Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PHYGITAL EXPERIENCES AT HOME
Collab with new platfor ms DIGITAL
PAID OR SAMPLING EXPERIENCE BOX Relevant brand products, Physical & digital experiences, Entertaining gadgets, Tips & tric...
Phygital live experienc es And combine it with experience boxes Cooking with chefs Bartending masterclasses Sport mastercl...
Zoom party
Watch2gethe r Karaoke
Mini Party, Maxi Pret
Phygital experiences
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Phygital experiences

47 views

Published on

Combine digital with physical experience for an optimal brand experience at home. Let us give you some inspiration.

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Phygital experiences

  1. 1. PHYGITAL EXPERIENCES AT HOME
  2. 2. Collab with new platfor ms DIGITAL
  3. 3. PAID OR SAMPLING EXPERIENCE BOX Relevant brand products, Physical & digital experiences, Entertaining gadgets, Tips & tricks L
  4. 4. Phygital live experienc es And combine it with experience boxes Cooking with chefs Bartending masterclasses Sport masterclasses Festival livestreams Other entertainment Use digital platform for
  5. 5. Zoom party
  6. 6. Watch2gethe r Karaoke
  7. 7. Mini Party, Maxi Pret

×