Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download
Book details Author : April Hazard Vallerand Pages : 1478 pages Publisher : F.A. Davis Company 2014-10-01 Language : Engli...
Description this book SAFETY FIRST! Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses(R), Fourteenth Edition delivers all of the information y...
drug monographs for care planning and patient education Audio library for 1,200+ drug names Self-test tutorials Calculator...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
Click below for free Download Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download Click this link : https://azu...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download

6 views

Published on

Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download by April Hazard Vallerand
SAFETY FIRST! Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses(R), Fourteenth Edition delivers all of the information you need to administer medications safely across the lifespan--well-organized monographs for hundreds of generic and thousands of trade-name drugs. BONUS! FREE DIGITAL ACCESS One-year subscription to DrugGuide.com, Davis s Drug Guide Online, powered by Unbound Medicine. You ll have access to over 1,100 monographs from your desktop, laptop, or any mobile device with a web browser. LIFE-SAVING GUIDANCE...AT A GLANCE Red tab for high alert medications, plus in-depth high alert and patient safety coverage Red, CAPITALIZED letters for life-threatening side effects Drug-drug, drug-food, drug-natural product interactions Pedi, Geri, OB, and Lactation cautions IV Administration subheads REMS (Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies) icon Pharmacogenomic content Canadian-specific content Much more! LEARNING, CARE PLANNING, AND PATIENT EDUCATION TOOLS Online at DavisPlus NEW! Student resources online at DavisPlus. (Redeem the Plus Code on the inside front cover of a new, printed text to access your DavisPlus resources.) Student Resources More than 1,100 Nurse s Med Deck-style, printable drug monographs for care planning and patient education Audio library for 1,200+ drug names Self-test tutorials Calculators for body mass index (BMI), metric conversions, IV drip rates, dosage/kg, and Fahrenheit/Celsius Interactive case studies Additional Resources Interactive flash cards Audio podcasts Video clips Animations Schematic brain illustrations Much more!
Click This Link To Download https://azuszenfonm1.blogspot.fr/?book=0803639767

Published in: News & Politics
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download

  1. 1. Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download
  2. 2. Book details Author : April Hazard Vallerand Pages : 1478 pages Publisher : F.A. Davis Company 2014-10-01 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0803639767 ISBN-13 : 9780803639768
  3. 3. Description this book SAFETY FIRST! Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses(R), Fourteenth Edition delivers all of the information you need to administer medications safely across the lifespan--well- organized monographs for hundreds of generic and thousands of trade-name drugs. BONUS! FREE DIGITAL ACCESS One-year subscription to DrugGuide.com, Davis s Drug Guide Online, powered by Unbound Medicine. You ll have access to over 1,100 monographs from your desktop, laptop, or any mobile device with a web browser. LIFE-SAVING GUIDANCE...AT A GLANCE Red tab for high alert medications, plus in- depth high alert and patient safety coverage Red, CAPITALIZED letters for life- threatening side effects Drug-drug, drug-food, drug-natural product interactions Pedi, Geri, OB, and Lactation cautions IV Administration subheads REMS (Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies) icon Pharmacogenomic content Canadian-specific content Much more! LEARNING, CARE PLANNING, AND PATIENT EDUCATION TOOLS Online at DavisPlus NEW! Student resources online at DavisPlus. (Redeem the Plus Code on the inside front cover of a new, printed text to access your DavisPlus resources.) Student Resources More than 1,100 Nurse s Med Deck-style, printable
  4. 4. drug monographs for care planning and patient education Audio library for 1,200+ drug names Self-test tutorials Calculators for body mass index (BMI), metric conversions, IV drip rates, dosage/kg, and Fahrenheit/Celsius Interactive case studies Additional Resources Interactive flash cards Audio podcasts Video clips Animations Schematic brain illustrations Much more!Download direct Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download Don't hesitate Click https://azuszenfonm1.blogspot.fr/?book=0803639767 SAFETY FIRST! Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses(R), Fourteenth Edition delivers all of the information you need to administer medications safely across the lifespan--well-organized monographs for hundreds of generic and thousands of trade-name drugs. BONUS! FREE DIGITAL ACCESS One-year subscription to DrugGuide.com, Davis s Drug Guide Online, powered by Unbound Medicine. You ll have access to over 1,100 monographs from your desktop, laptop, or any mobile device with a web browser. LIFE-SAVING GUIDANCE...AT A GLANCE Red tab for high alert medications, plus in-depth high alert and patient safety coverage Red, CAPITALIZED letters for life-threatening side effects Drug-drug, drug-food, drug-natural product interactions Pedi, Geri, OB, and Lactation cautions IV Administration subheads REMS (Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies) icon Pharmacogenomic content Canadian-specific content Much more! LEARNING, CARE PLANNING, AND PATIENT EDUCATION TOOLS Online at DavisPlus NEW! Student resources online at DavisPlus. (Redeem the Plus Code on the inside front cover of a new, printed text to access your DavisPlus resources.) Student Resources More than 1,100 Nurse s Med Deck-style, printable drug monographs for care planning and patient education Audio library for 1,200+ drug names Self-test tutorials Calculators for body mass index (BMI), metric conversions, IV drip rates, dosage/kg, and Fahrenheit/Celsius Interactive case studies Additional Resources Interactive flash cards Audio podcasts Video clips Animations Schematic brain illustrations Much more! Read Online PDF Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download , Download PDF Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download , Read Full PDF Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download , Read PDF and EPUB Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download , Read PDF ePub Mobi Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download , Reading PDF Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download , Read Book PDF Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download , Read online Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download , Read Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download April Hazard Vallerand pdf, Download April Hazard Vallerand epub Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download , Download pdf April Hazard Vallerand Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download , Download April Hazard Vallerand ebook Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download , Download pdf Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download , Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download Online Read Best Book Online Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download , Download Online Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download Book, Read Online Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download E-Books, Download Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download Online, Download Best Book Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download Online, Download Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download Books Online Download Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download Full Collection, Download Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download Book, Read Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download Ebook Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download PDF Read online, Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download pdf Read online, Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download Read, Download Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download Full PDF, Read Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download PDF Online, Read Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download Books Online, Read Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download Full Popular PDF, PDF Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download Download Book PDF Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download , Read online PDF Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download , Download Best Book Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download , Read PDF Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download Collection, Download PDF Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download Full Online, Download Best Book Online Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download , Download Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download PDF files, Read PDF Free sample Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download , Download PDF Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download Free access, Read Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download cheapest, Download Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download Free acces unlimited
  5. 5. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  6. 6. Click below for free Download Download PDF Davis s Drug Guide for Nurses Best Ebook download Click this link : https://azuszenfonm1.blogspot.fr/?book=0803639767 if you want to download this book OR

×