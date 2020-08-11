Successfully reported this slideshow.
#ABSAMJHAUTANAHI
PINK BLACK CAMPAIGN ROUTE – DIGITAL + RADIO Main Campaign: #HeforShe Campaign Stages ~ INTRODUCTION CAMPAIGN ~ PLEDGE CAMP...
CHANGE THE PERCEPTION - Breaking the stereotype that jobs & careers have anything to do with the gender of the person – Fa...
durgagawdestudio •516 posts •10.9k followers •3,625 following Durga Gawde Studio Them || They 🌈 Artist || Activist || Educ...
NOMINATION CAMPAIGN Indra Nooyi – CEO PepsiCo #Pinkisthenewblack #Heforshe #breakingstereotypes #genderequality #AbSamjhau...
PLEDGE CAMPAIGN We Pledge Corporate Gants and Government Entities make a Pledge to hire more women in their team Women Arm...
ENDORSEMENT CAMPAIGN Cricketer – Dinesh Kartik & Squash Player – Dipika Pallikal #MYPARTNERMYWIFE #WEGROWTOGETHER The Famo...
NEGATIVE CAMPAIGN SHE CAN’T BE A LEADER! She Can’t He Can’t - Public polls on social media handle of Vivel by ITC & MYFM f...
POSITIVE CAMPAIGN I AM A CHEF #BREAKINGSTEREOTYPES! She Can He Can Hashtags #HeforShe #SheCanHeCan #BreakingStereotypes #V...
TESTIMONIAL CAMPAIGN Sharing Stories Social media / On air Story Sharing: - Companies who took the pledge will share their...
Vivel soap digital campaign for #Absamjhautanahin campaign
Vivel soap digital campaign for #Absamjhautanahin campaign

Proposed Digital plus radio campaign for ITC Vivel soap for the campaign #Absamjhautanahin #Voiceofart

Vivel soap digital campaign for #Absamjhautanahin campaign

  4. 4. PINK BLACK CAMPAIGN ROUTE – DIGITAL + RADIO Main Campaign: #HeforShe Campaign Stages ~ INTRODUCTION CAMPAIGN ~ PLEDGE CAMPAIGN ~ ENDORSEMENT CAMPAIGN ~ NEGATIVE CAMPAIGN ~ POSITIVE CAMPAIGN ~ TESTIMONIAL CAMPAIGN
  5. 5. CHANGE THE PERCEPTION - Breaking the stereotype that jobs & careers have anything to do with the gender of the person – Facebook posts on women doing stereotyped MEN’S JOB - RJ CALL IN – RJ calling out all the artists in India to bring about a societal change in perception on gender inequality using different art forms with #Voiceofart #Pinkisthenewblack #HeforShe - Breaking the perception of identity where Women can be a minister & men can teach - Breaking work related perception where men can pursue creative career & women can drive an Ola or Uber Hashtags - #heforshe #pinkisthenewblack #Absamjhautanahi #Voiceofart #VivelbyITC #MYFM
  6. 6. durgagawdestudio •516 posts •10.9k followers •3,625 following Durga Gawde Studio Them || They 🌈 Artist || Activist || Educator || India's 1st Drag King #TheRainbowRevolution Join my movement(DM/Email)beacons.ai/durgagawdestudio #voiceofart Charcoal on Newsprint Artform from Durgagawdestudio INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN - Kick start this campaign with the help of top social media influencer E.g. Durga Gawde Studios, artist and sculptor Durga Gawde, who identifies as gender fluid, shares the journey of coming out in the open, how art helped in dealing with all the conflicting emotions - Influencer artists to share their artform on the campaign with the help of their art which will amplify the campaign thought
  7. 7. NOMINATION CAMPAIGN Indra Nooyi – CEO PepsiCo #Pinkisthenewblack #Heforshe #breakingstereotypes #genderequality #AbSamjhautaNahi - The campaign will start with viral videos/posts of top women achievers nominating 3 other women from her circle whom she thinks have achieved success in their own field of expertise - These women could be anyone, be her mother, friends, relatives, colleagues, entrepreneurs or any other working professional - This campaign will help us break the stereotypical thinking of people of India regarding Gender Inequality Hashtags
  8. 8. PLEDGE CAMPAIGN We Pledge Corporate Gants and Government Entities make a Pledge to hire more women in their team Women Army officers wins long battle, can get command posts Hashtags #WePledge #PinkisthenewBlack #MakeaDifference #Heforshe #RealWoman #RealMen #GrowingTogether
  9. 9. ENDORSEMENT CAMPAIGN Cricketer – Dinesh Kartik & Squash Player – Dipika Pallikal #MYPARTNERMYWIFE #WEGROWTOGETHER The Famous Wrestler Couple – Geeta Phogat & Pawan Kumar Top celebs sharing stories about their Idol Woman, tagging them for their support and achievements, and how they have been equally taking responsibilities to build a better nation. This will be encouraging for Indian Men and Women to come forward and take a stand for Gender Equality #StandwithHer #HeforShe #MyPartnerMyWife #WomenRoleModels #PinkisthenewBlack #AbSamjhautaNahi Hashtags
  10. 10. NEGATIVE CAMPAIGN SHE CAN’T BE A LEADER! She Can’t He Can’t - Public polls on social media handle of Vivel by ITC & MYFM facebook page - Digital Campaign will try to encourage the listeners to think the other way round. Generate a thought or a question of right and wrong - RJ urging people to give their opinion on the topic giving a concrete evidence on where India stand against Gender Parity topic #HeforShe #SheCanHeCan #voiceofart #PinkisthenewBlack #BreakingStereotypes #AbSamjhautaNahi Hashtags
  11. 11. POSITIVE CAMPAIGN I AM A CHEF #BREAKINGSTEREOTYPES! She Can He Can Hashtags #HeforShe #SheCanHeCan #BreakingStereotypes #VoiceofArt #PinkisthenewBlack #AbSamjhautaNahi - Profession should not be divided based on gender. When it comes to profession in India, it’s believed that men should be in certain fields that are tough and complicated - Examples are directing or managing organizations &. Women are more about details and men look at the larger frame of things Ranveer Brar – Indian Celebrity Chef
  12. 12. TESTIMONIAL CAMPAIGN Sharing Stories Social media / On air Story Sharing: - Companies who took the pledge will share their success stories, reports, stats - Women sharing stories how her husband/Father supported and motivated them and men sharing stories of howwomen supported them - The testimonial stories will be tagged with @VivelbyITC #voiceofart #AbSamjhautanahi Hashtags #WePledge #MakeaDifference #IamwithHer #RealWoman #RealMen #AbSamjhautanahi #GrowingTogether #RealMen #GrowingTogether #HeforShe #IstandwithHer #VoiceofArt #AbSamjhautaNahi

