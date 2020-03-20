Παρουσίαση Τηλεδιάσκεψης 24/03

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Διδακτικά Πλάνα Μαθημάτων πριν το Πάσχα 2020 Πρακτική 8ου Εξαμήνου (21ο & 60ό ΔΣΠ) Δρ. Νίκη Λαμπροπούλου
1η Συνάντηση στην Τ15
ΟΙ ΣΤΟΧΟΙ ΜΟΥ
ΤΟ ΠΛΑΝΟ ΚΑΙ ΟΙ ΔΙΟΡΘΩΣΕΙς ΜΟΥ ΑΝΑΣΤΟΧΑΣΜΟΣ ΠΛΑΝΟ 01 Βιβλίο του Μαθητή & του Δασκάλου / Υπουργείο ΠΛΑΝΟ 02 Εκπαιδευτικός τ...
ΕΙΚΟΝΙΚΗ ΠΡΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΟΤΗΤΑ
ΟΙ ΣΤΟΧΟΙ ΜΟΥ Παράμετροι μέσα στην Τάξη 1. 2. 3. 4. …. Άγνωστος Χ
ΠΡΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΟΤΗΤΑ;
ΠΡΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΟΤΗΤΑ
Skype for Business – Συστήματα Διαχείρισης Μάθησης
ΠΛΑΝΟ ΜΕ ΙΔΙΑΙΤΕΡΟΤΗΤΕΣ • Εντοπίζω θέματα στην τάξη που είμαι – εικονικά • Θέματα και Λύσεις: είναι παρόμοια και σχετικά σ...
Πλάνα Ι/ΙΙΙ 1. Προσδιορισμός εποπτικών μέσων ΑΝΑΛΥΤΙΚΑ 2. Δραστηριότητες περιπτώσεων ΑΝΑΛΥΤΙΚΑ 3. Μεθοδολογική προσέγγιση:...
Πλάνα ΙΙ/ΙΙΙ 1. Αναλυτικά οι δραστηριότητες στο πλάνο 2. Έλλειψη χρόνου λόγω προηγουμένων δραστηριοτήτων της εβδομάδας χωρ...
Πλάνα ΙΙΙ/ΙΙΙ 1. Περιπτώσεις παιδιών πχ δε φέρνει ποτέ βιβλία, δεν συμπληρώνει τις εργασίες για το σπίτι 2. Επέμβαση εκπαι...
ΠΛΑΝΟ BLOOM Google Drive> Niki Lampropoulou>
Τα δικά σας πλάνα;
Απορίες;
Ευχαριστώ πολύ!
