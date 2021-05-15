Revista 19 20

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Revista del centro de adultos CPEPA Ejemplar gratuito prohibida su venta
3 EDITORIAL Esta es nuestra cuarta revista digital. Es una revista diferente, que viene acompañada simbólicamente por un l...
4 Exposición: “El Lenguaje de los bosques” Mario Molins Del 3 de octubre al 15 de diciembre en la sala de exposiciones Mig...
5 PRIMERA SESIÓN DEL PROGRAMA LEER JUNTOS Un año más nuestro centro se suma al programa de lectura “Leer Juntos”, que pret...
6 El jueves 31 de octubre celebramos “la Castañada” en el CPEPA Bajo Cinca, tanto alumnos como profesores realizaron activ...
8 Hay destellos mentales que dejamos pasar, a otros sin embargo, les permi- timos alumbrar. El “podcast de Todos los Santo...
9 Hermosos recuerdos volvieron en forma de programa de radio. Tradiciones de antaño medio-olvidadas, parece que mientras l...
10 UN VIAJE PARA SOÑAR Estoy segura de que no soy nada original si digo que lo que más me gusta, (aparte claro está es el ...
11 25N - Día Internacional de la eliminación de la violencia contra la mujer. Desde 1981 en Latinoamérica, cada 25 de novi...
12 Para celebrar la Fiesta de Navidad los alumnos realizaron actividades a lo largo de la se- mana en las aulas del centro...
13 TALLER DE INGLÉS La razón por la cual estudio Inglés es sólo por vocación propia de aprender otro idioma sin otra neces...
14 Pilar Serés (taller inglés III)  Cuando compramos o cogemos alcachofas los troncos en lugar de desecharlos, los podemo...
15 Montse Valls (Taller IV) Si hablamos del ahorro económico creo que, salvo los pagos inexcu- sables de algún alquiler u ...
16 El 30 de enero celebramos en las aulas del Centro de Adultos Bajo Cinca y en las aulas adscritas de la Comarca el día E...
17 Visita al Torreón de la Cárcel del Palacio Montcada Alumnado de Español para extranjeros y ESPA El Torreón del Moncada ...
18 SEMANA DE LA MUJER Stephanie Louise Kwolek – Inventrice du Kewlar Née le 31 juillet 1923 – meurt le 18 juin 2014 Elle e...
19 Teresa Toral Peñaranda Elle est née le vingt mai 1911 à Madrid. Fille d’un notaire et d’une mère instruite qui aime la ...
20 El objetivo principal de este día tan especial, es lograr una mayor participación e inclusión de las mujeres y las niña...
21 Experiencia de una alumna Montse Costa. Talleres de Informática, Memoria y Lectura Me llamo Montse y soy de Velilla de ...
22 FRAGA T CUENTA Durante todo el mes de febrero tiene lugar en la ciu- dad de Fraga el certamen de narración oral Fraga T...
23 Me pidieron que escribiera sobre Leer juntos y aquí estoy. Nada más llegar al centro de adultos me comunicaron que yo l...
24 CONCURSO DE CARTELES SEMANA CULTURAL ELENA SASOT ZAPATER Informática (Velilla) Fouzia Machrouhe El Meskini Inglés I (Fr...
25 Este año celebramos las IX Jornadas Culturales del CPEPA Bajo Cinca dedi- cadas al Medio Ambiente, del 9 al 13 de marzo...
26 En el taller de “Plantes Medicinals i destil.lacio” impartido por el agricultor y educador ambiental Víctor Vidal Cabal...
28 Por segundo año consecutivo, nuestro centro colabora en el proyec- to “Poesía para llevar”, en el que se fomenta la lec...
30 MANTIS DE LA VIDA Esa fuente de donde emana todo lo que puede ser usado, pero tu solo has codiciado y jamás has conserv...
31 2º ESPA
32 La educación en igualdad o coeducación, supone un modelo educativo que se fundamenta en el respeto al principio de igua...
33 Sí, parece raro, pero los profesores también nos tenemos que reciclar cons- tantemente, es por eso que este año, entre ...
34 Frases hechas y refranes en inglés El alumnado de los talleres de inglés de diferentes municipios de la comarca (Ballob...
35 One day everything will work out for me and I won't know what to do It’s raining cats and dogs!
36 El CPEPA BAJO CINCA CON LOS DERECHOS DE LA MUJER Año tras año, cada 8 de marzo, en muchos países del mundo, una gran ca...
37 Gracias a la fortaleza, determinación y a los valores de las que iniciaron y continuaron esta reivindi- cación, hemos o...
38 El virus este ha llegado cuando nadie lo esperaba colgándose en nuestras vidas y encogiéndonos el alma Quien se iba a i...
40 La pandemia nos ha visitado sin haberla invitado…. Pero no nos ha encontrado, ya que Escondidos nos habíamos metido… Cu...
49 CARTA DE LA DIRECTORA El curso 2019-2020 quedará para siempre en nuestra memoria. Probablemente no será por los acontec...
50 Profesorado del CPEPA Bajo Cinca Curso 2019-2020 Equipo directivo Gisela Lorenzo Mireya Hernández José Luis Santana Pro...
51 Almudafar:  FIPA II Ámbito Social Ballobar:  FIPA II Ámbito Científico-Tecnológico  Educación Vial  Mentor / Aulara...
