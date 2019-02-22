Successfully reported this slideshow.
Rol y perfil del docente universitario
  1. 1. UNIVERISIDAD DEL ITSMO ESPECIALIZACIÓN EN DOCENCIA SUPERIOR DOCENTE UNIVERSITARIO: PERFILES Y ROLES Profesora: LINETH MARTINEZ FUENTES ANÁLISIS: MAPA CONCEPTUAL POR: MEL NIELSEN 4-764-1881 2019
  2. 2. Los cuatro pilares de la educación comenzaron con el informe titulado "Aprendiendo el tesoro interior" de la Comisión Internacional de Educación para el Siglo XXI. Fue publicado por la UNESCO. ReportEl informe en sí proporciona nuevas perspectivas sobre la educación para el siglo XXI. Destaca que cada individuo debe estar equipado para aprovechar las oportunidades de aprendizaje a lo largo de la vida, ampliar sus conocimientos, habilidades y actitudes, y adaptarse a un mundo cambiante, complejo e interdependiente. APRENDIENDO A SABER - Implica aprender a aprender mediante el desarrollo de la concentración, las habilidades de memoria y la capacidad de pensar; Adquirir el instrumento de la comprensión. -El rol del maestro es como facilitador, catalizador, monitor y evaluador del aprendizaje. APRENDER A HACER -Debe aprender cómo pensar de forma creativa, crítica, y cómo comprender profundamente la información que se presenta. -Representa la aplicación de conocimiento hábil, creativa y exigente. -Para realizar un trabajo o un trabajo, el aprendizaje debe realizarse. Esto implica la adquisición de competencias que permiten a las personas lidiar con una variedad de situaciones y trabajar en equipo. APRENDER A VIVIR JUNTOS -Vital en la construcción de una cultura de paz genuina y duradera en el mundo. -Se puede lograr desarrollando una comprensión de los demás y su historia, tradiciones y valores espirituales, y apreciando la interdependencia. -Los profesores deben ayudar a los estudiantes a darse cuenta del valor de poder vivir juntos, en su mundo cada vez más amplio: hogar, escuela, comunidad, ciudad, ciudad, provincia, país y el mundo como una aldea global. APRENDER A SER -Se reﬁere al papel de la educación en el desarrollo de todas las dimensiones de la persona completa: para lograr la integración física, intelectual, emocional y ética del individuo en un hombre completo. Se reﬁere al desarrollo general de la persona humana como individuo y como miembro de la sociedad.

