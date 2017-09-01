Класифікаційна система УДК:Класифікаційна система УДК: методика індексування документівметодика індексування документів До...
Повний варіант існуючого на сьогодні україномовного УДК
Методика індексування — це сукупність заходів та правилМетодика індексування — це сукупність заходів та правил побудови ін...
Індексувати документ за його основнимІндексувати документ за його основним змістом.змістом. Наприклад,Наприклад, літератур...
Методика індексуванняМетодика індексування Правило друге Враховуючи багатоаспектність УДК,Враховуючи багатоаспектність УДК...
Методика індексуванняМетодика індексування Правило третє Загальні визначники з дефісомЗагальні визначники з дефісом -02, -...
Методика індексуванняМетодика індексування Правило третє -02 Властивості-02 Властивості -022.52-022.52 Мініатюра (мініатюр...
Методика індексуванняМетодика індексування Правило третє 342.56(477)342.56(477)(094.5)(094.5) Закон України "Про Вищу раду...
Методика індексуванняМетодика індексування Правило третє 821.161.1(477)'06-312.9821.161.1(477)'06-312.9=111=111 В.Тімуш (V...
Методика індексуванняМетодика індексування Правило третє У разі відсутності у таблицях УДК основного індексу наУ разі відс...
ПОСЛІДОВНІСТЬ ПРИЄДНАННЯ ВИЗНАЧНИКІВ ДО ОСНОВНОГО ІНДЕКСУ 0/9 Правило четверте ’’00/’9/’9 спеціальні визначники з апостроф...
ПОСЛІДОВНІСТЬ ПРИЄДНАННЯ ВИЗНАЧНИКІВ ДО ОСНОВНОГО ІНДЕКСУ 0/9 Правило четверте : винятоквиняток
Утворення складних індексівУтворення складних індексів Правило п’яте Складні індекси — це індекси, що утворюються сполучен...
Утворення складних індексівУтворення складних індексів Правило п’яте 622.341.1622.341.1’17’17(477)(477)"18”"18”=112.2=112....
Утворення складених індексівУтворення складених індексів Правило шосте Складені індекси утворюють із двох і більшеСкладені...
Утворення складених індексівУтворення складених індексів Правило шосте 305305::316.346.2316.346.2 Гендерні дослідженняГенд...
Методика індексуванняМетодика індексування Правило сьоме Правило першого згадування.Правило першого згадування. Якщо тема ...
Методика індексуванняМетодика індексування Правило восьме Алгоритм практичного індексування за УДК.Алгоритм практичного ін...
Методика індексуванняМетодика індексування Правило восьме Алгоритм практичного індексування заАлгоритм практичного індексу...
Методика індексуванняМетодика індексування Цю послідовність технологічних операцій можна розглядати як єдиний алгоритмяк є...
Корисні посиланняКорисні посилання
23 Дякую за увагу!
Муравйова, В. М. Класифікаційна система УДК: методика індексування документів

Електронна презентація завідувача відділу класифікаційних систем ДНУ «Книжкова палата України імені Івана Федорова»

Муравйова, В. М. Класифікаційна система УДК: методика індексування документів

  1. 1. Класифікаційна система УДК:Класифікаційна система УДК: методика індексування документівметодика індексування документів Доповідач: Муравйова Валентина Михайлівна завідувач відділу класифікаційних систем 2017 рік
  2. 2. Повний варіант існуючого на сьогодні україномовного УДК
  4. 4. Методика індексування — це сукупність заходів та правилМетодика індексування — це сукупність заходів та правил побудови індексів УДК для понять, які відображають основний змістпобудови індексів УДК для понять, які відображають основний зміст документа або запиту.документа або запиту. Основним завданням методики є забезпечення одноманітностіОсновним завданням методики є забезпечення одноманітності підходів до створення індексів.підходів до створення індексів. Методика індексуванняМетодика індексування 78785+75].071.1(474.5)(092)Чюрльоніс5+75].071.1(474.5)(092)Чюрльоніс Феномен художньої творчостіФеномен художньої творчості М. К. ЧюрльонісаМ. К. Чюрльоніса 78780.616.433-051(510):005.336.5]:378.6(477)](043.3)0.616.433-051(510):005.336.5]:378.6(477)](043.3) ФормуванняФормування художньо-виконавської майстерності майбутніх піаністів зхудожньо-виконавської майстерності майбутніх піаністів з КНР у процесі фахової підготовки у вищих педагогічнихКНР у процесі фахової підготовки у вищих педагогічних навчальних закладах Українинавчальних закладах України 78784.087.681(081)4.087.681(081) Пісні рідного краю: Збірка хорових творів для дітейПісні рідного краю: Збірка хорових творів для дітей та юнацтвата юнацтва
