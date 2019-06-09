Successfully reported this slideshow.
Θράκη Νίκολας Δημηλία Δ1 133ο 2019
Νομοί και πρωτεύουσες
Αλεξανδρούπολη Η Αλεξανδρούπολη είναι μια από της νεότερες πόλεις στην Ελλάδα
Η Κομοτηνή πρωτεύουσα της ελληνικής Θράκης βρίσκεται στο βορειοανατολικό τμήμα της Ελλάδας και ανήκει στον νομό Ροδόπης Κο...
Φέρες Η πόλη ιδρύθηκε γύρω από την οχυρωμένη μονή της Παναγίας της Κοσμοσώτειρας, την οποία ίδρυσε ο σεβαστοκράτωρ Ισαάκιο...
Δέλτα Νέστου Ευρύτερη περιοχή του Δήμου παρουσιάζει μεγάλη οικολογική και αισθητική αξία. Αυτό οφείλεται στην ύπαρξη του π...
Δάσος Χαϊντούς Η Χαϊντού είναι βουνό της βόρειας Ελλάδας
Βιστωνίδα Στη μέση μιας μεγάλης γόνιμης πεδιάδας στα σύνορα Ροδόπης και Ξάνθης βρίσκεται ένας από τούς πιο ομορφότερους υδ...
Αυγά και λαρδί Κασέρι Ξάνθης
Αυγά και λαρδί Κασέρι Ξάνθης
Τα παιδιά του τμήματος Δ1 του 133ου Δημοτικού Σχολείου
παρουσιάζουν τα γεωγραφικά διαμερίσματα της Ελλάδας.

