Звіт про роботу мовного загону “Соняшник” “Sunflower” Погребищенська ЗОШ №2 І-ІІІ ст.
 Метою роботи табору було:  розвиток інтересу до вивчення іноземної мови;  подолання мовного бар’єру;  активізація вжи...
Зустріч у мовному загоні
Участь у конкурсах
Робота над проектами
Змагання на кращий проект
Ранкова зарядка
Ігри та розваги
Спортивний відпочинок
До побачення мовний загін
Звіт про роботу мовного загону

Презентація-звіт роботи мовного загону Погребищенської ЗОШ №2 І-ІІІ ступенів у 2017 р.

