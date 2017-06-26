Walt disney & BBC

Unit 8 Task 1 Walt Disney (Benjamin Goldstone) BBC (Nikon Ahamed)
Walt Disney By Ben Goldstone
Ownership Robert A. Iger is the head of disney, Robert took control of Disney is 2006. All Robert wants is to make the bes...
Ownership means where some companies are privatly owned between shareholders, there are some directors that build up toget...
Funding Disneyland is a huge company one of the biggest in the world Disney have so much merchandise such as t-shirts, lun...
Funding Disney join the recycling world by having their customers recycle their merchnadise bags which cant be used again....
Synergy Synergy is when you release a brand to a different platform. Marvel is owned by disney. Hulk, capitan america, tho...
Synergy
Subsidiaries Pixar Dreamworks Walt disney world Disney channel Marvel studios Disney store
subsidiaries Subsidiaries means when a huge company buy other company’s that make a lot of money or if they buy company’s ...
Products and services Disney have produced Disney channel which is only aimed at children because its very fake, sarcastic...
BBC By Nikon Ahmed
Ownership BBC is not like any other private enterprise as the ownership is on the customers (public) themselves as they ne...
Ownership The rules from the royal chart have to be respected by the BBC and they represent what the consumers should get ...
Funding The business is funded principally by an annual television licence fee which is charged to all British households ...
Funding For funding there are also Digital products which in this case, for BBC, include the selling of whole Tv series on...
Synergy Synergy is releasing a brand across different platforms which increases the brand image as well as the amount of t...
Synergy A product that had a lot of synergy use was “Doctor Who” who after its success, got released in a wider range of p...
Subsidiaries Subsidiaries of businesses are “derivant” of main businesses which have been bought or created by the main on...
Products and services There is a difference between what product and services are: products are the actual good consumers ...
Walt disney & BBC
Walt disney & BBC
Walt disney & BBC

  3. 3. Ownership Robert A. Iger is the head of disney, Robert took control of Disney is 2006. All Robert wants is to make the best progress for the company there are many shareholders who are involved disneyland. Robert A. Iger is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company. As Chairman and CEO, Mr. Iger is the steward of one of the world's largest media companies and some of the most respected and the one of the most loved place around the world it makes so much money as it’s a very famous company. Disney is currently owned by shareholders which means that it’s owned by more than one person it’s a massive company so it needs to be owned my more as it needs a lot of money to be spend on it. Brother Roy Disney retired after the creation of Walt Disney World as it was getting very hard for him his brother walt disney died in 1966, Disney was diagnosed with lung cancer. Alan Braveman was named excuetive vice president and general counsel of the Walt Disney company in 2003 who is a big part of disney. Disney was founded on October 16, 1923 – by brothers walt Disney and Roy. o. Disney– as the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio, and established itself as a leader in the American animation industry before diversifying into live-action film production, television, and theme parks.
  4. 4. Ownership means where some companies are privatly owned between shareholders, there are some directors that build up together to put together an idea for the company. The walt disney company is owned by shareholders, although bbc is for the public and owned by the public where you have to pay for things to see bbc.
  5. 5. Funding Disneyland is a huge company one of the biggest in the world Disney have so much merchandise such as t-shirts, lunch boxes, books, magazines, cartoon programmes and much more. It’s really important to have lots of merchandise on your side because lots of people get really interested in buying things especially for their kids. Mickey mouse is a massive part of disney it’s the reason why disney became where it is today. Its an amazing place with so many things to do. Mickey Mouse is a funny cartoon character and the official mascot of Disney mickey mouse is the reason why people love disney. Mickey mouse is the reason for merchandise because mickey mouse started on everything once it was shown on a t-shirt companies were entertained so they started to get involved and share it around by asking disney if other companies can sell merchandise as they would think it would make good money. He was created by Walt disney and Ub lwerks at the walt disney studios in 1928. A mouse who typically wears red shorts, large yellow shoes, and white gloves, Mickey has become one of the world's most recognizable characters. For most big companies merchandise is really important to firstly entertain people and to make lots of money. Pixar Disney's largest single shareholder at the time. Pixar is best known for CGI-animated feature films created with renderman, Pixar's own implementation of the industry standard renderman image rendering application programming interface,used to generate high-quality images. Many of Pixar's films have been nominated for the Academy award for best animated feature since its inauguration in 2001.