  5. 5. Індексувати документ за його основнимІндексувати документ за його основним змістом.змістом. Наприклад,Наприклад, література на допомогу вихователям, вчителям, викладачам буде збиратися в 37 класі. Методика індексуванняМетодика індексування Правило перше 373.5.016373.5.016:811.161.2:811.161.2 Українська мова : КвестиУкраїнська мова : Квести 373.5.016373.5.016:004]*кл8:004]*кл8 Інформатика. Уроки. 8 класІнформатика. Уроки. 8 клас 373.5.016373.5.016:51:51 Математика навколо насМатематика навколо нас 373.5.016373.5.016:64]*кл9/11(075.3):64]*кл9/11(075.3) Абетка житлово-комунальногоАбетка житлово-комунального управління: посібник доуправління: посібник до факультативногофакультативного курсукурсу для учнів 9-11для учнів 9-11 373.5.016373.5.016:821(1-87).09]*кл5/11:821(1-87).09]*кл5/11Зарубіжна література. Квести. 5Зарубіжна література. Квести. 5——1111 класикласи
  6. 6. Методика індексуванняМетодика індексування Правило друге Враховуючи багатоаспектність УДК,Враховуючи багатоаспектність УДК, необхідно чітко визначити предмет та аспектнеобхідно чітко визначити предмет та аспект його розгляду.його розгляду. Наприклад :Наприклад : ОсвітаОсвіта 3737 —— (військ. справа)(військ. справа) 355.233355.233 —— (вибор. право)(вибор. право) 342.813342.813 —— (держ. адм. упр.)(держ. адм. упр.) 351.851351.851 —— (релігія)(релігія) 2-47; 2-752-47; 2-75 —— (соц. допомога)(соц. допомога) 364.672364.672 ——, підготування кадрів (ліс. госп-во), підготування кадрів (ліс. госп-во) 630*94630*94 ——, системи, системи (освіта)(освіта) 3737.091.4.091.4 ——, ступені (освіта), ступені (освіта) 3737.046.046 —— в парафіях (християнство)в парафіях (християнство) 27-774-7527-774-75
  7. 7. Методика індексуванняМетодика індексування Правило третє Загальні визначники з дефісомЗагальні визначники з дефісом -02, -03, -04-02, -03, -04 і -05і -05 нене можутьможуть використовуватись яквикористовуватись як самостійнісамостійні індексиіндекси.. Загальні визначникиЗагальні визначники мови =…, форми (0…),мови =…, форми (0…), місця (1/9), народів (=…) та часу “…”місця (1/9), народів (=…) та часу “…” такожтакож не рекомендуєтьсяне рекомендується використовувати яквикористовувати як самостійні індекси. Проте при організаціїсамостійні індекси. Проте при організації спеціальних каталогівспеціальних каталогів тата картотек можливокартотек можливо використовувати їхвикористовувати їх як основні індексияк основні індекси, зокрема, зокрема в картотеці за формою видань.в картотеці за формою видань.
  8. 8. Методика індексуванняМетодика індексування Правило третє -02 Властивості-02 Властивості -022.52-022.52 Мініатюра (мініатюрний)Мініатюра (мініатюрний) -026.18-026.18 ПрогресивнийПрогресивний --03 Матеріали03 Матеріали -034034 МеталиМетали -035.4-035.4 Целюлоза. Папір. КартонЦелюлоза. Папір. Картон -04 Процеси-04 Процеси -044.247-044.247 ІнтеграціяІнтеграція -049.65-049.65 ЗахистЗахист -05 Особи-05 Особи --053.67053.67 Особи юного вікуОсоби юного віку -055.2-055.2 Особи жіночої статі. ЖінкиОсоби жіночої статі. Жінки
  9. 9. Методика індексуванняМетодика індексування Правило третє 342.56(477)342.56(477)(094.5)(094.5) Закон України "Про Вищу раду правосуддя" 342.951:339.543](477)342.951:339.543](477)(094.4)(094.4) МИТНА ВАРТІСТЬ В ПИТАННЯХ ТА ВІДПОВІДЯХ з коментарем до розділу ІІІ митного кодексу України 347.99:346.9](477)347.99:346.9](477)(094.9)(094.9) Господарське судочинство України: Постанови Пленуму. Правові позиції. Інформаційні листи. Оглядові листи (094) Правові джерела. Правові документи (094.4)(094.4)342.951:339.543](477)342.951:339.543](477) (094.5)(094.5)342.56(477)342.56(477) (094.9)(094.9)347.99:346.9](477)347.99:346.9](477)
