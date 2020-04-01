Presentacion informatica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ¿Qué es? • La cefalometría es el nombre que se da a las medidas que se obtienen del cráneo humano, por lo general realizadas por radiografías. Tiene aplicación médica para la evaluación de las vías aéreas superiores, así como para hacer seguimiento de la maduración fetal por obstetricia.
  2. 2. • A través de los estudios cefalométricos, el ortodoncista logrará un conocimiento más profundo de las estructuras involucradas, medirlas, describirlas y estudiar sus interrelaciones.
  3. 3. • La cefalometría no es una ciencia exacta, por las dificultades de localización de los puntos y la inexactitud de los exploradores a la hora de encontrarlos; no obstante es, junto a los modelos dentales, una de las principales herramientas diagnóstica en ortodoncia. • https://www.grupogamma.com/la- importancia-de-la-cefalometria/
  4. 4. • La cefalometría se realiza sobre un trazado obtenido del calco de líneas fundamentales de una radiografía lateral de la cara, obtenida del paciente, según unas normas determinadas que nos permiten estandarizar los resultados y compararlos con patrones normales.
  5. 5. • Historia de la Cefalometria
  6. 6. Calco y trazado cefalométrico • Una de las mayores dificultades que enfrenta el estudiante de ortodoncia en su proceso de aprendizaje es el calco radiográfico. Este procedimiento puede plantear dificultades si no se observa una metodología coherente y estricta.
  7. 7. • La claridad de la radiografía deberá ser evaluada desde varios puntos de vista: posición, toma y revelado y también deberá serlo cualquier otro factor que pueda afectar sus condiciones de nitidez, claridad y contraste; así se evita realizar un calco frustrado de antemano.
  8. 8. Los materiales necesarios para calcos y trazados son los siguientes: • Un negatoscopio de luz fría para evitar el calentamiento y deformación de la película radiográfica de calor, un portaminas, goma de borrar, cartulina negra, regla de Ricketts, compás de punta seca, cinta adhesiva transparente, lámina de acetato o papel vegetal de buena transparencia, modelos del paciente, radiografías panorámicas o periapicales y fotografías

