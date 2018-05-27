Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SOFTWARE ESTEFANY RUBIO
DEFINISION SOFTWARE Software es la parte lógica no tangible que permite controlar y agregar fanzines electrónicos tales co...
SOFTWARE DE SISTEMA  Navegación, búsqueda En terminología informática el software de sistema, denominado también software...
Windows  Microsoft Windows  Microsoft Windows (conocido generalmente como Windows o MS Windows) es el nombre de una fami...
WINDOWS 7  Windows 7 es una versión de Microsoft Windows, línea de sistemas operativos producida por Microsoft Corporació...
WINDOWS 8.1  Windows 8.1 Windows 8.1 es una actualización gratuita2 del sistema operativo Windows 8. Este proyecto fue, q...
WINDOWS 10  Windows 10 Windows 10 es el último y vigente sistema operativo desarrollado por Microsoft como parte de la fa...
LINUX  Linux está licenciado bajo la GPL v2 y la mayor parte del software incluido en el paquete que se distribuye en su ...
GNU LINUX  GNU/Linux, también conocido como Linux, es un sistema operativo libre tipo Unix; multiplataforma, multiusuario...
SISTEMAS OPERATIVOS ANDROID  . Esta es la aplicación oficial de Uptodown para el sistema operativo Android.  Uptodown es...
LENGUAGE DE PROGRAMASION
APPLE  Desde un principio nuestro objetivo fue crear un iPhone que fuera todo pantalla. Un dispositivo tan envolvente que...
C++  C++ es un lenguaje de programación diseñado a mediados de los años 1979 por Bjarne Stroustrup. La intención de su cr...
PHP
QUE ES EL FIRMWARE
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Software

12 views

Published on

trabajo de informatica

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Software

  1. 1. SOFTWARE ESTEFANY RUBIO
  2. 2. DEFINISION SOFTWARE Software es la parte lógica no tangible que permite controlar y agregar fanzines electrónicos tales como la computadora Existen cuatro tipos de software:  (sistemas operativos)  Software de programación (lenguaje de programación)  Software de aplicación  firmware
  3. 3. SOFTWARE DE SISTEMA  Navegación, búsqueda En terminología informática el software de sistema, denominado también software de base, consiste en un software .  Como ejemplos tenemos los sistemas operativos, los controladores como también las bibliotecas, para la aceleración gráfica; PNG, para el sistema gráfico; o demonios que controlan la temperatura.
  4. 4. Windows  Microsoft Windows  Microsoft Windows (conocido generalmente como Windows o MS Windows) es el nombre de una familia de distribuciones de software para PC.  Desde un punto de vista técnico, no son sistemas operativos, sino que contienen uno (tradicionalmente MS-DOS, o el más actual cuyo núcleo es Windows NT) junto con una amplia variedad de software.
  5. 5. WINDOWS 7  Windows 7 es una versión de Microsoft Windows, línea de sistemas operativos producida por Microsoft Corporación.  A diferencia del gran salto arquitectónico y de características que sufrió su antecesor Windows Vista con respecto a Windows XP, Windows 7
  6. 6. WINDOWS 8.1  Windows 8.1 Windows 8.1 es una actualización gratuita2 del sistema operativo Windows 8. Este proyecto fue, que originalmente consistía en lanzamientos regulares de cada 2 años aproximadamente, ya que fue una actualización mayor que introdujo varias mejoras en todas las plataformas de Microsoft incluyendo Windows 8 y Windows Phone .
  7. 7. WINDOWS 10  Windows 10 Windows 10 es el último y vigente sistema operativo desarrollado por Microsoft como parte de la familia de sistemas operativos Windows NT.7 Fue dado a conocer oficialmente en septiembre de 2014, seguido por una breve presentación de demostración en la conferencia Build 2014. Entró en fase beta de prueba en octubre de 2014 y fue ancado al público en general el2 9 de julio de 2015.8
  8. 8. LINUX  Linux está licenciado bajo la GPL v2 y la mayor parte del software incluido en el paquete que se distribuye en su sitio web es software libre. Está desarrollado por colaboradores de todo el mundo.  El desarrollo del día a día tiene lugar en la Linux Kernel Mailing List Archive.
  9. 9. GNU LINUX  GNU/Linux, también conocido como Linux, es un sistema operativo libre tipo Unix; multiplataforma, multiusuario y multitarea. El sistema es la combinación de varios proyectos, entre los cuales destacan GNU (encabezado por Richard y la Free Software y el núcleo Linux (encabezado por . Su desarrollo es uno de los ejemplos más prominentes de software libre: todo su código fuente puede ser utilizado, modificado y redistribuido libremente por cualquiera, bajo los términos de la GPL y otra serie de licencias libres
  10. 10. SISTEMAS OPERATIVOS ANDROID  . Esta es la aplicación oficial de Uptodown para el sistema operativo Android.  Uptodown es un Marketplace internacional totalmente abierto, por lo que no existe ningún tipo de limitación regional por país. Ni siquiera es necesario disponer de una cuenta en Google Play.
  11. 11. LENGUAGE DE PROGRAMASION
  12. 12. APPLE  Desde un principio nuestro objetivo fue crear un iPhone que fuera todo pantalla. Un dispositivo tan envolvente que prácticamente desapareciera al usarlo. Tan inteligente que respondiera a un toque, a una palabra o a una mirada.  Hoy el iPhone X hace realidad ese objetivo. Dile hola al futuro. En el iPhone X, el dispositivo es la pantalla. Cuando lo tengas en la mano, la nueva Súper Retina de 5.8 pulgadas te deslumbrará por completo.1
  13. 13. C++  C++ es un lenguaje de programación diseñado a mediados de los años 1979 por Bjarne Stroustrup. La intención de su creación fue el extender al lenguaje de programación C mecanismos que permiten la manipulación de objetos. En ese sentido, desde el punto de vista de los lenguajes orientados a objetos, el C++ es un lenguaje híbrido.  Actualmente existe un estándar, denominado ISO C++, al que se han adherido la mayoría de los fabricantes de compiladores más modernos. Existen también algunos intérpretes, tales como ROO.T
  14. 14. PHP
  15. 15. QUE ES EL FIRMWARE

×