  6. 6. Funding Disney join the recycling world by having their customers recycle their merchnadise bags which cant be used again. Disney have also helped the enviroment and the animals living in the world Disney have donated over 30 million dollars to help as many animals as they can to keep them going and living a great life. Disney have many contributers such as theme parks, cruise ships, and hotel/resort. Disney is just an all round well known company most likely the biggest in the world.
  7. 7. Synergy Synergy is when you release a brand to a different platform. Marvel is owned by disney. Hulk, capitan america, thor, spider man, iron man every single character is a marvel character. Marvel is so famous so they decided to make a film called the avengers which is a film that includes all the marvel characters against a villain. There are so many magazines,comics and books about marvel because it’s very entertaining. They have also had video games with marvel characters. Since the release of marvel, iron man, he incredible hulk, capitian america and thor films the original five year plan has focused on slowly building the avengers fracnchise character by charcater into a dominant year round boys brand that also has the potential to expand beyond its core audience it started with one movie one charcater one has now expanded into a specturm content and merchandise that includes television which includes television and publishing. On august 31,2009, the Walt Disney company announced a deal to acquire Marvel entertainment for $4.24 billion, with marvel shareholders to recieve £30 and approximately 0.745 disney shares for each share of marvel they own. Disney then had more target audiences because they had marvel comics/magazines and they had the disney charcaters so the target audience became bigger and bigger. Which meant a lot more money. Marvel is a massive business and because avengers involved a few of the really big charcaters.
  8. 8. Synergy
  9. 9. Subsidiaries Pixar Dreamworks Walt disney world Disney channel Marvel studios Disney store
  10. 10. subsidiaries Subsidiaries means when a huge company buy other company’s that make a lot of money or if they buy company’s it will make their company bigger because it will have others to build there’s up. Disney have bought some companies, such as Marvel, Pixar, the Walt Disney company etc. Disney had their own animation company which is a really important company to own. Aniamtion is the reason why disney are who they are today because Mickey mouse is animated.
  11. 11. Products and services Disney have produced Disney channel which is only aimed at children because its very fake, sarcastic and entertaining for children as they show mainly children acting. Disney have also produced marvel which holds Hulk, capitan america, thor, spider man, iron man these characters became huge for the world and merchandise the amount of money that was made because of all the toys and digitial games that were made. Marvel films are usually aimed at a mix of genders but it’s also a mixture of age groups.
  12. 12. BBC By Nikon Ahmed
  13. 13. Ownership BBC is not like any other private enterprise as the ownership is on the customers (public) themselves as they need to pay a licence in order to watch BBC programmes. The government runs the BBC for the public and to make sure that the firm works properly the government also created the BBC trust which is an extra regulator body that makes sure BBC follows the main rules, but seen as the BBC trust was not doing it’s job properly Ofcom decided to come into place and remove BBC trust, this has changed from April 2017. The rules the BBC has to follow are part of a royal charter which includes 3 rules: 1. Inform 2. Entertain 3. Educate
  14. 14. Ownership The rules from the royal chart have to be respected by the BBC and they represent what the consumers should get from consuming BBC’ s products. Other owners can be considered the shareholders who own a big part of the company and the major shareholder and chairman of BBC would be David Clementi who is the chief governor whereas the director general is Tony Hall. Clementi and other trustees do not relate to the BBC’ s executive board which is governed by the BBC’ s executive head and editor.
  15. 15. Funding The business is funded principally by an annual television licence fee which is charged to all British households and people who want to use BBC’s products and services, companies, and organisations using any type of equipment to receive or record live television broadcasts. Around a quarter of BBC’ revenues come from its commercial arm BBC Worldwide Ltd, which sells BBC programmes and services internationally and also distributes the BBC's international 24-hour English-language news services BBC World News, and from BBC.com, provided by BBC Global News Ltd. Part of the income also comes from selling various merchandise, magazines and other printed media products, in addition to that BBC also sells formats where they sell their ideas to someone who then takes them and makes changes and then publishes them with the changes added. By selling formats BBC can charge the buyer a fee that he has to pay constantly or in overtime or only once, depending on the contract.
