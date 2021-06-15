Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jun. 15, 2021

Ficha conocemos nuestros platos tipico

Esta ficha esta dirigida a los docentes de primero y segundo grado a fin de que les sirva de modelo para aplicar a sus estudiantes

Ficha conocemos nuestros platos tipico

  1. 1. “ Responde: ¿De qué crees que tratará el texto? Escribe lo que piensas antes de leer. COMUNICACIÓN Miércoles 16 de junio del 2021 Conocemos nuestros platos típicos Antes de la lectura -Observa las imágenes del texto. Durante la lectura -Lee por ti mismo el texto, si presentas dificultad pide ayuda a un familiar. Señala las secciones. LA COCINA PERUANA CEVICHE Es de origen mochica. Ellos lo preparaban con trozos de pescado y jugo de frutas ácidas. Con la llegada de los españoles, se añadió el limón y la cebolla. La comida peruana es una de las más variadas y deliciosas del mundo. Representa la herencia de nuestros antepasados, así como parte de las costumbres de las familias y las comunidades. PATASCA Es una sopa típica andina. Su nombre proviene del término quechua phatasqa que significa 'mote reventado'. JUANE Es un plato amazónico viene de San Juan Bautista. Entre sus ingredientes están el arroz y la gallina, y se cocina envuelto en hojas de bijao.
  2. 2. 1.- ¿De qué el texto? 2.- ¿Qué se dice de la comida peruana? 3.-Lee y responde a las preguntas. Marca un aspa (×) o pinta el círculo de la letra V si la oración es verdadera o la letra F si es falsa. El nombre de la patasca proviene del término quechua phatasqa que significa 'mote reventado'. La comida típica representa la herencia de nuestros antepasados. 4.- Lee y responde a la pregunta. Marca con un aspa (×) la respuesta que consideres correcta. ¿Para qué crees que se puso esta imagen en el texto? 5.- Observa las imágenes. Lee por ti misma o por ti mismo y señala la tarjeta que indica el nombre de cada plato típico. Después de la lectura -Responde las preguntas. Encierra tu respuesta.  De las verduras  De la comida típica peruana  Del ceviche  Es una comida variada y deliciosa del mundo.  Es una comida agradable.  El juane es delicioso. F V F V  Para presentar el mapa del Perú.  Para ubicar de qué regiones son las comidas típicas.  Para ubicar las regiones del Perú. JUANE CEVICHE PATASCA
  3. 3. 6.-A partir de la lectura, ¿crees qué será importante conocer la variedad de comidas de nuestro país? ¿Por qué? 7.-A partir de la lectura, ¿qué opinas de la comida peruana? Explica. 8.- ¿De qué trata principalmente el texto? Marca con un aspa (x) tu respuesta. 9.- Dibuja o pega tres comidas típicas que preparen en tu familia y comunidad para que los demás los conozcan. 10.-Evalúa tus aprendizajes. Criterios Lo logré Lo estoy intentado Necesito ayuda Ubiqué información en el texto escrito. Expliqué de qué trata principalmente el texto. Opiné para qué se colocó las imágenes en el texto. De las plantas peruanas De la comida típica peruana De la papa peruana COMIDAS TÍPICAS DE MI COMUNIDAD

