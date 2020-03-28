Computador

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jugar al escondite Jugar al escondite con los niños. El escondite es un juego universal con el que han pasado ratos inolvi...
Saltar a la comba Saltar a la comba es, además de juego, un ejercicio físico completo y divertido para los niños. Es un es...
Nombre de los diferentes grupos de teclado Teclado: Bloque de teclas de función Grupo de teclas que comprende las teclas d...
Teclado: Bloque de teclas especiales Este grupo de teclas, ubicado a la derecha del teclado alfanumérico, contiene algunas...
Pinte de diferentes colores los grupos de colores 4 En la imagen del teclado pinte as teclas guías de color rojo
Dibujela mano izquierda y derecha,y en la partesuperior decada dedo,escriba la letra guía que le corresponde Dibujela mano...
TIPOS DE TECLADO Hoy en día existen diferentes tipos de teclado en el mercado, que cubren diversas necesidades y gustos, l...
Teclado inalámbrico Es un teclado convencional con la diferencia de que está conectado a la computadora a través de blueto...
Teclado virtual Este teclado es una proyección el cual por medio de sensores y un programa controlador funciona normalment...
Investigue la función de las siguientes teclas ESC: La tecla fue creada por Robert William Bemer. Se etiqueta como Esc o E...
CTRL En informática, una tecla Control es una tecla modificadora que, cuando se pulsa en conjunción con otra tecla, realiz...
  1. 1. Jugar al escondite Jugar al escondite con los niños. El escondite es un juego universal con el que han pasado ratos inolvidables niños de todas las generaciones y en todo el mundo. También conocido como escondidas, escondidillas, escondelero o escondidijo. Jugar a la rayuela El juego de la Rayuela, también conocido como truque, luche, el cuadrado, la chilena o el volantín, es una actividad muy divertida a la que juegan niños y niñas.
  2. 2. Saltar a la comba Saltar a la comba es, además de juego, un ejercicio físico completo y divertido para los niños. Es un estupendo método para quemar calorías y para tener un buen fondo físico.
  3. 3. Nombre de los diferentes grupos de teclado Teclado: Bloque de teclas de función Grupo de teclas que comprende las teclas desde “F1” hasta “F12”, incluyendo “Esc”, y que varían su función de acuerdo al programa que se esté ejecutando en ese momento, aunque por diseño se compartan alguna de estas funciones, como por ejemplo que la ayuda del software en cuestión se encuentre en la tecla “F1”. Teclado: Bloque de teclas alfanumérico El principal grupo de teclas del teclado, ya que es el que nos permite ingresar texto complejo a los programas. Ubicado debajo del grupo de teclas de función, comprende los números del 1 al 0, los caracteres del alfabeto como “a”, “s” y algunas teclas especiales como “Tab”, la barra espaciadora, “Enter” y la tecla para bloquear las mayúsculas, entre otras.
  4. 4. Teclado: Bloque de teclas especiales Este grupo de teclas, ubicado a la derecha del teclado alfanumérico, contiene algunas teclas de función especiales tales como RePág, AvPág, Pausa, Impr Pant, que nos permite hacer una captura de pantalla, o “PetSis”, “Bloq Despl”, “Insert”, “Supr”, “Inicio” y “Fin”, entre otras, como así también un grupo de 4 teclas que nos permiten mover el cursor en las cuatro direcciones. Teclado: Bloque de teclas numérico Este grupo de teclas, generalmente ubicado a la derecha del teclado es un bloque especial que nos permite ingresar cifras con mucha más facilidad que con el bloque de números ubicado en el bloque de teclas alfanumérico. Cuanta con una disposición similar a la de una calculadora, y es por ello que también incluye teclas especiales para la suma, resta, división y multiplicación, entre otras.