  16. 16. Funding For funding there are also Digital products which in this case, for BBC, include the selling of whole Tv series on the BBC store as well as on shops where you can buy CDs and DVDs or Blu Rays of specific programmes. An example of a product that has been “sold” to another company is Doctor Who who on 2013 had its rights being bought by a company named Hulu who then was able to broadcast it in the US. Examples of product placement can be easily found in Tv series such as EastEnders and generally cars are the easiest way to represent product placement in a Tv series/films, this screenshot for example is taken from EastEnders (18/05/2017) and in this scene we can clearly see the logo of the car on its back which advertises “Peugeot”. Product placement is another massive media marketing that takes place in many digital products and it involves advertising another brand in within a product by having specific products or logos of the other businesses into your products.
  17. 17. Synergy Synergy is releasing a brand across different platforms which increases the brand image as well as the amount of target audience the company can reach out to which leads to more sales as if a brand is successful, then selling it in to multiple platforms will increase the profit that the business will make. The BBC owns the largest radio network that operates in the UK and it uses synergy in a variety of ways, for example by offering a variety of apps such as the BBC news app,which are available on various devices such as Apple and Android products. Another example of synergy could be Top gear which is a BBC show and BBC synergies with BBC worldwide who in turn synergies with the BBC shop(which is owned by worldwide).The outcome to this is that the BBC is able to create merchandise without the need of an outside company as it released a product into different media platforms so that consumers can reach and consume the product in multiple ways.
  18. 18. Synergy A product that had a lot of synergy use was “Doctor Who” who after its success, got released in a wider range of platforms as well as in the shape of DVDs, t-shirts, and general merchandise to increase its image and the awareness of the existence of this product to its consumers, this also led the company (BBC) manage to extend the life of this product (Doctor Who) avoiding having to create a new one as by releasing the same brand across different platforms (which takes less money than creating a new one) led the decline process of the product being put more forward in time. Also the use of synergy in this case allowed BBC to expand and broaden the sales of the product Doctor Who giving the firm extra sales and revenue.
  19. 19. Subsidiaries Subsidiaries of businesses are “derivant” of main businesses which have been bought or created by the main one to eliminate competition in the market or to work better in the media market segment so that different companies can work in different niche sectors. These are just some of the subsidiaries of BBC BBC News - BBC Weather - BBC Worldwide - BBC Scotland - BBC Films - BBC Philharmonic - BBC Symphony Orchestra - BBC Studioworks - BBC Yorkshire - BBC Records - BBC Media Action… Their existence could also be due to the fact that BBC wanted different channels to focus and specialize in different fields. For instance, by taking a look at BBC Weather, which is now part of BBC News, we can say that BBC Weather is in charge of preparing and broadcasting weather forecasts and it has been created to expand the content BBC can produce as it wants also to be recognised for its variety of production and this also satisfies more the people who pay for the TV license as they feel more rewarded for what they are paying for as they get a good variety of digital products to consume.
  20. 20. Products and services There is a difference between what product and services are: products are the actual good consumers consume, whereas services are being used by the audience to get to the product they want to consume. BBC World is an example of a service that people use, this is the world's largest international broadcaster, that broadcasts radio and television news, speech and discussions in 29 languages to many parts of the world on analogue and digital shortwave platforms, Internet streaming, podcasting, satellite, DAB, FM and MW relays. The website itself provides the digital content people want to consume which are the products/goods and an example of a product would be the episodes from “Sportsworld”, so the audience goes on the services provider to get the products they want to consume and in this case we are talking about radio recordings: http://www.bbc.co.uk/radio/player/bbc_world_service Another example of a BBC subsidiary is CBBC which is dedicated to the younger part of the society as it presents many games, shows and products for children until 14; in this instance, CBBC is the service that provides the digital products such as Dragons - Defenders of Berk or Bottersnikes & Gumbles.

