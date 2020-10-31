Three critical questions to get started. Five ways to capture ideas. Seven keys to create compelling content. Infinitely better results. Journalist and PR expert Rich Finlinson has written the ultimate guide to successful communication. Learn to creatively capture and generate ideas that address the real world needs. Then explore how to refine and present those ideas in compelling ways that involve and motivate your audience to act. The information is organized in easy-to-navigate chapters and appendices with more than two dozen action scenarios. Like Strunk and White's classic "The Elements of Style" this small guide packs a large creative punch. How to Capture Ideas and Create Compelling Content will make your content work for you, instead of the other way around. .