Revista 19 20

Revista escolar curso 2019-20 del Cpepa Bajo Cinca

  3. 3. 3 EDITORIAL Esta es nuestra cuarta revista digital. Es una revista diferente, que viene acompañada simbólicamente por un lazo negro que ha empañado nuestros ojos esta primavera. Es el acontecimiento que ha marcado el curso escolar 2019-2020 y, aunque prefira- mos volver la vista a otro lado, no podemos eludir hablar de ello. El coronavirus o la COVID19 nos ha acompañado durante casi la mitad del curso. Ha provocado nuevos sentimientos en nosotros o ha hecho resurgir otros que ya teníamos. Pero nadie se ha quedado indiferente ante esta pandemia que ha azotado el planeta. Las actividades complementarias este año han sido pocas, debido a la situación de confinamiento que hemos vivido. Pudimos disfrutar de la fiesta de Navidad, en la que compartimos un momento juntos para conocernos mejor. La pandemia nos cogió justo en plena Semana Cultural, cuyo tema este año era “Medio Ambiente”. De los actos programados solamente tuvo lugar la charla sobre plantas medicinales y destilación que gustó al alumnado. Al día siguiente tuvimos que improvisar un taller de pintura porque ya se canceló la actividad programada. Desde el mes de marzo hemos aprendido a trabajar de otra manera, desde la dis- tancia, haciendo un enorme esfuerzo tanto alumnos como profesores. Lo de menos a veces, era la tarea en sí, sino la cita semanal, la toma de contacto para levantar el ánimo y para ver que todo el mundo seguía bien. Esta revista llega como una muestra de nuestro transcurso a lo largo de meses de trabajo, esfuerzo, entrega, convivencia y aprendizaje en circunstancias difíciles, pero que demuestran la importancia de la educación en nuestras vidas. Gisela Lorenzo Salces Directora del CPEPA Bajo Cinca
  4. 4. 4 Exposición: “El Lenguaje de los bosques” Mario Molins Del 3 de octubre al 15 de diciembre en la sala de exposiciones Miguel Viladich del Palacio Montcada tuvo lugar la exposición "El lenguaje de los bosques" del escultor aragonés Mario Molins. El alumnado del CPEPA Bajo Cinca, de las enseñanzas de FIPA y del Taller de Memoria, disfrutaron de las esculturas de madera en las que el autor muestra árboles en diferentes etapas de crecimiento, de manera que el público puede percibir incluso un bosque y todas las emocio- nes que éstos pueden generar. En palabras del autor "soy un escultor que poda árboles secos para que vuelvan a "rebotar" como escultura" Mario Molins tiene un recorrido artístico importante. Es un escultor de Binéfar, nacido en 1983, licenciado en Bellas Artes por la Universidad de Barcelona, con estudios de doctorado y de espíritu inquieto. Ha realizado numerosas exposiciones tanto en la geografía española, como en el extranjero. Son veinte las exposiciones individuales que ha realizado, entre las que hay que destacar, la exposición en el CDAN-Fundación Beulas de Huesca, la realizada en la sala Puerta Gótica de la Universidad de Navarra, la exposición del Parque José Antonio Labordeta de Zaragoza, o la muestra en Espace Art Gallery, en Bruselas, entre otras. Además de sus impresionantes esculturas fabricadas en madera de olivos, cipreses, enebros, hayas, almendros, litoneros, robles, nogales, encinas y pinos; obtenidas de árboles muertos y secos, los asistentes visualizaron un video "Mi abuelo es un olivo", en el que el autor explica la relación tan importante que tiene con los árboles. "Los Bosques son la manera que tiene la Naturaleza de decirnos que nos ama, aunque nosotros nos empeñemos en mirar hacia otro lado". Nieves Lorenzo "Los Bosques son la manera que tiene la Naturaleza de decirnos que nos ama, aunque nosotros nos empeñemos en mirar hacia otro lado".
  5. 5. 5 PRIMERA SESIÓN DEL PROGRAMA LEER JUNTOS Un año más nuestro centro se suma al programa de lectura “Leer Juntos”, que pretende favore- cer la formación en competencia lectora en los centro educativos, integrando a todos los miem- bros de la comunidad escolar, buscando alcanzar los siguientes objetivos:  Mejora de la competencia lingüística y gusto por la lectura del alumnado a través de la par- ticipación de familias, profesorado, bibliotecarios y personal no docente.  Establecimiento de una acción conjunta y continuada entre centros educativos, familias y biblioteca pública en la promoción de la lectura, dentro de un marco cultural variado y com- partido.  Potenciación de las relaciones interculturales.  Fortalecimiento de vínculos entre alumnado, familias, profesorado, bibliotecarios y perso- nal no docente en torno a la lectura. Este curso en nuestra primera sesión, recor- damos la festividad de la Castañada, con un precioso cuento narrado por la coordinadora del grupo Mª José Villanueva. Pepa Berniz
  6. 6. 6 El jueves 31 de octubre celebramos “la Castañada” en el CPEPA Bajo Cinca, tanto alumnos como profesores realizaron activida- des relacionadas con esta milenaria tradición anglosajona, los más valientes se disfrazaron y por supuesto no faltaron las chuches. Una simpatiquísima castañera vino a visi- tarnos al centro, nos contó muchas cosas so- bre su oficio, un precioso cuento y disfrutamos de una merienda muy apetitosa y nutritiva, con castañas. Elena San Millán
  7. 7. 7
  8. 8. 8 Hay destellos mentales que dejamos pasar, a otros sin embargo, les permi- timos alumbrar. El “podcast de Todos los Santos”, que hicimos este curso en el CPEPA Bajo Cinca, con sus aulas adscritas de Comarca, nació así. En mitad de un Claustro de profesores, la idea surcó mi mente cual estrella fugaz, la co- menté al instante a los compañeros, y al día siguiente ya estaban recogiendo testimonios de alumnos, mil gracias por su buena predisposición. Todos los destellos tienen su origen. El origen próximo son mis amigos Da- vid Domínguez y María Gómez, los cuales me embarcaron en un viaje radiofónico durante este curso, naciendo un proyecto de lo más desenfadado y emocional ¿Hacia dónde nos llevará este viaje? Supongo que da lo mismo, pues como dice David, lo importante es disfrutar del ca- mino. Pero hay destellos que tienen oríge- nes múltiples. El origen remoto sin duda es mi abuela María Jesús Machaquito. Mujer de inteligencia y sabiduría inabarcables, cuyas historias disfruté siempre con devo- ción. Ella despertó en mí, la fascinación por la manera de pensar y de sentir de otros tiempos. No hay día que ella falte en mi mente, lo que no quita que la eche muchísimo en falta. Sus historias eran como cuentos al amor de la lumbre, en ellas estaba el cuidado de los unos a los otros, vecinas que más que vecinas eran amigas, da- tos sorprendentes o disparatados, carcajadas explosivas… y muchísimo más. Cie- rro los ojos y estamos sentados juntos, puedo escuchar su canción de los mil pájaros. También la cantaba Rafaela Aparicio en “Mamá cumple 100 años”, ojalá los hubiese cumplido ella y con salud. No sé quién promulgaría la famosa “Ley de vida”, pero no da consuelo a todo el mundo por igual. Mi abuela me refería una vida mucho más dura, con menos comodidades, más sacrificada… pero al mismo tiempo más pura, más sentida, con más comunicación y unión ¡Menuda contradicción!
