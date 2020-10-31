After training thousands of B2B Sales people worldwide, Yuri van der Sluis packed the essence of value and trust selling in 30 cartoons. This book will show you in an entertaining and practical way how you can be successful in sales, by being the exact opposite of the Wolf of Wallstreet. In short a Top Sales Dog instead of a Sales Wolf. Put the customer front and center in their buying process and sell by building trust and providing value. This way you won't just aim for the transaction, but the relationship and your customer as a whole. You won't have to lie, cheat and manipulate your way into business. How important is it for your business that customers keep coming back, because doing business with you is a good thing! This book will help you to: * sell the right way by building on your integrity and content * inject value in the sales process * get customer trust * get customer commitment * separate yourself from all the Sales Wolves out there. You will be guided throughout a .

