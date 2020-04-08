Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ჰიპოფიზი. სასქესო ჰორმონები. ბიოლოგი კუხალაშვილი ნინელი 2020 წელი
მამაკაცის სასქესო ჯირკვალია სათესლეები ქალის სასქესო ჯირკვალია საკვერცხეები
მამაკაცის სასქესო ჰორმონია ანდროგენი. მისი საშუალებით წარმოიქმნება სათესლეებში სპერმატოზოიდები.
სამიზნე ორგანოებია: ჩონჩხი
კუნთები
ფარისებრი ხრტილი
თმიანობა
ტვინი
ქალის სასქესო ჰორმონია ესტროგენი მისი საშუალებით წამოექმნება საკვერცხეებში კვერცხუჯრედები.
ორგანო სამიზნეებია ჩონჩხი
სარძევე ჯირკვალი
თავის ტვინი
საკვერცხეები
პროგესტერონი
ჰიპიფიზი-დირიჟორი ჯირკვალი
ოქსიტოცინი
სომატოტროპინი. სამიზნე ორგანოები
დიდი რაოდენობით გამოყოფის შემთხვევაში ვითარდება- გიგანტიზმი
მადლობა ყურადღებისთვის
Hipofizi.sasqeso hormonebi
Hipofizi.sasqeso hormonebi
Hipofizi.sasqeso hormonebi
Hipofizi.sasqeso hormonebi
Hipofizi.sasqeso hormonebi
Hipofizi.sasqeso hormonebi
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hipofizi.sasqeso hormonebi

30 views

Published on

hipofizi

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Hipofizi.sasqeso hormonebi

  1. 1. ჰიპოფიზი. სასქესო ჰორმონები. ბიოლოგი კუხალაშვილი ნინელი 2020 წელი
  2. 2. მამაკაცის სასქესო ჯირკვალია სათესლეები ქალის სასქესო ჯირკვალია საკვერცხეები
  3. 3. მამაკაცის სასქესო ჰორმონია ანდროგენი. მისი საშუალებით წარმოიქმნება სათესლეებში სპერმატოზოიდები.
  4. 4. სამიზნე ორგანოებია: ჩონჩხი
  5. 5. კუნთები
  6. 6. ფარისებრი ხრტილი
  7. 7. თმიანობა
  8. 8. ტვინი
  9. 9. ქალის სასქესო ჰორმონია ესტროგენი მისი საშუალებით წამოექმნება საკვერცხეებში კვერცხუჯრედები.
  10. 10. ორგანო სამიზნეებია ჩონჩხი
  11. 11. სარძევე ჯირკვალი
  12. 12. თავის ტვინი
  13. 13. საკვერცხეები
  14. 14. პროგესტერონი
  15. 15. ჰიპიფიზი-დირიჟორი ჯირკვალი
  16. 16. ოქსიტოცინი
  17. 17. სომატოტროპინი. სამიზნე ორგანოები
  18. 18. დიდი რაოდენობით გამოყოფის შემთხვევაში ვითარდება- გიგანტიზმი
  19. 19. მადლობა ყურადღებისთვის

×