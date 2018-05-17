-
Synnopsis :
Packed with more than 200 visual step-by-step exercises designed to burn calories, strengthen the core, and tone the body, "Strength Training for Women" is a must-have for core-conscious women who want to target key areas of their body and maintain all-round strength and fitness.
Author : Joan Pagano
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Joan Pagano ( 2✮ )
