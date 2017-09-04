Global advanced visualization systems market to grow at a CAGR of 7.22% during the period 2016-2020 MarketResearchReports....
Accutome ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Analogic Corporation ASAHIROENTGEN BenQ Medical Technology Shenzhen Bestman Instrument B...
Shimadzu Dentsply Sirona Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare SonoStar Sofie Biosciences SOREDEX (subsidiary of Danaher) St....
Advanced PET visualization systems Advanced SPECT visualization systems Advanced endoscope visualization systems PART 07: ...
90 State Street, Suite 700 Albany, NY 12207 United States Tel: +1-518-621-2074 Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.b...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Global advanced visualization systems market to grow at a cagr of 7.22% during the period 2016 2020

27 views

Published on

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Global advanced visualization systems market to grow at a cagr of 7.22% during the period 2016 2020"

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
27
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Global advanced visualization systems market to grow at a cagr of 7.22% during the period 2016 2020

  1. 1. Global advanced visualization systems market to grow at a CAGR of 7.22% during the period 2016-2020 MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "global advanced visualization systems market to grow at a CAGR of 7.22% during the period 2016-2020" Description Advanced visualization systems include software platforms, which are mostly inbuilt in medical imaging systems. They provide three dimensional (3D) and four dimensional (4D) imaging. These systems are used for diagnosis and interventional imaging purposes. Based on product, the market is segmented into CT, MRI, X-ray, ultrasound, PET, SPECT, and endoscope. Based on application, the market is segmented into cardiology, oncology, orthopedic and neurology, and gastroenterology and urology. Technavios analysts forecast the global advanced visualization systems market to grow at a CAGR of 7.22% during the period 2016-2020. Covered in this report The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Advanced Visualization Systems Market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers sales, volume, and value of advanced visualization systems. The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: Americas APAC EMEA Technavio's report, Global Advanced Visualization Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Key vendors GE Healthcare Olympus Philips Healthcare Siemens Heathineers Toshiba Medical Systems Other prominent vendors Accuray
  2. 2. Accutome ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Analogic Corporation ASAHIROENTGEN BenQ Medical Technology Shenzhen Bestman Instrument BMV Technology Brain Biosciences Brainlab Bruker Capintec Cephasonics CHISON Clear Guide Medical CMR Naviscan Corporation ContextVision CurveBeam CYMO DDD-Diagnostic Delphinus Medical Technologies Ecare Elekta EOS imaging Esaote Evena Medical Fuel 3D Technologies Gendex GlobelMed Guangzhou Yueshen Medical Equipment Healcerion Hologic Imaging Sciences International INSIGHTEC Intelerad Medical Systems INTRASENSE J. Morita Konica Minolta Koning Lumendi MedGyn Median Technologies Mediso Mindray Mobisante MRI Interventions NanoVibronix NeuroLogica NeuSoft OrthoScan Pie Medical Imaging PLANMECA OY Samsung Medison
  3. 3. Shimadzu Dentsply Sirona Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare SonoStar Sofie Biosciences SOREDEX (subsidiary of Danaher) St. Jude Medical SurgicEye Terumo Medical Corporation TOMTEC IMAGING SYSTEMS Trivitron Healthcare Wuhan Tianyi Electronic Xoran Technologies Ziehm Imaging Request Sample Copy of This Report at: https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1307206 Market driver Evolving customer demands For a full, detailed list, view our report Market challenge Cost of robotic platform and surgery For a full, detailed list, view our report Market trend Focus on development of ultra-portable and wearable systems For a full, detailed list, view our report Key questions answered in this report What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be? What are the key market trends? What is driving this market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in this market space? Table of Contents PART 01: Executive summary PART 02: Scope of the report PART 03: Research Methodology PART 04: Introduction PART 05: Market landscape Market overview Market size and forecast Five forces analysis PART 06: Market segmentation by product Advanced CT visualization systems Advanced MRI visualization systems Advanced X-ray visualization systems Advanced ultrasound visualization systems
  4. 4. Advanced PET visualization systems Advanced SPECT visualization systems Advanced endoscope visualization systems PART 07: Market segmentation by application Cardiology Oncology Orthopedic and neurology Gastroenterology and urology PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user Hospitals and clinics ASCs Diagnostic centers PART 09: Geographical segmentation Advanced visualization systems market in Americas Advanced visualization systems market in EMEA Advanced visualization systems market in APAC PART 10: Decision framework PART 11: Drivers and challenges Market drivers Market challenges Enquiry Form : https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiry/1307206 PART 12: Market trends Focus on development of ultra-portable and wearable systems Integration of robotic surgical platform and hybrid operating room equipment Increase in funding PART 13: Vendor landscape Competitive landscape PART 14: Key vendor analysis GE Healthcare Olympus Philips Healthcare Siemens Healthineers Toshiba Medical Systems Key companies to watch Other prominent vendors PART 15: Appendix List of abbreviations About us MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries. Browse Latest Industry Press Release at: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/pressreleases Contact State Tower
  5. 5. 90 State Street, Suite 700 Albany, NY 12207 United States Tel: +1-518-621-2074 Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/ E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/marketresearchreports-biz

×