  9. 9. 9 Hermosos recuerdos volvieron en forma de programa de radio. Tradiciones de antaño medio-olvidadas, parece que mientras las cuentan los alumnos mayores, les fuesen quitando el polvo a cada detalle, como hacemos todos con el lugar donde reposan nuestros antepasados, cuando llega Todos los Santos. Quitar el polvo suele ser algo mecánico y rutinario, pero una vez al año, ese polvo le- vanta tormentas de sentimientos encontrados. En la película “Interstellar”, un personaje dice que no podemos llegar a comprender el significado del amor, no es algo inventado, útil o práctico, algo que tenga una mera función social, de hecho, amamos a personas que han muerto. Solo el amor es capaz de trascender el tiempo y el espacio. Por eso deberíamos confiar en él, aunque no alcancemos a entenderlo. Lo que debe al fin y al cabo guiar nuestras decisiones y nuestras vidas, es el amor. A mi abuela le encantaban los chistes de Quevedo, recuerdo que al contar- los ella misma se reía. Al hilo de lo que venimos hablando, Quevedo decía, “nadar sabe mi llama el agua fría”. Escribo esto en tiempos donde la humanidad se ha perdido, donde nos evita- mos unos a otros en los supermercados, la calles… Tiempos donde plásticos y telas tapan sonrisas, los parques no están llenos de niños, nos han robado de sopetón besos, abrazos y toda clase de contactos. Antes de la súbita aceleración de la deshumanización, los profesores y alumnos del Bajo Cinca conseguimos hacer magia, porque fuimos capaces de en- capsular puro respeto y sentimiento, poco antes de unos tiempos tan inciertos. Esta captura ni se exhibe ni se vende, se disfruta tantas veces como uno quie- ra, solo tiene que buscar la entrada en nuestro Blog y darle al “play”, así podrá saborear los boniatos, las castañas, los huesos de santo, los panellets, pero sobre todo el amor ¡Bon appétit! José Luis Santana. Orientador Enlace al Blog del Centro: https://cpepabajocinca.wordpress.com/ Enlace al podcast “Todos Santos”: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_wdKBADVJxOBSd1VQjf-WmgnGOyFk-o0/view
  10. 10. 10 UN VIAJE PARA SOÑAR Estoy segura de que no soy nada original si digo que lo que más me gusta, (aparte claro está es el disfrutar de la familia, de los hijos, los nietos, que tantas zozobras y alegrías nos dan), es sin duda, viajar. A mí no son los viajes de lujo los que me llenan el espíritu, son los viajes que te enriquecen, que te ense- ñan culturas, paisajes, formas de vivir de otras gentes, con la globalización parece que en todas partes ves lo mismo, pero no hay duda que en todos lugares encuentras cosas por las que te sorprendes. Son muchos los viajes y excursiones que a estas alturas de mi vida llevo hechas, unas con hijos, lue- go viajamos solos y después con hijos, nietos, yernos y toda la parentela. Ya hace 11 años que mis hijas organizaron un viaje de tres semanas a Sudáfrica al que nos invitaron a acompañarles, no me lo podía creer, pobre de mí, si a lo más lejos que había viajado era a Francia y para ver a la familia. Era verdad y lo empecé a creer cuando estaba subiendo en un avión hacia Londres y des- de allí a Johannesburgo, este también era un viaje para visitar a la familia aparte de hacer turismo, en el aeropuerto nos esperaban mi hija pequeña y su pareja. Todavía se me pone la piel de gallina cuando recuerdo el encuentro con mi hija, después de cinco años sin verla, y de lo bien organizado que estaba todo para que visitar el país fuera un sueño. ¡Vimos tantas cosas y tan diferentes! el paisaje, las construcciones típicas de las zonas rurales, que es por donde más nos movíamos. En las capitales hay poca diferencia con cualquier ciudad de Europa, si nos salimos del casco antiguo, lo más llamativo es que allí todos son negros. Es en los pueblos donde se ve lo verdadero autóctono del país. Visitamos muchos lugares maravillo- sos, para los turistas lo tienen montado con mucho gusto pero siempre respetando sutipismoycostumbres. Pasamos tres días en el parque Kruger, viendo muchos animales salvajes y pájaros exóticos, también pasamos otros tres días en las montañas Drakensberg (patrimonio de la humanidad), fueunsueñoestarallí. ¡Fue un viaje tan bonito que es imposible contarlo todo en un pequeño relato, ya tengo que poner el punto final y lo haré con una pequeña anécdota que nos pasó en el aeropuerto de Londresdevueltaacasa. Al pasar el equipaje por el control empezó a pitar algo, resultó ser una bolsa de mano que llevaba yo, no tenía ni idea de lo que podía pitar, me quedé con cara de tonta cuando el guardia sacó de entre las cosas un bote pequeño de mermelada de naranja que me había regalado la suegra de mi hija y que había hecho del naranjo de su jardín, quise justificarme diciendo que sólo era un bote de mermelada de naran- jas y me contestó sin remilgos que ni de naranja ni de cebolla, así que allí se quedó mi bote de mermela- da, bueno, pasó a hacer compañía a la navaja de doce usos que sacaron del maletín de Xavi. MERCEDES PUEYO Taller de lectura y escritura Candasnos
  11. 11. 11 25N - Día Internacional de la eliminación de la violencia contra la mujer. Desde 1981 en Latinoamérica, cada 25 de noviembre se celebra el día contra la violencia de género. Los movimientos feministas acuñaron esa fecha en honor a las dominicanas Minerva, Patria y María Teresa Mira- bal, tres hermanas asesinadas el 25 de noviembre de 1960 por orden del dictador Rafael Leónidas Trujillo, del que eran opositoras. Años más tarde, en 1999, la ONU se sumó a la jornada reivindicativa y declaró cada 25 de noviembre Día Internacional para la Eliminación de la Vio- lencia contra la Mujer, en honor a las hermanas Mirabal. El 25 de noviembre es una fecha señalada en el calendario de nuestro centro; un día en el que el color morado inunda nuestras aula y nues- tros corazones, un recuerdo a todas aquellas mujeres que han perdido la vida en manos de su parejas o ex-parejas negándoles una segunda oportu- nidad. Un día para reflexionar, debatir y sobre todo no olvidar. Desde el CPEPA Bajo Cinca nos unimos a estas reivindicaciones de RES- PETO, TOLERANCIA e IGUALDAD dentro y fuera del nuestras aulas. Pepa Berniz
  12. 12. 12 Para celebrar la Fiesta de Navidad los alumnos realizaron actividades a lo largo de la se- mana en las aulas del centro y en las aulas adscritas de las distintas poblaciones de la Comarca del Bajo Cinca. Finalmente el jueves 19, los alumnos disfrutaron de la proyección de la película Cadena de Favores, de un divertido bingo, además de una estupenda merienda, con reposte- ría elaborada por los propios alumnos. Para acabar la fiesta, visitamos el Belén de la Casa Cabrera. Alumnos y profesores disfrutamos de una estupenda jornada de convivencia. 2019
  13. 13. 13 TALLER DE INGLÉS La razón por la cual estudio Inglés es sólo por vocación propia de aprender otro idioma sin otra necesidad diferente; no obstante facilitar- me comprender películas, música, libros, así como viajar y relacionar- me con mayor facilidad y seguridad, etc., etc.. Las clases tanto en rela- ción al taller de conversación como las referentes a los cursos, las con- sidero muy interesantes y útiles, ora como guía del aprendizaje del idio- ma ora como complemento del estudio que de forma autodidacta pueda realizarse, dependiendo según se pretenda o según el tiempo de que se disponga para estudiar. En cualquier caso muy satisfactorio . Gonzalo de Dios Cabrera Mi experiencia con el aprendizaje del Inglés está siendo muy positi- va, en primer lugar, a pesar de mis dificultades pues empecé siendo ya adulto, la satisfacción ante la posibilidad de leer textos en inglés tanto para mi curiosidad como mi trabajo. Por otra parte la oportuni- dad de entenderme con algún extranjero que me encuentre y poder, en ocasiones, tener una conversación más o menos exitosa. Incluso la con- fianza de viajar con cierta seguridad y autonomía a un país anglosajón. En cuanto a mi experiencia este año con las clases en el grupo de adul- tos está siendo muy positiva, además de afianzar el idioma , la suerte de encontrarme con un ambiente de compañeros/as muy bueno, donde fluye una buena relación, así como con la profesora que tiene una disposición muy cercana e interés por nuestra mejora del idioma. Juan Ramón Laplaza Decidí ir a clases de inglés en la Escuela de Adultos, por aprender poco a poco el idioma, actividad que puedo compartir con mi marido. Ocupar unas horas por la tarde en ir a clase a estudiarlo y pasar tiempo con otras personas que también han decidido hacer lo mismo. Yo voy a aprendiendo a mi ritmo y para mí. Marta Higueras. Yo asisto a clase de inglés para poderme comunicarme con otras personas, ya que hoy en día es básico; las clases me parecen entretenidas, comunicativas y de gran provecho para poder aprender. En cuanto a la profesora, nos ayuda a comunicarnos entre nosotros y nos hace sentir bien comunicados con el resto de alumnos y gente. Pere Aler.
