმინი(მაგ12-15), რომელთაც მოსწავლეები(ინდივიდუალურად, ჯგუფებში, წყვილებში) დაალაგებენ თემების მიხედვით ბარათებით ვახდენდი გენეტიკური ამოცანების ამოხსნას. ა)ბარათები შედგენილი მქონდა სირთულეების მიხედვით,იგი იწყებოდა მონოჰიბრიდული შეჯვარებით და მთავრდებოდა დიჰიბრიდულით. ბ) სუსტი მოსწავლეებისთვის შედგენილი მქონდა შედარებით მარტივი ამოცანები გ)ამოცანების ამოხსნას აწარმოებდნენ ინდივიდუალურად,ჯგუფებში და წყვილებში ილუსტრაციების მიხედვით -23-
  24. 24. კარგი შედეგი გამოიღო ექპერიმენტმა:“ ალბათობის თეორია გენეტიკაში“ (მ.სეხნიაშვილი.მასწავლებლის წიგნი # 3.2015 წ). ექპერიმენტის მიზანი: როგორ მოქმედებს ალბათობის კანონი გენების კომბინაციაზე. მასალა: 2 მწვანე და 2 ყვითელი მარკერი,პლასტმასის ჭიქა 1.ცალკე ფურცელზე მოამზადენ ცხრილი მონაცემების აღრიცხვისათვის 2.ბარდაში თესლის ყვითელი შეფერილობა(A) დომინირებს მწვანეზე(a) .გამოიყენეთ პენეტის ცხრილი და განსაზღვრეთ იმ ჰიბრიდების მოსალოდნელი გენოტიპი და ფენოტიპი,რომელთა მშობლებიც არიან ჰეტეროზიგოტურები (Aa) თესლის შეფერილობის მიხედვით. 3.ოთხივე მარკერი ( 2ყვითელი და 2 მწვანე)მოათავსეთ ჭიქაში.თითოეული მარკერი ასახავს ალელებს ჰეტეროზიგოტურ მცენარეებში. 4. ჭიქა შეანჯღრიეთ და თვალდახუღულმა ამოიღეთ რომელიმე 2 მარკერი.2 მარკერი ასახავს ალელების კომბინაციას კვერცხუჯრედისა და სპერმატოზოიდის შერწყმის დროს.ეს პროცედურა გაიმეორეთ 10-ჯერ და მარკერების -„ალელების“- კომბინაცია ჩაინიშნეთ მონაცემთა ცხრილში.(ყოველი პროცედურის შემდეგ მარკერები ჭიქაში ჩააბრუნეთ) 5. მე-4 ნაბიჯი გაიმეორეთ ჯერ 50-ჯერ,შემდეგ 100-ჯერ, 6.დათვალეთ თითოეული ტიპის გენოტიპი ყველა სერიისათვის 7.მონაცემების გამოყენებით თითოეული სერიისათვის (10,50,100) განსაზღვრეთ ყვითელი ჰენოტიპების რაოდენობა. 8.მონაცემების გამოყენებით თითოეული სერიისათვის (10,50,100) განსაზღვრეთ გენოტიპური და ფენოტიპური დათიშვის თანაფარდობა.დათიშვის თანაფარდობის გამოსათვლელად თითოეული გენოტიპის/ფენოტიპის რაოდენობის განმსაზღვრელი რიცხვი უნდა გაყოთ უმცირეს რიცხვზე და დაამრგვალოთ უახლოეს მთელ რიცხვამდე.მაგ:დავუშვათ სერიისათვის 100,მიღებული გაქვთ ასეთი შედეგი: 23AA,51 Aa და 26 aa,ამ შემთხვევისათვის გენოტიპური დათიშვის თანაფარდობა ასე იანგარიშება: 23/23=1,51/23=2,2 26/23=1,1. ე.ი გენოტიპური დათიშვა ასეთია:1AA:2Aa:1aa ( ცხრილი2) შედეგი:მოსწავლეები გააკეთებენ ასეთ დასკვნას:მენდელი იმიტომ ატარებდა ექსპერიმენტს მრავალ ინდივიდზე ,რომ რაც უფრო დიდია შთამომავლობის რიცხვი,მით უფრო თანაბარი ალბათობით არის მოსალოდნელი ყველა ტიპის გამეტის წარმოქმნა და ამ გამეტების ყველა შესაძლო კომბინაციით შეხვედრა.  „კლასტერული/გონებრივი რუკა“-მისი შექმნისას მცნებების მახასიათებლები ჯგუფდება სხვადასხვა კატეგორიაში და გადანაწილდება სქემაში -24-
  25. 25.  სწავლების თანამშრომლობით სტრატეგიები მოიცავს მეტ ჯგუფურ, წყვილებში მუშაობას, დიფერენცირებულ ჯგუფებში სწავლებას, ასევე მრავალფეროვან აქტივობებს, ისტ-ის გამოყენებას და სიმულაციურ თამაშებს.ჯგუფები ჩამოვაყალიბეთ როგორც დაახლოებით თანაბარი ასევე დიფერენცირებული სიძლიერის, ისე რომ მოსწავლეებმა შეძლონ ერთმანეთის დახმარება, თანამშრომლობა, საკუთარი ფანტაზიის, ნიჭის გამოყენება) თანამშრომლობითი სწავლება-ჯგუფის თითოეული წევრი ვალდებულია არა მხოლოდ თვითონ შეისწავლოს, არამედ დაეხმაროს თავის თანაგუნდელს ტერმინოლოგიის უკეთ შესწავლაში,გენეტიკური ამოცანების გააზრებასა და ამოხსნაში  დემონსტრირების მეთოდი-ვიზუალურად წარმოდგენა. ყველა გაკვეთილზე ვიყენებდი გენეტიკური ამოცანების ამოხსნას ილუსტრაციების გამოყენებით საკომუნიკაციო ტექნოლოგიების გამოყენებით.ძალიან დამეხმარა ელექტრონული რესურსები.საბოლოოდ კი აღარ უჭირდათ ახალი მასალის გაგება-გააზრება და დამახსოვრება .  დემონსტრირების მეთოდი-ვიზუალურად წარმოდგენა. ყველა გაკვეთილზე თვალსაჩინო ადგილას ვაკრავდი საჭირო გენეტიკურ ტერმინებს, რომელიც მათთვის თვალში საცემი და ადვილად აღსაქმელია. რა თქმა უნდა ეს ეხმარებოდათ დამახსოვრებაში.  ცხრილები, გრაფიკული სქემები, ილუსტრაციები, კროსვორდები.  მოსწავლეებისთვის შევქმენი რესურსები,რომლებიც იყო საინტერესო და მიზნობრივი. მაგ: 1.“მემკვიდრული დაავადებებზე“ https://www.slideshare.net/ninelikuxalashvili/ss-83506865 2.”ჩემი დროც მოვა”(გრეგორ იოჰან მენდელი) https://www.slideshare.net/ninelikuxalashvili/genetika-146581914 3.გამოუშვეს გაზეთი:ა.“ყველაფერი მენდელის შესახებ“. ბ.“მემკვიდრული დაავადებები“. გ.“ტყუპები“. -25-

