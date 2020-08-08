Conventional sources of energy ICSE 10 part -1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Conventional sources of energy PART 1
• Convetional sources – The sources of energy which have been used by man for a long time and are still being used abundan...
COAL •It is combustible solid stratified rock of organic and mineral matter. •Composition – Carbon – 60 – 90% Hydrogen –...
1. The conventional source of Energy is - (1) Solar energy (2) Nylon (3) Coal (4) Wind Energy 2.Coal is a metamorphosed fo...
TYPES OF COAL 1. ANTHRACITE- • Hardest • Ranks first in all varieties of coals. • Shiny, lustrous, jet-black in colour • C...
•.
•Hard , black and compact. •Carbon content – 50 to 80 % •Used for obtaining steam from water. •Also used as household coal...
3. LIGNITE •Also called brown coal. •It is a lower grade coal. •Carbon content – 40%. •More moisture. •Less combustible ma...
4. PEAT •It is sign of first stage of change of wood to coal. •Carbon content- least •It is accumulation of vegetative mat...
•Write the name of the best quality coal? …………. •Coal is found in ............. rocks. •How many types of coal found? Writ...
DISTRIBUTION OF COAL •India ranks 3rd in coal production after China and U.S.A. •Oldest coal field – Raniganj (West Bengal...
Raniganj coal field Jharia coal field
GONDWANA COAL FIELD •98% of total reserves of India are found here. •Coal found here is free from moisture •Contains sulph...
TERTIARY COAL FIELDS •Coal found here has higher moisture ans more sulphur and less calorific value than of gondwana coals...
Advantages of coal- •Used as source of power for running several equipments •It is used for manufacturing iron and steel....
Disadvantages of coal – •Calorific value of coal found in India is less. •Coal reserves are scattered. •Cost of productio...
India ranks …………… among the coal producing countries 2nd 3rd 4th none •Name the areas where lignite is found? •Neyveli coa...
•State true or false- 1. Copper is used in thermal power plant. 2. Coal found in India has low calorific value. 3. Coal pr...
THANKS
Conventional sources of energy ICSE 10 part -1
Conventional sources of energy ICSE 10 part -1
Conventional sources of energy ICSE 10 part -1
Conventional sources of energy ICSE 10 part -1
Conventional sources of energy ICSE 10 part -1
Conventional sources of energy ICSE 10 part -1
Conventional sources of energy ICSE 10 part -1
Conventional sources of energy ICSE 10 part -1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Conventional sources of energy ICSE 10 part -1

65 views

Published on

THIS PRESENTATION HAS INFORMATION ABOUT COAL RESERVES. IT IS PRECISELY MADE FOR ICSE 10 STUDENTS. SOON MORE PARTS WILL BE UPLOADED. THANKYOU. HOPE YOU ENJOY IT.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Conventional sources of energy ICSE 10 part -1

