Book details Author : Karen Casey Pages : 160 pages Publisher : Conari Press 2016-04-25 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1573246824 ISBN-13 : 9781573246828
Description this book "There is never anything to change but our own perspective. And, when we do only that, everything ab...
from beginning to end or dip in to a subject they need help with on any given day. "CHANGE YOUR MIND AND YOUR LIFE Will Fo...
"There is never anything to change but our own perspective. And, when we do only that, everything about our life has the potential to change," Casey writes. This book confronts the fear and anxiety that plague so many people by suggesting that at all times we have just two choices: to fall into despair and become numb or to open our hearts and change how we respond to each other in each and every interaction we have. CHANGE YOUR MIND AND YOUR LIFE WILL FOLLOW offers a dozen simple principles to live by: 1. Don t mind anyone else s business. 2. Stop focussing on the problem so the solution can emerge. 3. Let go of outcomes. 4. If a thought is troubling you, shift your perception. 5. Don t react impulsively to the behaviour of others, ever. 6. Give up judgmental attitudes. 7. Give up all impulses to control other people. 8. If your mind is focussed obsessively on someone else, change it! 9. Never, ever harm another person in any way. 10. When the ego s "chatter" begins, quiet your mind. 11. Every encounter is a holy encounter. Respond accordingly. 12. There are two voices in your mind. One is always wrong. Choose carefully. It s all about replacing the habit of reacting and instead choosing to act in a peaceful way. Readers can follow the book from beginning to end or dip in to a subject they need help with on any given day. "CHANGE YOUR MIND AND YOUR LIFE Will Follow tells truth and tells it well. I recommend it." -Marianne Williamson

  Book details Author : Karen Casey Pages : 160 pages Publisher : Conari Press 2016-04-25 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1573246824 ISBN-13 : 9781573246828
