  2. 2. Midas Touch: Why Some Entrepreneurs Get Rich--and Why Most Don't Donald Trump and Robert Kiyosaki join forces for the first time since Why We Want You To Be Rich! Question: What's an entrepreneur's most important job? Answer: Creating high-quality, stable jobs. In a world of high unemployment with an economy that needs new jobs to recover, who isn't hungry for a solution, something that brings about recovery fast? Many look to government, but it's becoming obvious that governments can't create real jobs. The little-known truth is that only one group can bring our world back to prosperity: It's entrepreneurs, and particularly, entrepreneurs with the Midas Touch. Entrepreneurs who create the most jobs, and the most prosperity for the most people, are the ones who win. They are entrepreneurs with the Midas Touch. Thinking of starting your own business? Already have one and want it to grow? Then before you waste any more time or any more money, you owe it to yourself, your family, and the world to discover and master the five points of the Midas Touch: 1. Strength of character 2. F.O.C.U.S. 3. Brand 4. Relationships 5. Little things that count There are thousands of business books. This one is for entrepreneurs. It teaches you what business books won't'from two of the world's most influential entrepreneurs.