  10. 10. Методика індексуванняМетодика індексування Правило третє 821.161.1(477)'06-312.9821.161.1(477)'06-312.9=111=111 В.Тімуш (Valerii Timush) Lunar Ice (англ. мовою) 94(477)(092)94(477)(092)=161.2=161.2=111=111 NOMINANOMINA Україна. Cторінки родинногоУкраїна. Cторінки родинного альбомуальбому == Ukraine. Pages from the Family AlbumUkraine. Pages from the Family Album 821.161.1(477)’06-94821.161.1(477)’06-94=19=19 От Царьграда до Киева. Мудрый илиОт Царьграда до Киева. Мудрый или Окаянный? (на армян. языке)Окаянный? (на армян. языке) 81(038)81(038)=161.2=161.2=133.1=133.1(072)(072) Словник :Французько-український.Словник :Французько-український. Українсько-французькийУкраїнсько-французький =111=111[[821.161.1(477)'06-312.9821.161.1(477)'06-312.9 =111=111[[94(477)(092)=161.294(477)(092)=161.2 =133.1=133.1::81(038)=161.2 (072)81(038)=161.2 (072) =19=19::821.161.1(477)’06-94821.161.1(477)’06-94
  11. 11. Методика індексуванняМетодика індексування Правило третє У разі відсутності у таблицях УДК основного індексу наУ разі відсутності у таблицях УДК основного індексу на поняття та за необхідності відобразити загальні питання абопоняття та за необхідності відобразити загальні питання або тему в цілому, можна використовувати спеціальні визначники утему в цілому, можна використовувати спеціальні визначники у комбінації з індексом основної таблиці як основнікомбінації з індексом основної таблиці як основні. До того ж,. До того ж, спеціальні визначники застосовують у даному випадку тільки успеціальні визначники застосовують у даному випадку тільки у рамках розділу, де вони розроблені.рамках розділу, де вони розроблені. Наприклад:Наприклад: 37.01/.09 Спеціальні визначники для теорії, принципів, методів і організації освіти 37.013 Загальна теорія виховання та освіти. Принципи педагогічної діяльності. Окремі напрями педагогіки 37.01337.013(438)(438) Загальна теорія освіти у Польщі
  12. 12. ПОСЛІДОВНІСТЬ ПРИЄДНАННЯ ВИЗНАЧНИКІВ ДО ОСНОВНОГО ІНДЕКСУ 0/9 Правило четверте ’’00/’9/’9 спеціальні визначники з апострофомспеціальні визначники з апострофом .01/.09 спеціальні визначники з крапкою нуль.01/.09 спеціальні визначники з крапкою нуль -1/-9-1/-9 спеціальні визначники з дефісомспеціальні визначники з дефісом -02/-05-02/-05 загальні визначники з дефісомзагальні визначники з дефісом (0...)(0...) загальні визначники форми документівзагальні визначники форми документів (1/9)(1/9) загальні визначники місцязагальні визначники місця ”” ...”...” загальні визначники часузагальні визначники часу =...=... загальні визначники мовизагальні визначники мови (=...)(=...) загальні визначники народівзагальні визначники народів
  13. 13. ПОСЛІДОВНІСТЬ ПРИЄДНАННЯ ВИЗНАЧНИКІВ ДО ОСНОВНОГО ІНДЕКСУ 0/9 Правило четверте : винятоквиняток
  14. 14. Утворення складних індексівУтворення складних індексів Правило п’яте Складні індекси — це індекси, що утворюються сполученнямСкладні індекси — це індекси, що утворюються сполученням основного індексу ізосновного індексу із загальнимзагальним абоабо спеціальним визначникомспеціальним визначником, а також, а також індекси, що утворюються за допомогоюіндекси, що утворюються за допомогою "косої риски" (/)."косої риски" (/). Для побудови складних індексів застосовують такуДля побудови складних індексів застосовують таку послідовність приєднання визначників до основного індексу або допослідовність приєднання визначників до основного індексу або до визначника, який використовують як основний індекс:визначника, який використовують як основний індекс: ’’00/’9; .01/.09; -1/-9;/’9; .01/.09; -1/-9; -02, -03, -04, -05-02, -03, -04, -05;; (0…)(0…) (1/9)(1/9) "…""…" =…=… (=…)(=…)
  15. 15. Утворення складних індексівУтворення складних індексів Правило п’яте 622.341.1622.341.1’17’17(477)(477)"18”"18”=112.2=112.2 Залізорудна гірничаЗалізорудна гірнича промисловістьпромисловість —— відходивідходи —— УкраїнаУкраїна —— 19 сторіччя19 сторіччя —— німецька мованімецька мова 613.2613.2-053.2-053.2 Дієтетика. Гігієна харчуванняДієтетика. Гігієна харчування —— Діти таДіти та немовлята загалом :немовлята загалом : ЯК НАГОДУВАТИ НЕХОЧУХУ.ЯК НАГОДУВАТИ НЕХОЧУХУ. Якщо зміст документа вимагає цього, то послідовність приєднання визначниківпослідовність приєднання визначників може бути порушена. Наприклад: 622.33622.33(477)(477) Вугільна промисловість УкраїниВугільна промисловість України (477)(477)622.33622.33 Україна. Вугільна промисловістьУкраїна. Вугільна промисловість