  14. 14. 14 Pilar Serés (taller inglés III)  Cuando compramos o cogemos alcachofas los troncos en lugar de desecharlos, los podemos cortar y guardar en la nevera. los podemos aprovechar, para ello se raspan o pelan, se cortan a trocitos y se añaden a estofados de carne o en tortilla. Enrique Puyal (taller inglés II) En casa tenemos tres máximas para limitar el gasto 1.NUNCA ir al supermercado con hambre 2.Comprar únicamente lo que necesites, para ello planificamos la compra, hacemos una lista y esto es lo que vamos a comprar. 3.Pagar en efectivo Jorge Salinas (taller inglés IV)  No dejar la nevera abierta cuando sacamos algo de su interior. Abrir la puerta, coger lo que queremos y volver a cerrar.  Mientras cocinamos algo en el horno, no abrir constantemente a ver si ya está hecho. Como en el caso anterior, cada vez que abrimos, perdemos el frío o el calor.  Si vamos a estar un rato sin utilizar el ordenador, pero no queremos apa- garlo, dejarlo en modo "suspender". Marga Sorolla (taller inglés IV) Hay que hacer una buena lista de la compra, ordenar los artículos por zonas: Verduras… Lácteos… Pasta, legumbres… Limpieza… Carne… Pescado… Mari Carmen Nicolás (Taller Conversación) These days of lockdown, with my daughter and son, we have changed all the lights at home for low consumption ones. CONSEJOS PARA AHORRAR
  15. 15. 15 Montse Valls (Taller IV) Si hablamos del ahorro económico creo que, salvo los pagos inexcu- sables de algún alquiler u otro compromiso, la economía doméstica ha reducido los gastos. El hecho de ir a comprar una sola vez por semana hace que se dis- persen menos los productos y que se use lo que se tiene en casa o lo que ha comprado para la semana. El gasto en ropa, calzado, ferretería, electrodomésticos ... se ha reducido a cero. El importe del combustible para los coches también se ha reducido muchísimo ya que apenas vamos a llenar los depósitos de los vehículos. Tampoco se está gastando en desayunos, meriendas, comidas y cenas fuera de casa, ya que los restaurantes están cerrados. Lo mismo ha pasado con el ocio (sin cines, teatros, ni bares para tomar cafés) Tampoco se puede gastar en viajes programados, en libros... Además de lo material, también hemos aprendido a ahorrarnos riñas, peleas, discusiones ... porque aunque estamos obligados a compartir más horas que antes en familia, nos damos cuenta de que somos afortunados. Paulo Dos Santos (Taller III) Hace unos años cayó en mis manos una revista de la OCU (Organización de Consumidores y Usuarios) y había un artículo muy in- teresante en el cual decían lo siguiente. La mayoría de los aparatos electrodomésticos no se apagan, se que- dan con una lucecita encendida en "stand by", pus bien esta asociación hizo un estudio y demostró que si apagamos estos electrodomésticos de la red por la noche cuando nos acostamos y estos aparatos permanecen desconectados de la red al menos 8 horas, el ahorro es de 3€ al mes. Yo tengo 2 televisiones, un DVD, un router y dos conectores de la TV por cable, suponen 6 aparatos que multiplicados por 3 suponen 18€ al mes. Desde que leí aquel artículo tanto mi mujer como yo desconectamos estos aparatos al ir a dormir. Cambie los enchufes por unas regle- tas con interruptor de pagado y así es más sencillo y fácil de hacer.
  16. 16. 16 El 30 de enero celebramos en las aulas del Centro de Adultos Bajo Cinca y en las aulas adscritas de la Comarca el día Escolar de la Paz y la No Violencia. Se realizaron actividades dedicadas a conmemorar una cultura de no violencia y paz. La educación en y para la tolerancia, la solidaridad, la concordia, el respeto a los Derechos Humanos, la no-violencia y la paz son motivos para recor- dar el 30 de enero. En el Día de la Paz, los centros educativos se comprometen como defensores de la paz y entendimiento entre perso- nas de distinta procedencia y modos de pensar. En ese día se celebra el aniversario de la muerte del Mahatma Gandhi (India, 1869-1948), líder pacifista que defendió y promovió la no violencia y la resistencia pacífica frente a la injusticia y que fue asesinado por defender estas ideas. Nieves Lorenzo “No hay camino para la paz: la paz es el camino”. Mahatma Gandhi
  17. 17. 17 Visita al Torreón de la Cárcel del Palacio Montcada Alumnado de Español para extranjeros y ESPA El Torreón del Moncada o Torreón de la Cárcel, se rehabilitó junto al propio Moncada en 1986. Fue utilizado durante siglos como cárcel del partido judicial de Fraga y, tras su rehabilitación, se acondicio- nó como museo. Consta de varias sa- las, cada una de ellas se dedica a una fa- ceta distinta del patrimonio histórico- artístico y cultural de la ciudad donde se exponen muestras de cerámica tradicional fragatina junto a diferentes trajes típicos de la Ciudad y una selección de la riqueza na- tural (flora y fauna) del entorno de Fraga. La sala anexa al Torreón, está equi- pada con cuatro maquetas que representan la evolución de la Ciudad de Fraga, desde el Siglo XIV hasta el Siglo XX y otra acerca al visitante, también mediante una maque- ta al yacimiento romano de Villa Fortunatus y sus mosaicos. Nieves Lorenzo
  18. 18. 18 SEMANA DE LA MUJER Stephanie Louise Kwolek – Inventrice du Kewlar Née le 31 juillet 1923 – meurt le 18 juin 2014 Elle est née près de Pittsburg (Pennsylvanie, Etats – Unis). Elle était une scientifique américaine des parents immigrants polonais. Son père, naturaliste, lui faisait dé- couvrir le monde. C´est grâce à lui qu’elle développera son intérêt pour les sciences. Son rêve est de se dédier à la médecine. En 1946 Stephanie obtient un diplôme de chimie. Elle a le projet de travailler temporaireent dans le domaine pour gagner de l’argent et payer ses études de médecin. Alors, elle obtient le poste de chimiste dans l’entreprise DuPont. Son travail l´intéresse au point qu’elle renonce à ses ambitions médicales. En 1964 le groupe DuPont travaille pour créer des pneus plus légers. C´est alors qu´elle dé- couvre une fibre synthétique cinq fois plus solide que l’acier. Sous le nom de Kevlar. Les applica- tions de cette découverte sont très vite introduites en 1971 mais Stephanie ne sera pas très as- sociée à son développement. En 1959 elle remporte un prix de la Société américaine de chimie. Au cours de sa carrière, Stephanie dépose entre 17 et 28 brevets. En 1986 elle prend sa re- traite de chercheuse tout en continuant à travailler en tant que consultante. Au parcours de sa carrière elle a gagné de nombreux prix. Son invention m’a retenu l’attention car c´est l´essentiel dans notre vie quotidienne. Le Kevlar est utilisé dans de nombreux produits car résiste la chaleur et les cisaillement: les casques, les gants, les gilets pare – balles, etc. Asta Budrecke – Francés Consolidación El alumnado del Centro de Adultos de los diversos talleres (informática, memoria, FIPA, idiomas, etc), han realizado una serie de actividades en las aulas con el objetivo de visibilizar el trabajo de las científicas y mostrar referentes femeninos en ciencia.
