Epilepsia Dr. Ugarte

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Epilepsia Dr. Mario Fitz Maurice Presentador: Dr. Nicolas Luis Ugarte
CONVULSIÓN: Es una alteración súbita en la actividad eléctrica cortical, una descarga neuronal hipersincrónica, que s...
Afección neurológica crónica , Caracterizada por crisis epilépticas(convulsiva) recurrentes no relacionada con factores de...
INTRODUCCIÓN Epilepsia: • Trastorno del SNC, crónico, recurrente, caracterizado por la repetición de dos o mas crisis epil...
Epidemiologia •Afecta 40-50 millones de personas a nivel mundial . •Latinoamérica afecta a 5 millones. •Mas de 3 millones ...
Fisiología y fisiopatología
EPILEPTOGENESIS
¿QUÉ HACER?
Como proceder? Lo llaman de enfermería por un paciente que está teniendo convulsiones tónico - clónicas
Protocolo (Normas de Atención Médica Same) • 1. Período ictal: Lateralización del paciente, prevenir broncoaspiración • 2....
Medicación • Lorazepam 2mg IV • Diazepam 5mg IV a 10 mg IV (1 ampolla) • Midazolam 5-10mg IM 4 MINUTOS, SE REPITE DOSIS Do...
Diagnóstico Determinar si realmente es convulsión Interrogatorio paciente, testigos: • Forma de inicio, duración • Tipos d...
Diagnósticos diferenciales • Síncope • Migraña con aura • AIT • Crisis psicógenas no epilépticas • Ataques de pánico • Tic...
Posteriormente.... • Evaluación neurológica completa (búsqueda de foco, signos meníngeos, valoración temporal y seriada de...
FASE TÓNICO-CLÓNICA: comienza con un espasmo flexor tónico y posteriormente tiene lugar una fase de extensión tónica ...
CRISIS DE AUSENCIA Consiste en pérdidas de conciencia paroxísticas de inicio y final brusco, de segundos de duración, L...
CUADRO CLINICO DE LA EPILEPSIA
Dg Clinico: Historia y Ex. Fisico. Error diagnsotico: 25%. MINSAL.(2014). Guia Clinica AUGE: Epilepsia en Niños. Chile. DI...
DIAGNOSTICO DE LA EPILEPSIA
TRATAMIENTO FARMACOLOGICO
TRATAMIENTO FARMACOLOGICO
TRATAMIENTO FARMACOLOGICO
Status epiléptico • Urgencia médica • Persistencia de actividad ictal continua de 30 minutos o más; • 2 o más crisis sin r...
CECIL Y GOLDMAN, Tratado de Medicina Interna Causas comunes de crisis provocada METABÓLICAS Hipernatremia, hiponatremia, h...
PRONOSTICO DE LA EPILEPSIA Tratamiento temprano y su continuidad. Se estima que hasta el 70% de las personas con epilepsia...
TRATAMIENTO Los cannabinoides tienen muchas propiedades medicinales, y esto permite que algunas dolencias y patologías pue...
Tratamiento quirúrgico de la epilepsia resistente • Aproximadamente 20 a 30% de la población de pacientes con epilepsia so...
Gracias
Bibliografía • Nieto, M., Nieto, M. y Nieto, E. (2008). Epilepsias y síndromes epilépticos del preescolar y del escolar. A...
CLASIFICACION DE SD. EPILEPTICOS POR EDAD López, I., Varela, X. y Marca, S. (2013). Síndromes Epilépticos en niños y adole...
SÍNDROME DE WEST. Garcia, V. Meneses, S. David, P. (2014). Actualizcion del Sindrome de West. Revista Chilena de
SÍNDROME DE LENNOX-GASTAUT. Sanz-Arrazola, H. Andia, C. 2014. Síndrome de West: Etiología, Fisiopatología, Aspectos Clínic...
TIPOS DE CRISIS Sanz-Arrazola, H. Andia, C. 2014. Síndrome de West: Etiología, Fisiopatología, Aspectos Clínicos,
Epilepsia Dr. Ugarte
Epilepsia Dr. Ugarte
Epilepsia Dr. Ugarte
Epilepsia Dr. Ugarte
Epilepsia Dr. Ugarte
Epilepsia Dr. Ugarte
Epilepsia Dr. Ugarte
Epilepsia Dr. Ugarte
Epilepsia Dr. Ugarte
Epilepsia Dr. Ugarte
Epilepsia Dr. Ugarte
Epilepsia Dr. Ugarte
Epilepsia Dr. Ugarte
Epilepsia Dr. Ugarte
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Epilepsia Dr. Ugarte

