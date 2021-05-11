Politraumatismo ortopedia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
POLITRAUMATISMO ENFOQUE OROTPEDICO Sharon Nicole Torres Romero Hospital Federico Lleras Acosta
Politraumatismo Compromete la vida de manera inmediata o en las primeras horas pos trauma. 50-70% muertes : antes de llega...
FISIOPATOLOGIA SIRS Liberacion de IL 1,6,10 y 18. Disfuncion organica SIRS - PRIMER GOLPE Prouccion de lesion tisular - da...
VALORACION PRIMARIA
Valoración primaria ● VIA AEREA + CONTROL CERVICAL. Asegurar via aérea – mantener permeable- control de columna cervical. ...
Tratamiento inicial Hemorragias, quemaduras, contusions,TCE Tratamiento de shock 2 accesos perifericos Accesos venosos – c...
VALORACION SECUNDARIA
Valoración secundaria CABEZA Lesiones externas aparentes  Hemorragias  Deformidades.  Hundimientos Signos de alarma  P...
Valoración secundaria TORAX  Burbujas sanguinolentas  Hematomas en base de torax  Movimientos asimétricos  Enfisema su...
Valoración secundaria Estudios de laboratorio: Incluye los parámetros sistemáticos, la glucemia, el estudio de la coagulac...
VALORACION TERCIARIA Trauma musculo esquelético
Clasificación de las lesiones musculo esqueléticas Gravedad Lesiones VITALES Sangrado - reacción sistémica 2ª o FX inestab...
Prioridad de lesiones • FX inestable de pelvis (Tipo B y C de Tile) • Amputación traumática mayor • Extremidad severamente...
CONTROL DE DAÑOS ● MINIMZAR IMPACTO FISIOLOGIOCO por procedimientos quirúrgicos. ● Estabilizar fracturas de manera rápida ...
CONTROL DE DAÑOS La fijación inmediata en el momento es técnicamente más fácil y expone al paciente al estrés quirúrgico :...
¿ Quien de ser tratado con Cx de control de daños ? • RCP dificultosa, • coagulopatía, • hipotermia, • requerimiento tran...
Control del daño en pacientes con lesión esquelética aislada ● Tratamiento temprano definitivo, realizado dentro de las 24...
Conclusiones La fijación externa, se justifica como estabilización temporaria en los pacientes politraumatizados por su r...
Gracias
Politraumatismo ortopedia
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
22 views
May. 11, 2021

Politraumatismo ortopedia

politraumatismo enfoque ortopédico - control de daños.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Politraumatismo ortopedia