  19. 19. 19 Teresa Toral Peñaranda Elle est née le vingt mai 1911 à Madrid. Fille d’un notaire et d’une mère instruite qui aime la musique. Elle est la troisième de sept frères. Elle a étudié dans une école française. Elle a étudié la pharmacie et la chimie. Elle a obtenu des notes extraordinaires. Elle a appris cinq langues et. Au même temps, elle a révélé la photographie avec un prix extraordinaire. Elle est entrée dans l’Institut National de Physique et de Chimie. Elle a écrit son nom à l’Âge d’Argent de la Science espagnole: Elle a été accusée de produire des armes pour la République. Elle a été emprisonnée. Elle a pris soin de l’infirmerie et de la pharmacie aidant les détenues avec leurs enfants. Deux ans après, ils lui ont pardonné la prison. Comme ils ne lui permettaient pas de continuer sa recherche, elle accepte le transfert d’une pharmacie. Elle a organisé des réunions antifascistes clandestines, provocant la deuxième arrestation. Il était envisagé de la condamner à mort. L’affaire s’est répandu dans le monde entier. Le journal New York Times a publié une lettre à Franco pour qu’il ne l’exécute pas. Elle est connue sous le nom de l’espagnole Lisa Meitner. Lors de la deuxième arrestation, les filles de Marie Curie sont apparues pour empêcher de la condamner à mort. Elle a été condamnée à deux ans de prison à Ségovie. Après cette période, elle a exile au Mexique. Elle a travaillé comme chercheuse à l’Université Nationale Autonome. Elle a aussi travaillé comme artiste ayant des travaux en EEUU et Europe. Elle pourra avoir en Mexique la vie qui lui a été refusée en Espagne, pays auquel elle est re- venue avant de mourir. Elle est considérée comme la Marie Curie espagnole. Teresa Toral a attiré mon attention parce qu’elle était une femme révolutionnaire, intelligente et très indépendante qui a fait voyager sa cause dans le monde entier. Maite Vila Camí – Francés Consolidación Tratamos de celebrar como cada 11 de febrero, el Día Internacional de la Mujer y la Niña en la Ciencia, proclamado por la ONU en el año 2015.
  20. 20. 20 El objetivo principal de este día tan especial, es lograr una mayor participación e inclusión de las mujeres y las niñas en el mundo de la ciencia y la tecnología y de esta manera romper con la brecha de géne- ros.
  21. 21. 21 Experiencia de una alumna Montse Costa. Talleres de Informática, Memoria y Lectura Me llamo Montse y soy de Velilla de Cinca. Mis comienzos en las clases de adultos se remontan al año 2014. En esa época yo es- taba en el paro, así que decidí apuntarme a las clases de inglés que se daban en Velilla, más con la intención de ayudar a mi hija con sus deberes que por otra cosa, pues en mi etapa escolar yo había estudiado francés. Una vez por semana durante dos horas hacía mis pinitos en inglés, pasábamos un rato divertido y a la vez educativo. A día de hoy todavía continuo con mis clases, creo que he aprendido mucho más de lo que pensaba. Además de inglés, me apunté también al taller de informática, para estar al día en las nuevas tecnologías y a Animación a la Lectura. Me encanta leer en mis ratos libres y es muy gratificante poder comentar un libro con otras personas que también lo han leído, in- tercambiar impresiones, discutir sobre los temas que tratan, etc. Desde el centro de Adul- tos nos hacen llegar lotes de libros de la Biblioteca Pública de Fraga, unos son más amenos que otros, pero todos muy interesantes. Durante el curso 15/16, se realizaron en el Centro de Adultos, unos cursos para obte- ner un Certificado de Profesionalidad, en “Dinamizadora de actividades educativas infanti- les y juveniles”. Las profesoras me animaron a realizarlo y el título me acabo de convencer, pues me gustan mucho los niños. El curso fue muy ameno y divertido, obtuve el título y desde entonces se ha hecho realidad un sueño: trabajar dedicándome a los niños. Estaba tan satisfecha y con tantas ganas de aprender que en el año 2018, me matricu- le en el Aula Mentor, una plataforma on-line, con más de 100 cursos diferentes, yo elegí Educación Infantil, y logré obtener un certificado del Ministerio de Educación, que incluir en mi currículo. Sólo tengo palabras de agradecimiento para el Centro y para los profesores que im- parten las clases, da gusto aprender con ellos y sigo manteniendo la ilusión de acudir a sus clases. Por eso os animo a todos a no dejar de aprender, la edad no es una excusa, si quie- res puedes hacerlo en la Escuela de Adultos.