  5. 5. Pinte de diferentes colores los grupos de colores 4 En la imagen del teclado pinte as teclas guías de color rojo
  6. 6. Dibujela mano izquierda y derecha,y en la partesuperior decada dedo,escriba la letra guía que le corresponde Dibujela mano izquierda y escriba elnombredecada dedo quelecorresponde
  7. 7. TIPOS DE TECLADO Hoy en día existen diferentes tipos de teclado en el mercado, que cubren diversas necesidades y gustos, los hay de todo tipo desde los tradicionales que cumplen su función de ingresar datos a la computadora, hasta los más novedosos y portables para mayor comodidad del usuario. Teclado multimedia Es un teclado normal, al cual se le agregan botones referentes a el uso del cd-rom y programas multimedia de la compradora. Teclado flexible Este teclado esta echo de silicona, el cual es portable debido a su elasticidad, pues se puede doblar desplegar conectar por USB y funcionar como un teclado normal.
  8. 8. Teclado inalámbrico Es un teclado convencional con la diferencia de que está conectado a la computadora a través de bluetooth, infrarrojo, etc. No necesita de un cable USB para poder fusionar. Teclado ergonómico Son teclados especiales para las personas que lo utilizan de una forma intensiva, donde las teclas están diseñadas para que sean presionadas con poco esfuerzo y de una manera más simple. Teclado braille Es un teclado especial para las personas invidentes el cual a través de comandos es representado el carácter, cuenta con pocas teclas lo que hace que la escritura sea rápida.
  9. 9. Teclado virtual Este teclado es una proyección el cual por medio de sensores y un programa controlador funciona normalmente. Teclado touch Es una pantalla que puedes personalizar con diversos temas y colores que muestra el teclado y otras teclas de funciones requeridas.
  10. 10. Investigue la función de las siguientes teclas ESC: La tecla fue creada por Robert William Bemer. Se etiqueta como Esc o Escape y se usa generalmente para generar el carácter escape del código ASCII, cuyo número es 27. ALT: n informática, la tecla Alt, que significa “tecla de alternativa”, es una tecla modificadora que se usa para acceder a menús y otros atajos de teclado. Las distribuciones de teclados en inglés poseen dos Alt, una a la izquierda y otro al lado derecho de la barra espaciadora. SUPR: La tecla Suprimir es una tecla encontrada en los teclados de computadora, que generalmente se abrevia como "Del" o "Supr" y que es empleada para eliminar algún elemento seleccionado. Llamada también: delete key, tecla eliminar, tecla suprimir,tecla del. BLOQ.MAYUS La Bloq Mayús, en inglés Caps Lock, es una tecla del teclado de computadora, que al pulsarla activará el modo en que las letras aparecerán predeterminadamente en mayúscula, y en minúscula cuando se pulse la tecla ⇧ Mayús; el teclado permanecerá en este modo hasta que la tecla ⇪ Bloq Mayús sea pulsada de nuevo INICIO La tecla Inicio es la opuesta a la tecla Fin (tecla End). En editores de texto para Windows y Linux, la tecla Home o tecla Inicio se utiliza principalmente para retornar el cursor al principio de la línea donde está ubicado el cursor BLOQ.NÚM El Num Lock es una tecla especial presente en la mayoría de los teclados de computadoras, y que es utilizada para cambiar el funcionamiento de un conjunto de otras teclas, el llamado teclado numérico. ... En el teclado puede aparecer con el nombre de: Num Lock (Numeric Lock), Num, Bloq Num (bloqueo de número) o Bloq.
  11. 11. CTRL En informática, una tecla Control es una tecla modificadora que, cuando se pulsa en conjunción con otra tecla, realiza una operación especial. FIN a tecla End o tecla Fin. se utiliza principalmente para llevar el cursor al final de la línea de texto donde está ubicado actualmente el cursor. Cuando el texto no es editable, la tecla Fin es usada para llevarnos hacia el final del documento o página. IMPR PA T Si además de pulsar la tecla Impr Pant se pulsa latecla Alt se obtiene una captura de la ventana que se encuentra activa en ese momento en lugar del escritorio completo. Puntualidad 5 4 3 2 1 Orden de los Contenidos Creatividad Sigue Indicaciones Ortografía Aseo Total

