NIDAAYU NURSAMSIAH 11160504 7-H MSDM EVALUASI KINERJA DAN KOMPENSASI
KONSEP DAN EVALUASI KINERJA PENGERTIAN KINERJA FAKTOR – FAKTOR YANG MEMPENGARUHI KINERJA EVALUASI KINERJA RENCANA DAN KESE...
PENGERTIAN KINERJA MENURUT PARA AHLI Mangkunegara (2013) Istilah kinerja berasal dari kata Job Performance atau Actual Per...
FAKTOR-FAKTOR YANG MEMPENGARUHI KINERJA FAKTOR KEMAMPUAN (ABILITY) FAKTOR MOTIVASI (PERFORMANCE)
 1. Pengembangan 2. Pemberian Reward 3. Motivasi 4. Perencanaan SDM 5. Kompensasi 6. Komunikasi EVALUASI KINERJA
Pekerjaan yang harus dilakukan • akuntabilitas utama (key results area) • tugas utama (key activities). Sasaran serta stan...
Dimensi dan Indikator Kinerja Efektivitas dan efisiensi Otoritas dan tanggung jawab Disiplin Inisiatif
konsep dan istilah evaluasi kinerja