  22. 22. 22 FRAGA T CUENTA Durante todo el mes de febrero tiene lugar en la ciu- dad de Fraga el certamen de narración oral Fraga T Cuenta, que este año celebra su octava edición. Este festival está considerado uno de los más pres- tigiosos del género en todo el país. Este año ha contado con más de 50 actos con se- siones en castellano, catalán, inglés y francés. Los actos tienen lugar en diferentes entornos de la loca- lidad: Palacio Montcada, Oficina de Turismo, Sede de la Comarca, centros educativos, cafeterías y ba- res de la localidad; además de los barrios de Litera y Miralsot y el municipio de Chalamera. El alumnado del centro de adultos de Fraga ha asis- tido a varias de estas sesiones narrativas durante este mes. La primera tuvo lugar en la Bibliote- ca de Litera, a ella acudieron el alumnado del taller de memoria de la localidad participando en la sesión de la cubana Coralia, con el título "Viaje al país del sol". El alumnado de ESPA asistió a la sesión para adultos en inglés, titulada "Stone Soup" con el narrador Estibi Mínguez, en la Oficina de Turismo de Fraga. Y finalmente los asistentes al ta- ller de memoria de la Comarca disfrutaron con la narradora madrileña Aurora Maroto, con su puesta en escena de "Una vida, mucho cuento". Pepa Berniz
  23. 23. 23 Me pidieron que escribiera sobre Leer juntos y aquí estoy. Nada más llegar al centro de adultos me comunicaron que yo lo coordinaría. Me gusta leer, los libros y todo lo relacionado con el tema. Empezaron los contactos, las ideas y ago- bios ante diversos temas. Pero me gustaba la idea de coordinar el grupo. Mis viajes a la biblioteca y la comunicación fluida con las bibliotecarias. Aceptar sus consejos, pedirles ayuda han sido varias de las actividades experimentadas. Mis llamadas de teléfono a los participantes del grupo, mi preparación de actividades para las sesiones, los agradecimientos, su paciencia, la aportación de sus trabajos, mi interés porque se encontra- ran a gusto, que participasen todos con sus ideas, despertar al fin y al cabo su ya interés por la lectura y pasarlo bien. Las sesiones duraban dos horas, saludos entre todos y una introducción con un pequeño cuento. Después diversas tareas: un resumen del libro leído, encuadernación del resumen y hacerlo un libro más de la biblioteca, un debate sobre los personajes y el argumento en el cual participaban diferentes puntos de vista. También realizábamos puestas en común y com- prensiones lectoras. También vimos una película de unos de los libros. Los títulos han sido hasta ahora La sociedad literaria del pastel de piel de patata, El edifi- cio Yacobian, Melocotones helados y un librito de poesías de Begoña Abad llamado Cómo aprender a volar. En estos momentos estamos confinados por el covid19 y andamos realizando una tarea de este último libro, no sabemos qué va a pasar……….espero poder convocar a todos para un último encuentro en este curso……Ojalá!!! Mª José Villanueva
  24. 24. 24 CONCURSO DE CARTELES SEMANA CULTURAL ELENA SASOT ZAPATER Informática (Velilla) Fouzia Machrouhe El Meskini Inglés I (Fraga) Manana Litim y Trinidad Giménez FIPA II (Fraga)
  25. 25. 25 Este año celebramos las IX Jornadas Culturales del CPEPA Bajo Cinca dedi- cadas al Medio Ambiente, del 9 al 13 de marzo. Como ya viene siendo habitual nuestro alumnado se involucró en las actividades que desde el centro se progra- maron, aunque una visita inesperada truncó nuestras expectativas, el Covid19, lle- gó para quedarse durante unos meses y eso provocó la suspensión de gran parte de las actividades previstas. MEDIO AMBIENTE
  26. 26. 26 En el taller de “Plantes Medicinals i destil.lacio” impartido por el agricultor y educador ambiental Víctor Vidal Caballé, dentro del proyecto Montcada; el alumna- do asistente pudo disfrutar de una intere- sante e instructiva charla, dónde aprendie- ron a reconocer la flora de nuestro en- torno, sus usos y la destilación de las mis- mas mediante alambique; además de pro- fundizar sobre las plantas medicinales, su morfología y funcionamiento; para terminar degustando una rica infusión. Pepa Berniz La artista oscense Teresa Ramón, premio Aragón-Goya, no pudo realizar el taller de pintura previsto en las IX Jornadas Culturales del CPEPA Bajo Cinca, en su lugar se visualizó un documen- tal sobre su obra y se pintaron flores de primavera a cargo de los profesores del centro. En el aula 8 del centro de adultos se realizó una exposición de diferen- tes productos elaborados con mate- riales reciclados: plásticos, papel, la- na, botes de cristal, chapas, etc. Ela- borados por el alumnado del centro.
  27. 27. 27
  28. 28. 28 Por segundo año consecutivo, nuestro centro colabora en el proyec- to “Poesía para llevar”, en el que se fomenta la lectura de este género literario, a veces olvidado, que sabe expresar con dulces palabras los más íntimos sentimientos. En esta ocasión se realizó un concurso entre todo el alumnado del centro pidiendo a los alumnos/as que aportaran poemas relacionados con la temática de la Semana Cultural, que este año llevaba por título “Medio Ambiente”. El poema ganador “La Tierra” fue escrito por la gran poeta chilena Gabriela Mistral, primera poeta latinoamericana que recibió el premio No- bel de Literatura en 1945. El poema es una oda a la naturaleza y como comenta una alumna del centro: «La Tierra es nuestro hogar y también del resto de los seres vivos. La Tierra carga con todo. Es el corazón que nos da la vida y nos propor- ciona todo lo que necesitamos para vivir en ella y nos acoge a todos para que completemos el ciclo de vida. He elegido este poema porque ensalza lo que es la Tierra y nos conciencia de lo importante que es para nuestra supervivencia. Pero lo que más me ha atraído es que está escrito mu- chos años antes del calentamiento global y no existía la conciencia sobre la naturaleza en la actualidad». María José Catalán, Taller Iniciación a la Informática B. Pepa Berniz La Tierra carga con todo. Es el corazón que nos da la vida.
  29. 29. 29
  30. 30. 30 MANTIS DE LA VIDA Esa fuente de donde emana todo lo que puede ser usado, pero tu solo has codiciado y jamás has conservado, recuerda que, al nacer, tu llanto ha llegado a la naturaleza como el rugido de un león hambriento, dejando un lamento de muerte en cada paso. Y Como poder hacer poesía en una sociedad que olvida al siguiente día, como hablar de la belleza que nos rodea, si no tienes ni idea de ella, como pedirte que sientas la vida si tu alma ya esta muerta, como poder decirte la verdad en una sociedad donde todo ofende, como pretender cambiar algo si soy otro hipócrita, como explicarte algo que tu ya sabes, pero ignoras, ignorasla verdad. La verdad es que Escucho el ruido desde mi balcón, pero sé que es mentira, allí no hay nadie. Salgo a la calle y veo cuerpos pasar, pero sé que es mentira, aquí no hay nadie. Veo ojos mirarme, pero sé que es mentira, en ellos no hay nadie, me pre- gunto ¿Por qué las calles están llenas de personas tan vacías? Y es que Solo soy un niño, con sueños y recuerdos encerrados en un cuerpo lleno de tormentos que cada día muere un poco más. Solo soy un enamorado que se alimenta de momentos románticos y poéti- cos en una sociedad que no recuerda. Solo soy un filósofo melancólico que sueña con una vida de verdad en un mundo lleno de árboles de plástico en una falsa navidad. Solo soy un ignorante cauto que camina entre un rebaño de ovejas tituladas, que son dirigidas por lobos tenebrosos. De la tenebrosa oscuridad se inicia la vida con un llanto arrastrado, que se convierte en palabras y risas, que con el tiempo te van cortando durante un largo camino, y cuando ya no puedes casi oírlas ni verlas, solo te queda espe- rar sin fuerza la tranquila y tenebrosa oscuridad. José Enrique Niño Rozo 4º ESPA
  31. 31. 31 2º ESPA