  16. 16. Утворення складених індексівУтворення складених індексів Правило шосте Складені індекси утворюють із двох і більшеСкладені індекси утворюють із двох і більше простихпростих абоабо складнихскладних індексівіндексів за допомогою знаківза допомогою знаків відношення (:) та подвійного відношення (::).відношення (:) та подвійного відношення (::). Значення складеного індексу завжди більш вузьке, ніжЗначення складеного індексу завжди більш вузьке, ніж значення його основних складових частин.значення його основних складових частин. На перше місце ставиться індекс, якийНа перше місце ставиться індекс, який відображає основну тему документа.відображає основну тему документа. Індекси, щоІндекси, що приєднуються за допомогою двокрапки тількиприєднуються за допомогою двокрапки тільки уточнюють, деталізують основне поняття, відображене ууточнюють, деталізують основне поняття, відображене у першому індексі.першому індексі.
  17. 17. Утворення складених індексівУтворення складених індексів Правило шосте 305305::316.346.2316.346.2 Гендерні дослідженняГендерні дослідження (соціально-біологічні дослідження з питань статі)(соціально-біологічні дослідження з питань статі) —— ((Соціальна структура). За статтю. СтатьСоціальна структура). За статтю. Стать 373.3.373.3.016016::796]796](072)(072) Фізична культураФізична культура уу початковій школіпочатковій школі 373.3 Початкова школа. Початковий рівень 37.016 Курс навчання. Предметне навчання 796 СПОРТ. СПОРТИВНІ ІГРИ. ФІЗИЧНА КУЛЬТУРА (072) Допоміжні матеріали для навчання. Методичні посібники
  18. 18. Методика індексуванняМетодика індексування Правило сьоме Правило першого згадування.Правило першого згадування. Якщо тема в цілому не може бути відображена одним індексом УДК, а лише кількома, то роботи загального характеру, в яких розглядається ця проблема, групуються під індексом, в якому тема згадується вперше, тобто під індексом найменшої абсолютної величини. Наприклад:Наприклад: Посібник з обробки металів отримає індексПосібник з обробки металів отримає індекс 621.7(075)621.7(075),, незважаючи на те, що для обробки металів є два індексинезважаючи на те, що для обробки металів є два індекси 621.7621.7 Обробка в цілому таОбробка в цілому та 621.91621.91 Обробка різанням.Обробка різанням.
  19. 19. Методика індексуванняМетодика індексування Правило восьме Алгоритм практичного індексування за УДК.Алгоритм практичного індексування за УДК. — ознайомлення зі змістом документа; — формулювання основного змісту та відбір понять, які відображають основний зміст документа; — аналіз семантичної ролі понять основного змісту документа (поділ на основні й допоміжні поняття); — визначення тематичного розділу таблиць УДК, в якому необхідно шукати поняття, що індексується, шляхом пошуку індексу в АПП;
  20. 20. Методика індексуванняМетодика індексування Правило восьме Алгоритм практичного індексування заАлгоритм практичного індексування за УДК.УДК. — визначення індексів для понять, що індексуються, або їхніх складових; — перевірка відповідності значень отриманих індексів і понять; — визначення відношень між поняттями основного змісту для вибору знаків з’єднання індексів цих по­ нять в єдиний індекс документа; — компонування індексу як результат використання правил.
  21. 21. Методика індексуванняМетодика індексування Цю послідовність технологічних операцій можна розглядати як єдиний алгоритмяк єдиний алгоритм індексування за УДК.індексування за УДК. Перевага використання єдиного алгоритму полягає у тому, що систематизатор може обґрунтувати прийняте класифікаційне рішення, стереотипно вирішуючи питання індексування кожного документа. дон Мігель Руїс Чотири угоди. Книга толтекської мудрості. Практичний посібник із особистої свободи / дон Мігель Руїс; пер. з англ. Ірини Павленко 141.339Толтеки=161.2=030.111 86.42
  22. 22. Корисні посиланняКорисні посилання
  23. 23. 23 Дякую за увагу!