58 views

Published on

Clase integradora

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Epilepsia Dr. Ugarte

  1. 1. Epilepsia Dr. Mario Fitz Maurice Presentador: Dr. Nicolas Luis Ugarte
  2. 2. CONVULSIÓN: Es una alteración súbita en la actividad eléctrica cortical, una descarga neuronal hipersincrónica, que se manifiesta clínicamente por alteración de la conciencia ó por aparición de sintomatología motora, sensitiva o conductual. EPILEPSIA: Es un trastorno intermitente del sistema nervioso, causado probablemente por una descarga repentina, excesiva y desordenada de las neuronas cerebrales. ๏ Un paciente es considerado epiléptico cuando presenta por lo menos dos crisis espontáneas, a cualquier edad de la vida, sin mediar una patología aguda que pueda provocarlas. ๏ La epilepsia está caracterizada por convulsiones recidivantes durante períodos de meses ó años, a menudo con un patrón clínico estereotipado.
  3. 3. Afección neurológica crónica , Caracterizada por crisis epilépticas(convulsiva) recurrentes no relacionada con factores desencadenantes extracerebrales o injurias cerebrales agudas.
  4. 4. INTRODUCCIÓN Epilepsia: • Trastorno del SNC, crónico, recurrente, caracterizado por la repetición de dos o mas crisis epilépticas NO provocadas. Crisis Epiléptica: • Manifestación clínica, episodios bruscos, breves, paroxísticos y autolimitados. Síndrome Epiléptico: • Conjunto de signos y síntomas característicos que definen un tipo determinado de epilepsia. Status Epiléptico: • Crisis de duración mayor a 30 minutos o cuando se producen varias crisis encadenadas, sin recuperación del nivel de conciencia entre ellas. MINSAL.(2014). Guía Clínica AUGE: Epilepsia en Niños. Chile.
  5. 5. Epidemiologia •Afecta 40-50 millones de personas a nivel mundial . •Latinoamérica afecta a 5 millones. •Mas de 3 millones no reciben tratamiento
  6. 6. Fisiología y fisiopatología
  7. 7. EPILEPTOGENESIS
  8. 8. ¿QUÉ HACER?
  9. 9. Como proceder? Lo llaman de enfermería por un paciente que está teniendo convulsiones tónico - clónicas
  10. 10. Protocolo (Normas de Atención Médica Same) • 1. Período ictal: Lateralización del paciente, prevenir broncoaspiración • 2. No colocar objetos en la boca, no dar medicación vía oral • 3. Posictal imediato: inmovilizar columna cervical si trauma • 4. Mantener via áerea permeable, ventilación con O2 alto flujo • 5. Control signos vitales, si posible glucemia, acceso venoso con S.F • 6. Glucemia < 80mg/dl: glucosado hipertonico + tiamina 100mg IV • 6. Si la crisis dura más de 5 minutos o más de 30 minutos se repiten sin recuperación de la conciencia medicación Status epiléptico
  11. 11. Medicación • Lorazepam 2mg IV • Diazepam 5mg IV a 10 mg IV (1 ampolla) • Midazolam 5-10mg IM 4 MINUTOS, SE REPITE DOSIS Documentar drogas y dosis administradas
  12. 12. Diagnóstico Determinar si realmente es convulsión Interrogatorio paciente, testigos: • Forma de inicio, duración • Tipos de movimientos • Estado postictal • Signos acompañantes • Buscar antecedentes (epilepsia, primera crisis, trauma, infecciones) • Consumo de sustancias • Establecer diagnósticos diferenciales
  13. 13. Diagnósticos diferenciales • Síncope • Migraña con aura • AIT • Crisis psicógenas no epilépticas • Ataques de pánico • Tics • Narcolepsia/cataplejía • Delirium tremens, sustancias alucinógenas
  14. 14. Posteriormente.... • Evaluación neurológica completa (búsqueda de foco, signos meníngeos, valoración temporal y seriada del estado de conciencia) • Laboratorio: Hemograma, glucemia, uremia, creatinina, Na, K, Ca, Mg, hepatograma • Sospecha de intoxicación: tóxicos en orina • Sospecha Meningitis, Encefalitis: PL • Descartar causa estructural (signos neurológicos focales, signos de hipertensión endocraneana, persistente deterioro estado conciencia, cefalea, TEC): TC cerebro, RMN cerebro
  15. 15. FASE TÓNICO-CLÓNICA: comienza con un espasmo flexor tónico y posteriormente tiene lugar una fase de extensión tónica con cierre brusco de la boca, expiración forzada por contracción tónica de musculatura abdominal (grito epiléptico), acompañada de apnea, cianosis y signos autonómicos. Después, se observa una fase vibratoria o de transición de la fase tónica a la clónica y, finalmente, la fase clónica, consistente en contracciones clónicas flexoras, simétricas y síncronicas, masivas y repetidas que se hacen gradualmente más prolongadas con disminución progresiva FASE POSTICTAL: consiste en un periodo de estupor con hipotonía, sialorrea e incontinencia vesical hasta llegar a una recuperación gradual de la normalidad en 10-20 minutos. CRISIS TÓNICA: Se produce por un aumento mantenido en la contracción muscular de segundos de duración (2-10), aunque ocasionalmente puede prolongarse unos minutos. Si hay una afectación axial generalizada, puede dar lugar a una caída. Es propia de epilepsias sintomáticas. CRISIS CLÓNICA: Es una contracción muscular repetitiva, regular y que afecta al mismo grupo muscular, prolongada en el tiempo. Puede asociar o no afectación de la conciencia y su mecanismo sería diferente a la fase clónica de una CGTC, siendo, en aquella, debida a una descarga excitatoria rítmica primaria.
