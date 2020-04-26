Hand dishwashing strategies non video

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hand Dishwashing Strategies
Using efficient dishwashing strategies will yield cleaner dishes in a shorter amount of time
Step 1: Prepare/Assemble Necessary Equipment  Dish detergent  Sponges  Dish cloths  Dish towels  Scouring pads/scrubb...
Step 2: Scrape all food and food particles from dishes and equipment using a rubber spatula or paper towel.
 Step 3: Stack the dishes in the proper order namely: glassware, silverware, chinaware, and utensils. Soak pots and pans ...
Step 4: Fill the sink with water and add a considerable amount of detergent.
Step 5: Wash the lightest soiled items first. Wash plates, bowls, and serving dishes. Wash pots and pans last.
Step 5: Wet a sponge or dish cloth and drizzle dish detergent on it.
Step 6: Wash dishes under HOT running water, allowing the water to run over the stacked dishes in the sink. Start with dri...
Step 7: Place dishes upside down in the dish rack on the CLEAN SIDE of the sink so water drains from them.
Step 8: Use pan scrapers and SOS / BRILLO pads to scrub pots and pans.
Step 9: Air dry dishes
Step 10: Return dishes to correct storage area in proper format.
Step 11: Dry sink and sink area. Shortcut to Canon Pow erShot A530.lnk
Step 12: Place soiled towels, cloths and sponges in the blue laundry basket near the washing machine.
TIPS  Wash first, before pots and pans.  Rubber will protect hands and manicures, and allow you to use hotter water for ...
Activity  Answer the jumbled letters to form the words and opposite each word write 1 if it is the 1st step, 2 for the 2n...
Washing with the Dishwasher Don't crowd the dishes. Fill your dishwasher logically. Load it up. Turn it on. Dry the dishes...
How Much Have You Learned? Quiz Put a if the statement is correct and if incorrect. 1. Utensils need to be thoroughly wash...
How to Clean, Remove Stains, Sanitize, and Store Your Cutting Board The kitchen cutting board gets a lot of use and this m...
Cleaning the Cutting Board After you used the cutting board for slicing, dicing, or chopping all kinds of neat goodies, us...
Removing Stains from the Cutting Board 1. Wet the stained area with water and sprinkle it with salt and allow the salt to ...
Sanitizing the Cutting Board Plastic and wooden cutting boards can be sanitized using a diluted liquid chlorine bleach sol...
Storing the Cutting Board Once the cutting board has completely dried, it is time to store it. Cutting boards should be st...
WHERE SHOULD I DO THIS
RANGE b. Scrape grease from curbs and openings hinges. c. When cool, wash top of range d. Run oiled cloth over top of rang...
Refrigerator 1. Wipe up spilled foods immediately 2. Wash inside shelves and trays at least twice a week with baking soda....
Sink and Drains 1. Keep outlet screened at all times 2. Flush daily with 1 gal. of solution, made up of strong solution so...
Methods of Cleaning Equipment 1. Foam – You use this to increase the contact time of the chemical solutions to improve cle...
used to increase mechanical force, aiding in soil removal. In high pressure cleaning, chemical detergents are often used a...
3. CLEAN IN PLACE is utilized to clean the interior surfaces of tanks and pipelines of liquid process equipment. CIP
4. CLEAN OUT OF PLACE (COP) Is utilized to clean the parts of filters and parts of other equipment. This requires disassem...
5. MECHANICAL It normally involves the use of brush either by hand or a machine such as a floor scrubber. Mechanical clean...
HOW MUCH DO YOU KNOW MODIFIED TRUE OF FALSE: Write T if the statement is correct and if incorrect modify the underlined wo...
4. To remove stains from the cutting board, create a paste made of salt and water. 5. Diluted liquid chlorine bleach solut...
Quiz Match Column A to Column B. Write only the letter of the correct answer. Column A Column B 1. CIP a. Clean out of pla...
