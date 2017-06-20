日経テレコンスクール 営業コーステキスト（サンプル）

13：30～16：00 営業で使える情報収集入門コース お客様向けトレーニングで 実際に使用されているテキストです
本日の流れ ①最新の業界動向や市場の情報を知る 業界情報、ナビ型記事検索 ②良質な新規開拓リスト作りのための情報収集 データ＆ランキング、企業検索 ③各企業の戦略を読み解き営業先を開拓！ 企業検索（個別検索） ④営業チャンスを掴む！ヒト関連情報...
業界情報 ナビ型記事検索 ①最新の業界動向や市場の情報を知る ©Nikkei Inc. 3
例題1 業界情報 業界の最新情報を効率よく収集する 業界の全体像や動向、最新情報をチェック 操作ガイド P68~70 ©Nikkei Inc. 4
例題2 ナビ型記事検索 未開拓業界の動向をチェック！ 適切なキーワードでターゲットを探す 媒体：新聞 期間：1年半 操作ガイド P28~31 ©Nikkei Inc. 5
データ＆ランキング 企業検索 ②良質な 新規開拓リスト作りのための情報収集 ©Nikkei Inc. 6
例題3 データ＆ランキング 調査記事から企業をピックアップ！ 日本経済新聞社が実施した 「2017年度設備投資動向調査」から探す サブメニュー：調査・ランキング 操作ガイド P71~74 ©Nikkei Inc. 7
日本経済新聞社 設備投資動向調査  年２回定期的に実施 6月と11月頃に掲載予定  対象 上場企業と資本金１億円以上の有力企業で 銀行、証券、保険を除いた2341社中 回答のあった企業1256社のうち、 連結関係にある企業を除いた1104社...
例題4 企業検索（スクリーニング） 担当エリアや業界で新規開拓！ 食品製造業で品川区・大田区に 本社がある企業を検索 データベース：東京商工リサーチ企業情報 操作ガイド P37~39 ©Nikkei Inc. 9
東京商工リサーチ企業情報 抄録出力 操作ガイド P36 ◆抄録内容 • 会社名（商業登記上の正式商号） • 本社所在地（登記上の本社ではなく、実質本社所在地） • 代表者（商業登記簿記載の代表者名） 東京商工リサーチ企業情報だけを 選択し検索し...
【参考】企業検索（個別検索） 操作ガイド P50～63 サブメニューから個別データベースを指定すると、専用画面で検索できます。 より細かい検索条件を指定した検索が可能です。 上記以外にも海外進出企業の情報や関係会社の情報、大型小売店情報の専用画...
企業検索 （個別検索） ③各企業の戦略を読み解き 営業先を開拓！ ©Nikkei Inc. 12
日経企業活動情報 操作ガイド P54～55 １９９７年以降の約１３万件の情報を収録。 営業アプローチのきっかけとなる、買収や合併などのＭ＆Ａをはじめとして、業務提携 や工場建設、事業の立ち上げ、固定資産の買収など幅広い企業活動を網羅。 ＩＮ－Ｉ...
例題5 企業検索（個別検索） 企業の戦略的な事業、投資活動をチェック！ スクリーニング機能を使って企業を抽出する サブメニュー：日経企業活動情報 操作ガイド P54~55 ©Nikkei Inc. 14
ニュース マイフォルダ 専門情報 ④営業チャンスを掴む！ ヒト関連情報の収集 ©Nikkei Inc. 15
人事・機構改革情報 日経テレコンで提供している日経の人事・機構改革の情報は3タイプあります。 人事・機構改革の情報は一般紙でも検索できます 速報性が高い 日本経済新聞、日経産業新聞 日経WHO‘S WHO人事異動情報 日経速報ニュース メニュー...
【参考】日経速報ニュースの検索 操作ガイド P25 記事検索、マイフォルダのクリッピング作成で、日経速報ニュースから 人事・機構改革のニュースを検索するためのポイントをご紹介します。 「トヨタ自動車」の「人事・機構改革」のニュースを検索 HL ...
日経ＷＨＯ’ＳＷＨＯ人事異動情報 次長・課長級の人事異動など、新聞紙面よりも提供内容を拡充しています。 記事検索では2012年6月1日分以降の収録があります 人事異動 ・新旧の役職名を発表資料記載のまま 省略しない形で収録。 ・わかりやすい表組...
例題6 マイフォルダ ヒトの情報を見逃さないために！ 自動的に情報収集できる仕組みを作る 媒体：日経WHO’S WHO人事異動情報 操作ガイド P76~79 ©Nikkei Inc. 19
専門情報 官公庁公共向け営業必須情報の「データウェア調達情報サービス」や「ゼンリン 住宅地図サービス」など、営業に役立つ利用価値の高い情報をご用意しています。 操作ガイド P92~101 ©Nikkei Inc. 20 お試しIDではご利用いた...
例題7 専門情報 訪問先、周辺ビルに入居の オフィスやテナントを確認 データベース：ゼンリン住宅地図サービス 操作ガイド P96 ©Nikkei Inc. 21 お試しIDではご利用いただけません
【参考】専門情報 操作ガイド P95 データウェア調達情報サービス 株式会社データウェアが提供 全国の官公庁、地方自治体、独立行政法人の調達情報 (入札/公募の情報) をその日の夕方にメールで配信。 発注機関の都道府県や案件の業務分類を登録し、...
企業検索 人事検索 ⑤訪問前の下準備！ 見込み先の情報をチェック ©Nikkei Inc. 23
例題8 企業検索（一括検索） ①雪印メグミルクの組織図（系統図）を確認 ②雪印メグミルクの企業情報をレポート出力 データベース：①ダイヤモンド会社組織図 ②日経会社プロフィル 操作ガイド P32 ©Nikkei Inc. 24
例題9 人事検索 雪印メグミルクの 総務部門のキーパーソンを探す データベース：日経WHO’S WHO 操作ガイド P64~67 ©Nikkei Inc. 25
モバイル対応 専用スマートフォンアプリを使えば、外出先や通勤時でも、取引先の情報や 業界の最新トピックを簡単にチェックすることができます。 通勤電車で クリッピングを確認 移動中にアポイント先 の記事を探す 出張先で最新ニュース をチェック 企...
