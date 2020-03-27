Moderna sprak ak 5 vt 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
En presentation om språkval inför åk 6.

  1. 1. Moderna språk Dags att välja!
  2. 2. Vad är ett "modernt språk"? • Moderna språk är språk som talas idag. Motsatsen är klassiska språk, som inte talas av någon som lever idag, t ex latin och gammelgrekiska. • I Sverige förknippas moderna språk med franska, spanska och tyska. • På gymnasiet kan man ofta välja andra språk, t ex italienska, ryska eller mandarin.
  3. 3. SYV informerar! • Per Ove Wramstedt är studie- och yrkesvägledare (SYV) här på Vålbergsskolan. • Eleverna får betyg i moderna språk från åk 6. • Om man läser ett modernt språk får man ett extra betyg för att söka till gymnasiet. Läser man vidare språket på gymnasiet, så får man meritpoäng för att söka till högskola/universitet. • Mejla gärna vår SYV för mer info: per.ove.wramstedt@karlstad.se
  4. 4. Vill du veta mer? • Här kan ni ladda ner broschyren "Dags för språkval" från Skolverket. • Här kan ni läsa mer om språkval och meritpoäng till gymnasiet och högskolan. För att kunna se dessa filmer behöver ni logga in på elev.karlstad.se med ert elevinlogg och klicka på NE.se • ”Välj språk – varför ett språk till? (Film, 13 min) • Film om spanska, 14 min. • Film om franska, 14 min. • Film om tyska, 14 min.
  5. 5. Har ni några fler funderingar, tveka inte att kontakta oss: nina.widoff@karlstad.se (franska) susanne.malmberg.olsson@karlstad.se (tyska) emma.skog@karlstad.se (spanska)

×