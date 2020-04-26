Tools and equipment lesson 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
2020/4/26 MEMORY GAME
PREPARE APPETIZERS
2020/4/26 1. When you hear the word prepare, what comes to your mind? How about appetizers? 2. Is there anyone in the clas...
2020/4/26 Appetizers are foods that stimulate the appetite, through their attractive appearance, fragrance or appealing fl...
Prepare Appetizers Learning Outcome 1 Perform Mise’en Place Objectives 1. Identify tools and equipment needed in the prepa...
History of Appetizers
1 • Appetizers were originally introduced by the Athenians • Aperitifs came about by the Romans and were classified as a l...
For a time, appetizers would be served between the main course and dessert as a refresher, but by the twentieth century th...
LEARNING OUTCOME 1 PERFORM MISE’EN PLACE
Is a French Term which means “set in place” that is you have everything ready to cook in its place. MISE’EN PLACE SEMI' EN...
Tools and Equipment Needed in Preparing Appetizers
2020/4/26 +
BALL CUTTER
BALL CUTTER: sharp edged scoop for cutting out balls of fruits and vegetables.
2020/4/26 +
RUBBER SCRAPER
RUBBER SCRAPER used to scrape off contents of bowls.
2020/4/26 +
CHANNEL KNIFE
CHANNEL KNIFE small hand tool in making garnishes.
2020/4/26
SPATULA
SPATULA used for manipulating foods like spreading.
2020/4/26
WIRE WHIP
WIRE WHIP used for mixing thinner liquids.
2020/4/26
ZESTER used to remove zest or citrus peels in thin strips.
2020/4/26 +
FRENCH KNIFE
FRENCH KNIFE for chopping, slicing and dicing.
2020/4/26
PARING KNIFE
PARING KNIFE used for trimming and paring fruits and vegetables.
2020/4/26 +
BUTTER CURLER
BUTTER CURLER Used for making butter curls
CHOPPING BOARD
2020/4/26 CHOPPING BOARD
CHOPPING BOARD Board for cutting fruits and vegetables
KITCHEN SCISSOR
KITCHEN SCISSOR Cutting device for ingredients Also for opening food packages, cutting tape or string or simply remove lab...
2020/4/26
POTATO MASHER
POTATO MASHER designed to press potato and cooked vegetables.
CHILLER
CHILLER For keeping cold foods chilled for service
OVEN
OVEN Used for baking
OTHER TOOLS AND EQUIPMENT USED IN PREPARING APPETIZERS
9.) Cooking range/ stove 10.) refrigerator 11.) Strainer/ colander
1.) Measuring Spoons 2.) Measuring Cups 3.) Glass Measuring Cup 4.) Mixing Bowls
5.) Mixing Spoon 6.) Paring Knife 7.) Fork 8.) Container of different sizes and shapes
2020/4/26 ACTIVITY You will be given five names of kitchen tools. Each member will choose one and explain its uses. GROUP ...
2020/4/26 Quiz List down 5 names of kitchen tools and classify it according to its uses. NAME OF KITCHEN TOOLS 1 2 3 4 5 C...
Tools and equipment lesson 1