Hand dishwashing strategies non video

  1. 1. Hand Dishwashing Strategies
  2. 2. Using efficient dishwashing strategies will yield cleaner dishes in a shorter amount of time
  3. 3. Step 1: Prepare/Assemble Necessary Equipment  Dish detergent  Sponges  Dish cloths  Dish towels  Scouring pads/scrubbers  Dish rack and drain board
  4. 4. Step 2: Scrape all food and food particles from dishes and equipment using a rubber spatula or paper towel.
  5. 5.  Step 3: Stack the dishes in the proper order namely: glassware, silverware, chinaware, and utensils. Soak pots and pans if necessary
  6. 6. Step 4: Fill the sink with water and add a considerable amount of detergent.
  7. 7. Step 5: Wash the lightest soiled items first. Wash plates, bowls, and serving dishes. Wash pots and pans last.
  8. 8. Step 5: Wet a sponge or dish cloth and drizzle dish detergent on it.
  9. 9. Step 6: Wash dishes under HOT running water, allowing the water to run over the stacked dishes in the sink. Start with drinking glasses and silverware then proceed to dirtiest items leaving pots and pans for last. ALWAYS RINSE DISHES IN HOT RUNNING WATER
  10. 10. Step 7: Place dishes upside down in the dish rack on the CLEAN SIDE of the sink so water drains from them.
  11. 11. Step 8: Use pan scrapers and SOS / BRILLO pads to scrub pots and pans.
  12. 12. Step 9: Air dry dishes
  13. 13. Step 10: Return dishes to correct storage area in proper format.
  14. 14. Step 11: Dry sink and sink area. Shortcut to Canon Pow erShot A530.lnk
  15. 15. Step 12: Place soiled towels, cloths and sponges in the blue laundry basket near the washing machine.
  16. 16. TIPS  Wash first, before pots and pans.  Rubber will protect hands and manicures, and allow you to use hotter water for washing and/or rinsing.  Try adding a tablespoon of to soapy water to soften hands while cutting grease.  Never dump sharp into soapy dishwater where they cannot be seen. GLASSWARES GREASY GLOVES BAKING SODA KNIVES
  17. 17. Activity  Answer the jumbled letters to form the words and opposite each word write 1 if it is the 1st step, 2 for the 2nd, 3 for the 3rd and so on. REPACS SCRAPE 1 SIREN RINSE SHAW 3 WASH 2 TINASIZE SANITIZE 4 5AIR DRYRIA YRD
  18. 18. Washing with the Dishwasher Don't crowd the dishes. Fill your dishwasher logically. Load it up. Turn it on. Dry the dishes. Add detergent. FIRST FOURTH SECOND THIRD FIFTH SIXTH
  19. 19. How Much Have You Learned? Quiz Put a if the statement is correct and if incorrect. 1. Utensils need to be thoroughly washed in cold soapy water. 2. Wash the lightest soiled items first. 3. Try adding a tablespoon of baking soda to soapy water to soften hands while cutting grease. 4. Cleaning will kill most of the dangerous bacteria present in the utensils. 5. Place dishes upside down in the dish rack on CLEAN SIDE of the sink so water drains from
  20. 20. How to Clean, Remove Stains, Sanitize, and Store Your Cutting Board The kitchen cutting board gets a lot of use and this means that it gets a lot of exposure to bacteria. Proper cleaning of the cutting board is essential to your good health. Whether you use a wood or a plastic cutting board, you should clean and sanitize it after every use.
  21. 21. Cleaning the Cutting Board After you used the cutting board for slicing, dicing, or chopping all kinds of neat goodies, use a metal scraper or spatula to scrape away any remaining bits and pieces of food. Throw the scrapings into the garbage disposal, garbage receptacle, or trash bin. Scrub the board with hot, soapy water thoroughly. Allow the board to air dry.
  22. 22. Removing Stains from the Cutting Board 1. Wet the stained area with water and sprinkle it with salt and allow the salt to sit undisturbed for twenty-four hours. 2. Create a paste. Use a clean nylon scrubbing sponge or a clean toothbrush to scour or scrub the paste on the stained area of the cutting board. 3. Rinse the area clean with fresh water. 4. Repeat the procedure to guarantee that you have removed all of the stain. Rinse the board clean. 5. Scrub the cutting board with hot, soapy water and rinse with clean water. 6. Allow it to air dry.
