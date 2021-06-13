Narrative visualization

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Visual Narratives • Arti...
Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Visual Narratives Figure...
Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Visual Narratives Figure...
Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Steroids Or Not, the Pur...
Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Budget Forecasts, Compar...
Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Human Development Trends...
Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Analysis • Analysis of 5...
Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Design Space 12 / 23
Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Genres of Narrative Visu...
Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Magazine style Figure: M...
Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Flow Chart Figure: Flow ...
Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Partitioned Poster Figur...
Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Slide show | Annotated C...
Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Balancing Author-Driven ...
Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Martini Glass Structure ...
Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Interactive Slide Show •...
Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Drill-Down Story • Reade...
Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Drill-Down Story 11 11 A...
Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Thank You! 202061007@iii...
Narrative visualization

Describe the paper of Edward Segel, Jeff Heer.

  1. 1. Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Narrative Visualization: Telling Stories with Data Nidhi Rajkotia (with material from Edward Segel, Jeff Heer) June 13, 2021 Indian Institute of Information Technology Vadodara 1 / 23
  2. 2. Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Outline Introduction Narrative Narrative Structure Visual Narratives Case Studies Steroids Or Not, the Pursuit is On Budget Forecasts, Compared With Reality Human Development Trends. Gapminder Design Space Analysis Analysis Narrative Visualization Genres Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Martini Glass Structure Interactive Slide Show Drill-Down Story 2 / 23
  3. 3. Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Story telling across various media..... • People tell stories...... • Words tell stories...... • Images tell stories.... • Comics tell stories..... • Movies tell stories..... 3 / 23
  4. 4. Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Narrative Structure • Oxford English Dictionary defines narrative as ”an account of a series of events, facts,etc., given in order and with the establishing of connection between them.” • Central to this definition is the notion of a chain of causally related events. • Stories of this form often have a beginning, middle, and end. • Storytelling strategies vary among media and genre. 4 / 23
  5. 5. Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Visual Narratives • Artists, designers, and psychologists have all explored ways in which visual media can be organized to generate a narrative experience. • In visual media, an establishing shot or overview is often used to introduce the scene. • Not all element in a scene are of equal importance throughout a story, and so authors often manipulate a scene to direct attention to a point of interest. 5 / 23
  6. 6. Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Visual Narratives Figure: Using Pie Chart Visualization1 1 Cole Nussbaumer Knaflic. Storytelling with data: A data visualization guide for business professionals. John Wiley & Sons, 2015. 6 / 23
  7. 7. Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Visual Narratives Figure: Using Bar Charts Visualization2 2 Cole Nussbaumer Knaflic. Storytelling with data: A data visualization guide for business professionals. John Wiley & Sons, 2015. 7 / 23
  8. 8. Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Steroids Or Not, the Pursuit is On Figure: Steroids Or Not, the Pursuit is On. New York Times3 3 Edward Segel and Jeffrey Heer. “Narrative visualization: Telling stories with data”. In: IEEE transactions on visualization and computer graphics 16.6 (2010), pp. 1139–1148. 8 / 23
  9. 9. Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Budget Forecasts, Compared With Reality New York Times progress bar, consistent visual platform, multi-messaging, details-on-demand, timeline-slider, slide-show presentation Figure: Budget Forecasts, Compared With Reality. New York Times.4 4 Edward Segel and Jeffrey Heer. “Narrative visualization: Telling stories with data”. In: IEEE transactions on visualization and computer graphics 16.6 (2010), pp. 1139–1148. 9 / 23
  10. 10. Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Human Development Trends. Gapminder Figure: Human Development Trends. Gapminder5 5 Edward Segel and Jeffrey Heer. “Narrative visualization: Telling stories with data”. In: IEEE transactions on visualization and computer graphics 16.6 (2010), pp. 1139–1148. 10 / 23
  11. 11. Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Analysis • Analysis of 58 visualizations • Journalism (71%) • Business (20%) • Visualization research (9%) • Design Space dimensions • Genre • Visual Narrative tactics • Narrative structure tactics 11 / 23
  12. 12. Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Design Space 12 / 23
  13. 13. Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Genres of Narrative Visualization Figure: Genres of Narrative Visualization6 6 Edward Segel and Jeffrey Heer. “Narrative visualization: Telling stories with data”. In: IEEE transactions on visualization and computer graphics 16.6 (2010), pp. 1139–1148. 13 / 23
  14. 14. Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Magazine style Figure: Magazine Style7 7 Arvind Satyanarayan. Narrative Visualization. http://vis.csail.mit.edu/classes/6.894/lectures/13-Narrative.pdf. 14 / 23
  15. 15. Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Flow Chart Figure: Flow Chart8 8 Arvind Satyanarayan. Narrative Visualization. http://vis.csail.mit.edu/classes/6.894/lectures/13-Narrative.pdf. 15 / 23
  16. 16. Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Partitioned Poster Figure: Partitioned Poster9 9 Arvind Satyanarayan. Narrative Visualization. http://vis.csail.mit.edu/classes/6.894/lectures/13-Narrative.pdf. 16 / 23
  17. 17. Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Slide show | Annotated Chart Figure: Slide Show | Annotated Chart10 10 Arvind Satyanarayan. Narrative Visualization. http://vis.csail.mit.edu/classes/6.894/lectures/13-Narrative.pdf. 17 / 23
  18. 18. Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Balancing Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories • Purely author-driven examples are film, and non-interactive slideshow. A strongly author-driven approach works best when the goal is storytelling or efficient communication.Approach used in comics, art, cinema, commercials, business presentations, educational videos,and training materials. • Reader- driven examples include visual analysis tools like Tableau or Spotfire. It support task such as data diagnostics, pattern discovery, and hypothesis formation. 18 / 23
  19. 19. Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Martini Glass Structure • Author driven approach. • Initially use questions, observations, or written articles to introduce the visualization. • Visualization relies on an interesting default view or annotation. • Once the author’s intended narrative is complete, the visualization open ups to a reader-driven stage. 19 / 23
  20. 20. Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Interactive Slide Show • Dialogue between Author driven and Reader driven approach. • Follows typical slide-show format, but incorporates interaction mid-narrative with confines of each slide. • Allows user to explore particular points of presentation before moving ahead to the next stage of story. • Budget forecasts and Gapminder are example of this. 20 / 23
  21. 21. Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Drill-Down Story • Reader driven approach. • Presents a general theme and then allows the user to choose among particular instances of that theme reveal additional details and backstories. 21 / 23
  22. 22. Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Drill-Down Story 11 11 Arvind Satyanarayan. Narrative Visualization. http://vis.csail.mit.edu/classes/6.894/lectures/13-Narrative.pdf. 22 / 23
  23. 23. Introduction Narrative Case Studies Design Space Analysis Author-Driven and Reader-Driven Stories Thank You! 202061007@iiitvadodara.ac.in 23 / 23