  1. 1. Conventional sources of energy PART 1
  2. 2. • Convetional sources – The sources of energy which have been used by man for a long time and are still being used abundantly but they cannot be easily substituted if exhausted.
  3. 3. COAL •It is combustible solid stratified rock of organic and mineral matter. •Composition – Carbon – 60 – 90% Hydrogen – 1 – 12% Oxygen – 2 – 20% Nitrogen – 1 - 3% Small amount of sulphur and phosphorus. •Occurs as sedimentary rock as carbonaceous shale , sandstone , and even fine clay.
  4. 4. 1. The conventional source of Energy is - (1) Solar energy (2) Nylon (3) Coal (4) Wind Energy 2.Coal is a metamorphosed form of .................... lying buried under the rocks. 3. Mention the amount of oxygen present in coal ………………… 4. State true or false – •Coal has large amount of sulphur and phosphorous content………. •Coal is a stratified rock ………. •Heat and pressure play very crucial role in formation of coal………. •Coal is non – combustible……….
  5. 5. TYPES OF COAL 1. ANTHRACITE- • Hardest • Ranks first in all varieties of coals. • Shiny, lustrous, jet-black in colour • Completely compressed showing no banded structure. • Carbon content – 90% • Burns slowly for long time, without smoke and little ash. •High heating value, so it is preferred for domestic use. In India , its found in Jammu & Kashmir only. •Apart for household work, its used in iron and steel industries
  6. 6. •.
  7. 7. •Hard , black and compact. •Carbon content – 50 to 80 % •Used for obtaining steam from water. •Also used as household coal as it is easily available. •Coking coal is a high grade bituminious coal which has special value because when it is heated in coke ovens , it fuses into coke , which is important ingredient in iron and steel smelting in blast furnaces. •In India mostly found in gondwana field. 2. BITUMINIOUS
  8. 8. 3. LIGNITE •Also called brown coal. •It is a lower grade coal. •Carbon content – 40%. •More moisture. •Less combustible matter. •Found in Tamil Nadu , Rajasthan , West Bengal and Puducherry. •Used for generation of electricity.
  9. 9. 4. PEAT •It is sign of first stage of change of wood to coal. •Carbon content- least •It is accumulation of vegetative matter which has gone through decomposition and carbonisation. •Found in Nilgiri mountains , Kashmir valley and swampy areas of coastal plains.
  10. 10. •Write the name of the best quality coal? …………. •Coal is found in ............. rocks. •How many types of coal found? Write about the poor quality of coal. •What is the content of carbon in bituminious and lignite ? •Which type of coal is also called coking coal and why? •Which coal is used to generate electricity ? •Where is anthracite found in India ? •Arrange the varieties of coal in descending order of their smoke content on burning. •State the areas where peat is found .
  11. 11. DISTRIBUTION OF COAL •India ranks 3rd in coal production after China and U.S.A. •Oldest coal field – Raniganj (West Bengal) •Largest coal field – Jharia (Jharkhand) •In India coal occurs in two geological areas according to their ages – 1. Gondwana coal field – 200 million years ago. 2. Tertiary coal field – 55 million years ago. • Bituminious is mainly available in India in Gondwana coal fields.
  12. 12. Raniganj coal field Jharia coal field
  13. 13. GONDWANA COAL FIELD •98% of total reserves of India are found here. •Coal found here is free from moisture •Contains sulphur and phosphorous in small variable quantities. •Used in steel plants/ industries. •These fields are largely confined on river valleys as godavari , damodar , mahanadi. • In Following coalfields 4/5th of coal reserves of India are found.
  14. 14. TERTIARY COAL FIELDS •Coal found here has higher moisture ans more sulphur and less calorific value than of gondwana coals. •Found in Tamil Nadu , Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya , Nagaland, Kashmir. •Lignite is found in – Coastal areas of Tamil Nadu , Gujrat , inland basin of Rajasthan. •Neyveli lignite field in Tamil Nadu has largest lignite deposits.
  15. 15. Advantages of coal- •Used as source of power for running several equipments •It is used for manufacturing iron and steel. •It is used as source of direct heat and energy for domestic purposes in potteries , building materials like cement , burning of bricks , etc. •Used as raw material in Thermal Power Plants.
  16. 16. Disadvantages of coal – •Calorific value of coal found in India is less. •Coal reserves are scattered. •Cost of production and transportation of coal is high. •There are limited reserves of coal in India. •Large scale pollution is caused at mining site.
  17. 17. India ranks …………… among the coal producing countries 2nd 3rd 4th none •Name the areas where lignite is found? •Neyveli coal field is found in ………….. •Name the oldest coal field. •Name the state where largest coal field is located…………..
  18. 18. •State true or false- 1. Copper is used in thermal power plant. 2. Coal found in India has low calorific value. 3. Coal production and transportation is very cheap. 4. There is plenty of coal reserve in India. 5. Coal is used in manufacturing iron and steel. 6. Coal found in tertiary coal field has high moisture. 7. Gondwana coal field has total 10% of coal reserves of India. 8. The country which ranks second in coal production is U.S.A.
  19. 19. THANKS

×