  32. 32. 32 La educación en igualdad o coeducación, supone un modelo educativo que se fundamenta en el respeto al principio de igualdad entre mujeres y hombres. Este principio debe estar presen- te en todos los elementos que intervienen en el proceso educativo, garantizándose su cumpli- miento tanto en los contenidos académicos como en la práctica diaria del profesorado y en las relaciones entre las personas que forman parte de la comunidad educativa. El proyecto iniciado este curso escolar pretende dar visibilidad al papel de la mujer a lo largo de la historia, con la recomendación de lecturas y el visionado de películas, que muestren tanto las desigualdades de género entre hombres y mujeres, como los logros conseguidos de figuras y referentes femeninos en todos los ámbitos. El mural instalado en el corcho de la primera planta, además de estas recomendaciones lite- rarias y cinéfilas, se exponen tiras de Mafalda relacionadas con la igualdad de género, el calen- dario de Coral Elizondo “Objetivo Inclusión, está en tus manos”, con retos mensuales para pro- fundizar en la idea de la inclusión en nuestras aulas y un listado mensual de las mujeres que han fallecido por violencia de género. El objetivo principal de este proyecto es despertar el interés y promover la sensibilización e implicación de toda la comunidad educativa, además de fomentar y desarrollar actitudes de res- peto. Los centros educativos son uno de los principales lugares de socialización. Mediante la rela- ción con las y los demás, se aprehenden la cultura, los valores, las costumbres y tradiciones de una sociedad. Por ello, en el centro de adultos CPEPA Bajo Cinca, se plantea un modelo educa- tivo que rompa con los roles y estereotipos de género admitidos como parte de nuestra cultura. Un modelo educativo en el que tanto hombres como mujeres sean ajenos a estos prejuicios. Sa- bemos que el cambio no es fácil, teniendo en cuenta la diversidad cultural del alumnado y la edad del mismo, pero al menos intentamos crear una conciencia crítica sobre el tema, realizando actividades y talleres a lo largo de todo el curso escolar. Empezamos las actividades el 25 de Noviembre, fecha señalada en morado en nuestro ca- lendario, en la que recordamos a todas aquellas mujeres víctimas de la violencia de género; se- guimos con la fiesta de Navidad, coincidiendo con el final de trimestre, se convierte en un en- cuentro festivo intercultural de nuestro alumnado; el 30 de Enero, celebramos el día de la paz y la no violencia en el aula. Durante la semana de la mujer en la ciencia las actividades se centran en dar visibilidad a la mujer en un campo tradicionalmente dirigido por hombres; el 8 de marzo, día de la mujer trabajadora es otra efeméride en la que se muestra el trabajo no siempre igualita- rio entre hombres y mujeres. En el día del libro, se abren las puertas de nuestra biblioteca coeducativa a todo el alumnado, para mostrar la equidad a través de la literatura. Pepa Berniz. Coordinadora de Igualdad EDUCAR EN IGUALDAD
  33. 33. 33 Sí, parece raro, pero los profesores también nos tenemos que reciclar cons- tantemente, es por eso que este año, entre otros muchos cursillos, hemos aprendi- do a relajar un poco nuestras mentes, o como dicen los anglosajones practicar "mindfulness". Para ello, hemos contado con la valiosísima presencia del Orientador del cen- tro: José Luis Santana, psicólogo y profesor del ámbito de Sociales de la Escuela de Adultos Bajo Cinca durante este curso. Entre otras cosas, nos hemos iniciado en Técnicas de Relajación, tales como la Atención Plena y el control de la Respiración Abdominal. Muy importante es lo que nos comenta nuestro orientador ¿tenemos la “cabeza llena” (full mind) o sabemos desconectar y vivir el día a día (mindful)? Es de suma importancia saber liberar la mente de problemas que nos llenan de ansiedad! Saber evitar pensamientos tóxicos, es esencial para vivir mejor. Si no pode- mos evitarlos, al menos podemos despejarlos conscientemente. Permitiendo a la mente descansar un ratito a lo largo del día, nos sentiremos mejor con nosotros mismos, lo que repercutirá positivamente en nuestra forma de relacionarnos con los demás. A pesar de ser un taller corto, ha sido muy práctico. Hemos reflexionado sobre aspectos psicológicos muy importantes, como la conveniencia de vivir más en el presente y de buscar ratitos para despejar la mente. Cosas que nos hacen la vida más agradable, más positiva, más vida. Esperamos poder contar con otro de estos talleres José Luis. Elena San Millán ¡LOS PROFESORES TAMBIÉN ESTUDIAMOS!
  34. 34. 34 Frases hechas y refranes en inglés El alumnado de los talleres de inglés de diferentes municipios de la comarca (Ballobar, Me- quinenza, Velilla, Torrente y Zaidín) nos dejan una interesante recopilación de refranes, frases hechas y poemas en inglés. Os invitamos a que las leáis, ya que algunas nos dan buenos consejos para nuestra vida diaria, otras os harán reflexionar, las hay que os sacarán una sonrisa y, seguro, que con más de una os sentiréis identificados! To be or not to be, this is the question My wallet is like and onion, opening it makes me cry The sounds of the sea Life is like a book, some friends are on one page, others only in a chapter, while the real ones are in the whole story.
  35. 35. 35 One day everything will work out for me and I won't know what to do It’s raining cats and dogs!
  36. 36. 36 El CPEPA BAJO CINCA CON LOS DERECHOS DE LA MUJER Año tras año, cada 8 de marzo, en muchos países del mundo, una gran cantidad de personas conme- moran el día Internacional de la Mujer. Estas conmemoraciones toman forma a través de actividades muy diversas; como manifestaciones, concentraciones, charlas, exposiciones y un largo etcétera, y, con el común denominador de la unidad y la implicación comunitaria. ¿Con que finalidad? La de fortalecer el avance en la igualdad de género y visibilizar la desigualdad y discriminación que aun sufrimos las mujeres. En los años recientes hemos sido testigos de un aumento en la concienciación social de la necesi- dad de continuar con estas reivindicaciones y un incremento en el compromiso, y, lo más interesante, entre una masa social más amplia: jóvenes, adultos y mayores; hombres y mujeres. El papel de la educa- ción, entendida en el sentido amplio, ha sido y debe seguir siendo esencial para que este camino siga ga- nando terreno, ya que, aunque vamos avanzando, queda mucho por recorrer. ¿Y por qué el 8 de marzo? A menudo olvidamos los orígenes de una fecha tan significativa y me parece oportuno mencionarlos y re- cordarlos brevemente. Hacia mediados del siglo XIX, después de la revolución industrial, un periodo que transformó la economía y el modo de trabajo desde finales del siglo XVIII, uno de los problemas que seguían existiendo, era que muchas mujeres eran explotadas sin que ninguna ley las prote- giera. A partir de mediados del siglo XIX y especialmente a principios del siglo XX, en diferentes puntos de Estados Unidos y Europa, grupos de mujeres, movimiento feminista, empiezan a salir a las calles para reivindicar el derecho al voto y la no discriminación laboral, como un salario igualitario o la reducción de la jornada. En este contexto y como un punto de inflexión hay que mencionar el papel capital del movi- miento sufragista inglés, mujeres pioneras en la lucha por sus derechos civiles, enmarcadas en una co- rriente social más amplia. Una fecha referente en la toma de fuerza de estos movimientos fue la tragedia acaecida durante el incendio de una fábrica textil en Nueva York el 8 de marzo de 1808 en el que murieron 129 mujeres que se declararon en huelga permaneciendo en su lugar de trabajo para protestar por las malas condiciones laborales que soportaban. En la Conferencia Internacional de Copenhague de 1910, se proclamó el día 19 de marzo como el Día Internacional de la Mujer en Estados Unidos y varios países de Europa como homenaje al movimiento a favor de los derechos de la mujer. No fue hasta después de la segunda Guerra Mundial que más países se unieron a la conmemoración, hasta que en 1975 las Naciones Unidas celebraron el día Internacional de la Mujer por primera vez el 8 de marzo.