  23. 23. Sanitizing the Cutting Board Plastic and wooden cutting boards can be sanitized using a diluted liquid chlorine bleach solution. For this solution, combine one teaspoon of bleach to one quart of water. Pour the solution onto the entire surface area of the board and allow it to sit undisturbed for several minutes. Rinse the board clean with water. Allow it to air dry or use a clean cloth to dry it. If you prefer, you may use a vinegar solution in place of the bleach solution. Simply combine one part vinegar to five parts water. Use this solution in the same manner as the one explained for the bleach solution.
  24. 24. Storing the Cutting Board Once the cutting board has completely dried, it is time to store it. Cutting boards should be stored vertically or in an upright position. This helps to avoid moisture from getting trapped underneath the board and the accumulation of dust or grime.
  25. 25. WHERE SHOULD I DO THIS
  26. 26. RANGE b. Scrape grease from curbs and openings hinges. c. When cool, wash top of range d. Run oiled cloth over top of range e. Clean oven by removing grates, scraping off food deposits, washing and drying. f. Keep burners clean. Gas burners can be soaked and scrubbed with stiff brush while electric burners should be cleaned with a brush or with a damp cloth. g. Before replacing, rub with oil-damped cloth. a. Remove all burnt sediments and wipe grease from top of _________ after each use.range
  27. 27. Refrigerator 1. Wipe up spilled foods immediately 2. Wash inside shelves and trays at least twice a week with baking soda. 3. Rinse and dry thoroughly 4. Flush drains weekly
  28. 28. Sink and Drains 1. Keep outlet screened at all times 2. Flush daily with 1 gal. of solution, made up of strong solution soda (4oz.to 2 gal. of water). 3. Clean and replace greased tray regularly. 4. Use force pump if drain is slow. 5. Replace washers immediately on leaking faucets.
  29. 29. Methods of Cleaning Equipment 1. Foam – You use this to increase the contact time of the chemical solutions to improve cleaning with less mechanical force.
  30. 30. used to increase mechanical force, aiding in soil removal. In high pressure cleaning, chemical detergents are often used along with an increase temperature to make soil removal more effective. 2. High Pressure
  31. 31. 3. CLEAN IN PLACE is utilized to clean the interior surfaces of tanks and pipelines of liquid process equipment. CIP
  32. 32. 4. CLEAN OUT OF PLACE (COP) Is utilized to clean the parts of filters and parts of other equipment. This requires disassembly for proper cleaning.
  33. 33. 5. MECHANICAL It normally involves the use of brush either by hand or a machine such as a floor scrubber. Mechanical cleaning uses friction for food soil removal.
  34. 34. HOW MUCH DO YOU KNOW MODIFIED TRUE OF FALSE: Write T if the statement is correct and if incorrect modify the underlined word. 1. Use a wooden spoon to scrape away any remaining bits and pieces of food. 2. In mechanical form of cleaning, chemical detergents are often used along with an increase temperature to make soil removal more effective. 3. Mechanical cleaning uses friction for food soil removal.
  35. 35. 4. To remove stains from the cutting board, create a paste made of salt and water. 5. Diluted liquid chlorine bleach solution and vinegar solution can be used as sanitizing solution for cutting boards. 6. Cutting boards should be stored along the dishdrainer. 7. CIP- means cooking in place. 8. Use foam to increase the contact time of the chemical solutions. 9. Clean out of place is utilized to clean the parts of filters and parts of other equipment. 10. CLAYGO means clean as you go.
  36. 36. Quiz Match Column A to Column B. Write only the letter of the correct answer. Column A Column B 1. CIP a. Clean out of place 2. COP b. sanitizing agent 3. salt & water c. for removing stains 4. vinegar solution d. clean the interior surfaces 5. hot & soapy water e. cleaning the cutting board f. Cooking in place

