Newspaper techinque - Grupo 3
  1. 1. READING NEWSPAPER (OR THEIR ONLINE EQUIVALENTS)
  2. 2. Shopping may be bad for your wallet but it is good for your health, say some experts. Recent studies have shown that “retail therapy” is an effective way of helping people to deal with depression. Shopping can also be considered a form of entertainment, which can also help lift spirits. for other people can also help people form healthy relationships. For example, grandparents can bond with their grandchildren by purchasing new toys for them. This connection can make them happier because they feel closer to their family. Shopping can help improve a person’s mood and it can also be good for your physical health. 1) Read the following text taken from the internet.
  3. 3. Hanami is the Japanese traditional custom of enjoying the beauty of ____________ especially cherry blossoms. The practice of Hanami is more than a thousand years old, and is still very ____________ in Japan today. It takes place in the spring, ____________ from March to April, because the blossoms only last for a week or 3) According to the background picture, complete the spaces with the most accurate words.
  4. 4. Hanami is very popular among Japanese people of all ages. Thousands of people fill the parks to eat and drink under the flowering trees. The parties start around lunch time and sometimes these parties go on until late at night. In more than half of Japan, the cherry blossoming days come at the same time of the beginning of school and work, and so welcoming parties are often held under the cherry blossom. 4) Now, change the red words into synonyms you know.
  5. 5. 5) What comes to your mind when you see this picture? How can you describe this man?
  6. 6. This kind of advertisements could be seen in the U.S newspaper during the World War II.

