Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Best�Audiobooks�The�Missing�Wife The�Missing�Wife�Audiobook LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
The�Missing�Wife You�think�you�know�those�closest�to�you.�You�are�wrong... A�sleep�deprived�new�mother�approaching�her�for...
The�Missing�Wife
The�Missing�Wife
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Best Audiobooks The Missing Wife

4 views

Published on

Best Audiobooks The Missing Wife

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Best Audiobooks The Missing Wife

  1. 1. Best�Audiobooks�The�Missing�Wife The�Missing�Wife�Audiobook LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. The�Missing�Wife You�think�you�know�those�closest�to�you.�You�are�wrong... A�sleep�deprived�new�mother�approaching�her�fortieth�birthday,�the�very�last�thing�Louisa�wants�to�do�is celebrate. But�when�her�friend�Tiff�organises�a�surprise�party,�inviting�the�entire�list�of�Louisa's�Facebook�friends,�Louisa is�faced�with�a�room�full�of�people�she�hasn't�spoken�to�in�years���including�someone�she�never�expected�to�see again:�her�ex�boyfriend,�Oliver�Dunmore. When�Oliver's�wife�Melissa�goes�missing�after�the�party,�everyone�remembers�the�night�differently.�Someone�knows what�happened�to�Melissa,�and�Louisa�is�determined�to�find�them.�But�the�truth�could�be�closer,�and�the�deception more�devastating,�than�she'd�ever�imagined... A�gripping�psychological�suspense�novel,�perfect�for�fans�of�Samantha�Downing's�My�Lovely�Wife,�Lucy Clarke's�You�Let�Me�In�and�Linda�Green's�The�Last�Thing�She�Told�Me. **�PRAISE�FOR�THE�MISSING�WIFE�** 'A�pacy�read,�packed�with�surprises.�Will�keep�you�on�your�toes.'�Jane�Corry,�Sunday�Times�bestselling�author of�My�Husband's�Wife 'The�Missing�Wife�is�superb:�one�of�those�books�that�keeps�you�guessing�and�keeps�you�turning�the�pages.�I
  3. 3. The�Missing�Wife
  4. 4. The�Missing�Wife

×