  37. 37. 37 Gracias a la fortaleza, determinación y a los valores de las que iniciaron y continuaron esta reivindi- cación, hemos obtenido algunos de los derechos básicos que parecían inalcanzables. Ahora, como socie- dad, es nuestra responsabilidad tomar el relevo, superar los prejuicios y hacer de éste un mundo en que las desigualdades queden atrás. Puede parecer un planteamiento utópico, pero es igual de utópico que lo fue en su momento que las mujeres obtuvieran el derecho a voto o que pudieran acceder a la educación superior. El 8 de marzo es una fecha para celebrar logros y visibilizar la fuerza, el trabajo y el empeño de forma conjunta, pero, sin olvidar que éste es un compromiso que demanda la implicación diaria. Desde las diferentes aulas del Centro de Educación de Adultos Bajo Cinca, quisimos aportar nuestro granito de arena para conmemorar la Semana Internacional de la Mujer 2020, a través de la realización de diversas actividades. Por mencionar algunas, los grupos de los Talleres de Entrenamiento y Apoyo a la memoria de Osso de Cinca y Almudáfar, hicimos un mural que titulamos “Ellas Hicieron Historia”. Lo realizamos entre el 11 de febrero (Día Internacio- nal de la mujer y la Niña en la ciencia) y el 8 de marzo (Día Internacional de la Mujer). En los murales incluimos ilustraciones de mujeres destacadas en la historia y a las que, frecuentemente, no se les ha otorgado el reconocimiento que mere- cen, con la finalidad de dar visibilidad al papel de la mujer y mostrar referentes femeninos. Incluimos a mujeres de diferentes ámbitos: científicas, investigadoras, actrices, escritoras e humanistas, tales como Hedy Lamar, Jeanne Baret, Ada Lovelace, Emilia Pardo Bazán, Hypatia de Alejandría, Mary Anning, Mar- garita Salas o Maria Dolores Cabezudo. ¡Quedamos muy satisfechas/os con el resultado! Con algunos de los talleres de inglés de la comarca, como Ballobar, Torrente o Zaidín, también apro- vechamos la fecha, para conocer un poco más a través de vídeos y biografías a mujeres tan interesantes como la artista Frida Kalo, convertida a día de hoy en icono feminista, o la activista Wangari Maathai, la primera mujer africana en ganar el Premio Nobel de la Paz en 2004. Desde el CPEPA Bajo Cinca os animamos a que investiguéis sobre la trayectoria y lo- gros de estas prolíficas mujeres, seguro que descubriréis cosas muy interesantes y, lo mejor de todo, contribuiréis al bien co- mún de revalorizar el papel de la mujer. Laia Grifoll El 8 de marzo es una fecha para celebrar logros y visibilizar la fuerza, el trabajo y el empeño de forma conjunta
  38. 38. 38 El virus este ha llegado cuando nadie lo esperaba colgándose en nuestras vidas y encogiéndonos el alma Quien se iba a imaginar que atacaba a los ancianos, pues ya es bastante la pena de pensar donde han llegado Ahora los hijos reclaman que es lo que les ha pasado Cuando teniendo salud allí solos lo dejaron Tenemos hijos y nietos y cada día rezamos para que no les ataque este virus tan malvado El mundo nunca pensaba que esto pudiera llegar, pero después de esta peste tendremos que meditar que pasando en nuestras vidas el rastro que va a dejar Seguiremos adelante, que remedio va a quedar, pero arreglar todo el mundo creo que nos va a costar Elena Blanch. Es el culpable un bichito De nuestro confinamiento, Tras de él corre todo el mundo, Desde sanitarios hasta bomberos, Pasando por el orden público Y también todo el gobierno. Menos los demás pobladores Que de todo nos escondemos, Quiero pasear y no puedo Y todas las demás cosas de ocio Que prohibidas tenemos, Todo sea por la salud Es lo que nos dicen todos Pues sea todo por la salud Y en casa nos quedemos todos. Mercedes Pueyo COVID-19 Candasnos T A L L E R D E L E C T U R A Y E S C R I T U R A C R E A T I V A
  39. 39. 39
  40. 40. 40 La pandemia nos ha visitado sin haberla invitado…. Pero no nos ha encontrado, ya que Escondidos nos habíamos metido… Cuidándonos en el frente hay Un batallón de héroes y todas noches Salimos a aplaudirles y agradecerles
  41. 41. 41
  42. 42. 42
  43. 43. 43
  44. 44. 44
  45. 45. 45
  46. 46. 46
  47. 47. 47
  48. 48. 48
  49. 49. 49 CARTA DE LA DIRECTORA El curso 2019-2020 quedará para siempre en nuestra memoria. Probablemente no será por los acontecimientos que se desarrollaron en el aula o en el centro educativo, sino por los acontecimientos externos que acompañaron este curso. Terminamos estos meses de docencia con la incertidumbre del curso próximo. Qui- zás cuando se publique la revista ya habremos recibido más información. Sin embargo, a fecha actual, cuando estoy escribiendo esta carta para nuestra comunidad educativa, no dispongo de ninguna pista para saber cómo nos organizaremos a principios de septiembre. Ahora bien, esto no nos tiene que desanimar, más bien al contrario. La formación nos motiva y nos enriquece y lo importante no es la manera en la que se desarrolla. Lo im- portante es su proceso y su evolución. Lo importante es tener acceso a ella. A nivel de enseñanzas, sí que sabemos que para el curso próximo habrá un cambio importante: la puesta en marcha del nuevo currículo de ESPA. Este nuevo currículum con- lleva mayor flexibilidad y la incorporación de la lengua catalana de forma voluntaria dentro del Ámbito de la Comunicación. Deseamos que paséis buen verano, mucho ánimo y os esperamos en septiembre. Nosotros estaremos allí.
  50. 50. 50 Profesorado del CPEPA Bajo Cinca Curso 2019-2020 Equipo directivo Gisela Lorenzo Mireya Hernández José Luis Santana Profesorado Pepa Berniz Asunción Enrech Laia Grifoll Pablo Iriarte Natalia Labella Nieves Lorenzo Ismael Menéndez Mª Antonia Pi Silvia Puppo Elena San Millán Mª José Villanueva Coordinadoras de la revista digital: Coordinadora del Blog: Pepa Berniz y Elena San Millán Nieves Lorenzo ¡Feliz verano!
  51. 51. 51 Almudafar:  FIPA II Ámbito Social Ballobar:  FIPA II Ámbito Científico-Tecnológico  Educación Vial  Mentor / Aularagón  Inglés Belver de Cinca:  Activación de la Memoria  Español para extranjeros Candasnos:  Lectura y Escritura creativa  Educación Vial  Herramientas TIC para la vida diaria  Inglés Chalamera:  FIPA II Ámbito Científico-Tecnológico  Inglés Barrio de Litera:  Activación de la Memoria Ontiñena:  FIPA II Ámbito Lingüístico  Inglés Mequinenza:  Activación de la Memoria  Animación a la Lectura  Informática  Alfabetización en español  Inglés  Matemáticas en la vida diaria Osso de Cinca:  Activación de la Memoria  Alfabetización en español Torrente de Cinca:  Activación de la Memoria  Español para extranjeros  Informática  Inglés Velilla de Cinca:  Activación de la Memoria  Español para extranjeros  Herramientas TIC para la vida diaria  Inglés Zaidín:  FIPA II Ámbito Social  Educación Vial  Informática  Inglés Oferta formativa localidades BAJO CINCA CPEPA Curso 2019/2020 BAJO CINCA CPEPA

