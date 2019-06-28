((Read_[PDF])) Creative Escapes Coloring Book: Country Life

Free PDF Book Creative Escapes Coloring Book: Country Life by Racehorse Publishing PDF Books

Download as PDF => https://pbc.publicbook.us/?book=1944686355



Book Description ~

Escape to the countryside with these beautiful designs.Need a break from the city life? Want to head someplace where things aren?t so fast-paced? Somewhere less crowded? Less loud? Where life?s simpler and less stressful? To many people who become overstressed and overworked, it?s a common solution to retreat to rural areas to relax. Whether it?s for a short-term vacation or long-term retirement, the calming beauty and freedom the country provides has proven time and time again to de-stress both visitors and residents alike.Creative Adult Coloring: Country Life features forty-six outlines of stunning country and nature portraits, all gleaming with the promise of peace and serenity. These beautiful illustrations include classic country imagery such as barns, grazing pastures, tractors, and windmills?all for you to color and decorate. Some of the designs also incorporate country animal and plant life to give you the total country experience. Additionally, the pages of this book are