  1. 1. POLITRAUMATISMO ENFOQUE OROTPEDICO Sharon Nicole Torres Romero Hospital Federico Lleras Acosta
  2. 2. Politraumatismo Compromete la vida de manera inmediata o en las primeras horas pos trauma. 50-70% muertes : antes de llegar al hospital  Lesiones SNC 20 -70%  Exanguinacion 10-25%.  Sepsis: 3-17%  Falla multiorganica 1-9%. Politraumatizado: paciente que sufre uno o mas traumas con afectacion de varias regions anatomica u organos. 1ª causa de muerte tras el SIDA a nivel mundial. Causas: o Inmediato: laceracion de grandes vasos. o Precoz: primeras 24 horas, Hematomas subdurales, epidurales, hemotorax, fracturas y perdidas sanguineas. o Tardia: dias – semanas ; sepsis, falla multiorganica, coagulopatia. DISTRIBUCION TRINODAL
  3. 3. FISIOPATOLOGIA SIRS Liberacion de IL 1,6,10 y 18. Disfuncion organica SIRS - PRIMER GOLPE Prouccion de lesion tisular - daño endotelial. - Respuesta inflamatoria Activacion complemeto, casacada de coagulacion. Molde molecular de peligro. - Depende de la intensidad del SIRS SEGUNDO GOLPE - Probabilidad de deterioro Gravedad de las lesiones - Hipovolemia Coagulacion Temperatura Lesion de tejidos blandos -
  4. 4. VALORACION PRIMARIA
  5. 5. Valoración primaria ● VIA AEREA + CONTROL CERVICAL. Asegurar via aérea – mantener permeable- control de columna cervical.  Traccion mandibula.  Cuerpo extraño.  Canula orofarigea  NUNCA realizar hiperflexion o hiperextencion cuello. ● VENTILACION – CONTROL REPIRATORIA. ● CIRCULACION  Volumen de sangre y gasto cardiaco  Hemorragia. ● VALORACION NEUROLOGICA  Clasificacion pupilar.  Escala Glasgow. ● EXPOSICION  Exponer lesiones  Evitar hipotermia. A B C D E
  6. 6. Tratamiento inicial Hemorragias, quemaduras, contusions,TCE Tratamiento de shock 2 accesos perifericos Accesos venosos – catéteres Determinar requerimiento y mecanismo. Aporte de oxigeno. Signos vitales. Parametros seguimiento, EKG
  7. 7. VALORACION SECUNDARIA
  8. 8. Valoración secundaria CABEZA Lesiones externas aparentes  Hemorragias  Deformidades.  Hundimientos Signos de alarma  Perdida de concoimiento transitoria.  Amnesia traumatica  Cefalea persistente.  Déficit neurológico.  Contusiones y heridas en cuero cabelludo.  Convulsión postraumática. CUELLO • Posicion de la traquea • Ingurgitacion yugular • Enfisema subcutáneo • Hematomas. • Luxacion de discos intervertebrales. • FX de cervicales.
  9. 9. Valoración secundaria TORAX  Burbujas sanguinolentas  Hematomas en base de torax  Movimientos asimétricos  Enfisema subutaneo o Neumotorax a tensión. o Hemotorax masivo ABDOMEN  Distensión  Hematoma  Defensa abdominal  Examen perineal  Tacto rectal.
  10. 10. Valoración secundaria Estudios de laboratorio: Incluye los parámetros sistemáticos, la glucemia, el estudio de la coagulación, la determinación de la acidosis (déficit de bases) y cuando es posible las citoquinas y el complemento. Imagen:  RX de tórax, abdomen, Pelvis.  eco-FAST (Focused Assessment Sonography in Trauma) : mejora la certidumbre diagnóstica, en especial para las lesiones tóraco-abdominales, pélvicas. Lesiones músculo-esqueléticas: o Fracturas de pelvis con inestabilidad hemodinámica o Estabilización de las fracturas de huesos largos. o Reducción de las luxaciones articulares mayores. o Desbridamiento de las fracturas abiertas y amputaciones traumáticas. o Tratamiento del síndrome compartimental. o Tratamiento de las extremidades con compromiso neurovascular.
  11. 11. VALORACION TERCIARIA Trauma musculo esquelético
  12. 12. Clasificación de las lesiones musculo esqueléticas Gravedad Lesiones VITALES Sangrado - reacción sistémica 2ª o FX inestable de pelvis tipo B y C (Tile) o FX múltiples de huesos largos, o FX asociadas a lesión vascular, o FX expuestas o Síndrome compartimental, o Articulación mayor flotante FUNCIONALES Producen secuela funcional o Lesiones articulares complejas (articulación flotante), o FX ipsilaterales de fémur, o FX y/o luxación asociada a lesión neuromuscular o FX ex- puesta grado I-II (Gustillo- Anderson). SIMPLES o No ponen en riesgo la vida, o No afecta la Funcionalidad o No dejan secuelas
  13. 13. Prioridad de lesiones • FX inestable de pelvis (Tipo B y C de Tile) • Amputación traumática mayor • Extremidad severamente lesionada • FX de fémur Identificar desencadentes inflamatorios. • Reducción de luxaciones • Alineación e inmovilización de las fracturas (férulas neumáticas, yeso) • Medicamentos ( Analgésicos con efecto techo) PRIORIDAD PRIORIDAD PRIORIDAD 02 01 03 CONTROL DE HEMORRAGIA CONTROL DE DOLOR CONTROL DE RTA INFLAMATORIA
  14. 14. CONTROL DE DAÑOS ● MINIMZAR IMPACTO FISIOLOGIOCO por procedimientos quirúrgicos. ● Estabilizar fracturas de manera rápida y poco agresiva. Para controlar hemorragia. ● No aumentar respuesta inflamatoria. ● Mejorar condiciones del paciente en UCI. ● Estabilizar definitivamente la fractura.
  15. 15. CONTROL DE DAÑOS La fijación inmediata en el momento es técnicamente más fácil y expone al paciente al estrés quirúrgico : • Todavía tiene sus reservas nutricionales e inmunitarias en el punto más alto, • Disminuye el riesgo de infección y las complicaciones sistémicas y ortopédicas. El SDRA es una complicación particularmente devastadora del trauma, caracterizada por hipoxia refractaria y un infiltrado difuso RX tórax. Mayores posibilidad de generar complicaciones: o hipotermia, o coagulopatía, o acidosis o estado hemodinámico inestable.
  16. 16. ¿ Quien de ser tratado con Cx de control de daños ? • RCP dificultosa, • coagulopatía, • hipotermia, • requerimiento transfusional, • contusión pulmonar, • FXs en los huesos largos y tronco • Tiempo operatorio prolongado, • Inestabilidad hemodinámica It’s the closest planet to the Sun and the smallest one Marcadores RTA inflamatoria son elevados
  17. 17. Control del daño en pacientes con lesión esquelética aislada ● Tratamiento temprano definitivo, realizado dentro de las 24 horas del ingreso. ● En estos casos la fijación temporaria con un tutor externo proveerá́ las ventajas de una estabilización inicial superior la inmovilización enyesada o tracción esquelética. ● Alternativa a la amputación. Puntaje alto del Injury Se- verity Score (ISS) Clasificar los traumatismos en función de su gravedad • ISS>15 se ha asociado con una mortalidad de al menos 10% • Si Existe más de una lesión en la misma localización corporal, solo puntúa a la lesión más grave
  18. 18. Conclusiones La fijación externa, se justifica como estabilización temporaria en los pacientes politraumatizados por su rapidez, versatilidad, disponibilidad y mínima agre-sión. Podrá ser convertida al implante de fijación interna posterior La reanimación inmediata del paciente poli traumatizado, seguida de la estabilización apropiada de las fracturas, reduce la mortalidad y, en muchos casos, protege contra la aparición de complicaciones postraumáticas, en especial respiratorias La fijación interna, de ser posible, ofrece ventajas mecánicas y constituye el tratamiento definitivo de las fracturas Fx huesos largos: fijación temporaria con tutores externos que serán convertidos, durante el período 2º (días 4 a 8)  clavo endomedular clásico en las Fx diafisarias sin Tx torácico asociado  clavo no fresado o una placa con técnica biológica en las Fx diafisarias con Tx torácico.
  19. 19. Gracias

×