Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ΉΠΕΙΡΟΣ Χριστόφορος και Σέβη Δ1 133ο Δημοτικό Σχολείο Αθηνών 6/3/2019
Ήπειρος
ΑΡΤΑ Η Άρτα είναι μεγάλη και έχει πολλά δέντρα.
Το Μέτσοβο έχει πολλά σπίτια . Μέτσοβο
Πρέβεζα Η Πρέβεζα έχει ωραία λιμάνια
Εθνικό Πάρκο Βίκου Αώου Το Εθνικό Πάρκο Βίκου Αώου έχει πολλά λουλούδια
Όρος Ζαλόγκο Το Όρος Ζαλόγκο είναι ωραίο. Είναι ένα ιστορικό βουνό της Ελλάδας.
Το Ορραόν μοιάζει σαν κάστρο. Είναι η αρχαία ακρόπολη που βρίσκετε στον λόφο Καστρί . Ορραόν
Λίμνη Πηγών ΑώουΜονή Κηπίνας Δύο Λίμνες
Λίμνη Πηγών ΑώουΜονή Κηπίνας Δύο Λίμνες
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Gd 1

30 views

Published on

Τα παιδιά του τμήματος Δ1 του 133ου Δημοτικού Σχολείου
παρουσιάζουν τα γεωγραφικά διαμερίσματα της Ελλάδας.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Gd 1

  1. 1. ΉΠΕΙΡΟΣ Χριστόφορος και Σέβη Δ1 133ο Δημοτικό Σχολείο Αθηνών 6/3/2019
  2. 2. Ήπειρος
  3. 3. ΑΡΤΑ Η Άρτα είναι μεγάλη και έχει πολλά δέντρα.
  4. 4. Το Μέτσοβο έχει πολλά σπίτια . Μέτσοβο
  5. 5. Πρέβεζα Η Πρέβεζα έχει ωραία λιμάνια
  6. 6. Εθνικό Πάρκο Βίκου Αώου Το Εθνικό Πάρκο Βίκου Αώου έχει πολλά λουλούδια
  7. 7. Όρος Ζαλόγκο Το Όρος Ζαλόγκο είναι ωραίο. Είναι ένα ιστορικό βουνό της Ελλάδας.
  8. 8. Το Ορραόν μοιάζει σαν κάστρο. Είναι η αρχαία ακρόπολη που βρίσκετε στον λόφο Καστρί . Ορραόν
  9. 9. Λίμνη Πηγών ΑώουΜονή Κηπίνας Δύο Λίμνες
  10. 10. Λίμνη Πηγών ΑώουΜονή Κηπίνας Δύο Λίμνες

×