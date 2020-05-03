Successfully reported this slideshow.
EXPERIENCE BOXES BESPOKEBRAND EXPERIENCES
AN EXPERIENCE BOX FILLED WITH: Relevant brand products, Physical & digital experiences, Entertaining gadgets, Tips & tricks
Desperados partybox Hierbas de las Dunas tapas box PAID SAMPLING Staycation box for Care workers Student blok box
1 Ads on social media leading consumers to the online platform PAID 2 Choose your preferenced type box Fill in your region...
1 Care heroes: delivery via hospitals, retirement homes, … 50K contacts SAMPLING 2 Students: Delivery via studentclubs 10K...
1. STUDENT BLOK BAG Experience box
1. BRING BRAND EXPERIENCE AT HOME
STUDENT BLOK BAGWhat do you need to get through your exams? 1. Study hard 2. Food & Drinks 3. Do sports 4. Breaks 5. Menta...
STUDENT BLOK BAGThe studentclub bag When students are struggling their way through the exams, we offer an experience box f...
STUDENT BLOK BAG The studentclub bag Delivered through your studentclub: 20 studentclubs X 500 = 10.000 bags 1,3 EURO per ...
2. AMPLIFY REACH
STUDENTCLUBS The studentclub bag We work together with studentclubs and they share posts to their members
INFLUENCERS The studentclub bag We work together with a PR agency for the right influencer selection. We deliver student i...
STAYCATION BOX Experience box “Jouw verdiende vakantie (in eigen land) pakket”
1. BRING BRAND EXPERIENCE AT HOME
PHYSICAL EXPERIENCES: Convenient branded summer gadgets/products YOUR PRODUCT & GADGETS
DIY PHYSICAL GAMES
DIGITAL EXPERIENCES: Livestream calendars, Summer playlists, Webcam links DIGITAL CHILL PLAYLISTS
DIGITAL EXPERIENCES: Party playlists, Youtube Karaoke, Zoomparty links DIGITAL KARAOKE
(DIGITAL) EVENT AGENDA
STAYCATION BAG Delivered to careworkers as a renewed thank you They deserve to get the most out of their time off, even if...
2. AMPLIFY REACH
DIGITAL EXPERIENCES: Online game links INFLUENCER TIPS & TRICKS Collab with PR AGENCY for influencer selection in specific...
STAYCATION LIVESTREAM 4X Friday 5pm Actors make your staycation fun
