-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Download Read Apocalyptic Transformation: Apocalypse and the Postmodern Imagination | Download file Ebook Free
Download Here https://adolbook.blogspot.fr/?book=0739117912
Apocalyptic Transformation explores how one the oldest sense-making paradigms, the apocalyptic myth, is altered when postmodern authors and filmmakers adopt it. It examines how postmodern writers adapt a fundamentally religious story for a secular audience and it proposes that even as these writers use the myth in traditional ways, they simultaneously undermine and criticize the grand narrative of apocalypse itself.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment