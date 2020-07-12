Comunicacion corporativa

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Manual de Identidad NICOLE Y. SERRANO H. 27.054.297 COMUNICACIÓN CORPORATIVA
  2. 2. ¿Qué es? El manual de identidad corporativa es un documento empresarial en el que viene reflejada la identidad visual de una marca. Este se trata de una herramienta que le sirve como guía detallada a una empresa, en el se reflejan todos los recursos gráficos de la marca, los colores elegidos de los elementos visuales, tamaños, tipografías, medidas, cómo aplicarlos, usos y restricciones. En este, también se definen las normas que se deben seguir para imprimir la marca y el logotipo en los diferentes soportes internos y externos de la compañía, con especial hincapié en aquellos que se mostrarán al público. De esta manera, disponen de un documento accesible y con posibilidad de modificar en cualquier momento. Y es muy útil ya que todos los trabajadores tienen la información a mano cuando quieran utilizar el logo, o cualquier elemento visual de la empresa y las indicaciones para hacerlo de manera correcta. El tamaño de un manual depende de la misma empresa, si es una gran empresa, es lógico que elaboren manuales muy extensos, incluso de cientos de páginas, ya que tienen que aplicar su identidad visual en una gran cantidad de piezas, más allá de los básico, tienen que agregar los anuncios en televisión o prensa, vallas publicitarias, uniformes, la decoración de las tiendas, entre otras cosas… Pero hay elementos claves que componen un manual y que no deben faltar.
  3. 3. Elementos principales que lo conforman EL LOGOTIPO El significado de éste, conforme a los valores de la marca, es importante comentar los orígenes del logotipo, su historia y el motivo de que sea de esa forma en concreto. Siempre aportará información necesaria para saber los motivos de que se haya escogido y trasladar una comunicación más eficaz a la hora de utilizarlo por parte de los trabajadores. Y si se puede el diseño de un logo sencillo, ya que aportar una fácil comprensión, facilita la tarea de adaptación y aplicación en diferentes soportes manteniendo su significado. Junto a las aclaraciones del logotipo como elemento clave de identidad corporativa, mencionar sus posibles usos incorrectos (soportes restringidos), las medidas exactas de los elementos que componen el logotipo, tamaño, así como de elementos complementarios como, el eslogan. PLATAFORMA DE LA MARCA incluir a modo de introducción un pequeño resumen de qué es la marca, los valores corporativos, la personalidad de la empresa, la promesa, las características que la definen, cómo vemos y entendemos nuestro negocio.
  4. 4. LA TIPOGRAFÍA LOS COLORES CORPORATIVOS Uno de los primeros términos que define la identidad corporativa es la selección de colores. Hay que especificar los colores para los distintos soportes y formatos. El significado del color, en imagen corporativa tiene mucho que decir, y su aplicación en los diferentes soportes puede hacer que esta varíe. Por ello, es imprescindible aplicar los porcentajes adecuados (CMYK o RGB). La tipografía o estilo de letra, a la hora de usar cualquier elemento grafico tenemos que tener en cuenta, la tipografía que se ha escogido para la identidad visual. Hay que mencionar las familias de tipografías que se usan ya que, esta información permite que se eviten fallos y se trabaje siempre con el mismo tipo de letras. Un buen manual de identidad corporativa, incluye este elemento.
  5. 5. EJEMPLOS DE MANUALES DE IDENTIDAD Manual de Identidad Visual de Mio Café 6 de 11 Pag.
  6. 6. EJEMPLOS DE MANUALES DE IDENTIDAD Manual de identidad corporativa de Cocacola 6 de 46 Pag.
  7. 7. Motivos para incluir un manual de identidad corporativa 1. Garantizar de manera correcto el uso de los elementos visuales de la empresa. 2. Especificar y tener la información a mano para todo el equipo de la marca. 3. Mostrar la esencia de la empresa y la historia de sus elementos visuales. 4. Te ahorra tiempo 5. Te garantiza consistencia 6. Informar de posibles restricciones en su uso.