  16. 16. CRISIS DE AUSENCIA Consiste en pérdidas de conciencia paroxísticas de inicio y final brusco, de segundos de duración, La pérdida de conciencia se manifiesta como un paro en la actividad que se estaba realizando, sin aura, no se asocia a caída y puede acompañarse de fenómenos motores leves como automatismos, clonías, atonía o mioclonías. La recuperación es inmediata. Su definición implica que se trata de una crisis generalizada. CRISIS MIOCLÓNICAS Se debe a descargas corticales que producen contracciones involuntarias, únicas o múltiples, repentinas, breves de músculos o grupos musculares de topografía variable (axial, proximal o distal). CRISIS ATÓNICA Se produce como consecuencia de una disminución brusca del tono muscular en flexores y extensores del cuello, tronco y extremidades, sin ningún aparente evento previo mioclónico o tónico, de 1-2 segundos de duración. Un componente atónico puede aparecer en varios tipos de crisis, como tras ausencias típicas y atípicas o bien después de crisis mioclónicas o tónicas. La expresión clínica es variable, pudiendo ocasionar desde caídas sobre las nalgas, propulsión o retropulsión, hasta simples cabeceos. Existe afectación del nivel de conciencia con confusión posterior variable dependiendo de la duración
  17. 17. CUADRO CLINICO DE LA EPILEPSIA
  18. 18. Dg Clinico: Historia y Ex. Fisico. Error diagnsotico: 25%. MINSAL.(2014). Guia Clinica AUGE: Epilepsia en Niños. Chile. DIAGNOSTICO DE LA EPILEPSIA
  19. 19. DIAGNOSTICO DE LA EPILEPSIA
  20. 20. TRATAMIENTO FARMACOLOGICO
  21. 21. TRATAMIENTO FARMACOLOGICO
  22. 22. TRATAMIENTO FARMACOLOGICO
  23. 23. Status epiléptico • Urgencia médica • Persistencia de actividad ictal continua de 30 minutos o más; • 2 o más crisis sin recuperación total de la conciencia entre ellas • En la práctica: SE crisis > de 5 minutos • SE refractário: crisis de más de 60 – 90 minutos luego iniciada terapia (luego de tratamiento de benzodiazepina + dosis de carga fenobarbital o fenitoina )
  24. 24. CECIL Y GOLDMAN, Tratado de Medicina Interna Causas comunes de crisis provocada METABÓLICAS Hipernatremia, hiponatremia, hipocalcemia, hipoxia, hipoglucemia, hiperglucemia hiperosmolar no cetósica INDUCIDAS POR FÁRMACOS Teofilina, meperidina, antidepresivos tricíclicos, quinolonas, B-lactamicos, isoniazida SÍNDROME DE ABSTINENCIA Alcohol, benzodiazepinas, barbitúricos ENDOCRINAS Hipertiroidismo, hipotiroidismo TRASTORNOS DEL SNC Traumatismo, acv, encefalitis, abceso, meningitis OTROS TRASTORNOS SISTEMICOS Encefalopatia hipertensiva, LES, eclampsia, fiebre
  25. 25. PRONOSTICO DE LA EPILEPSIA Tratamiento temprano y su continuidad. Se estima que hasta el 70% de las personas con epilepsia pueden llevar una vida normal si reciben el tratamiento apropiado.
  26. 26. TRATAMIENTO Los cannabinoides tienen muchas propiedades medicinales, y esto permite que algunas dolencias y patologías puedan ser tratadas con cannabis, tales como cáncer, epilepsia, glaucoma, esclerosis múltiple, fibromialgia, dolor crónico, etc.
  27. 27. Tratamiento quirúrgico de la epilepsia resistente • Aproximadamente 20 a 30% de la población de pacientes con epilepsia son resistentes al tx • La técnica quirúrgica más frecuente para los pacientes con epilepsia del lóbulo temporal= lobectomía temporal • Resección más limitada del hipocampo y la amígdala subyacentes= amigdalohipocampectomía
  28. 28. Gracias
  29. 29. Bibliografía • Nieto, M., Nieto, M. y Nieto, E. (2008). Epilepsias y síndromes epilépticos del preescolar y del escolar. Asociación Española de Pediatría. Recuperado el 24 de mayo de 2017 de: • https://www.aeped.es/sites/default/files/documentos/4-epilepescolar.pdf Sanz-Arrazola, H. Andia, C. 2014. Sindrome de West: Etiologia, Fisiopatologia, Aspectos Clinicos, Diagnosticos, Tratamientos y Pronostico. Revista Medico- Cientifica “Luz y Vida, Vol 5 (1), pp. 30-35. • • epilepsia. Pp.15-180. Targas E, Contreras G, Rios L. (2014). Tratamiento Farmacologico de las Epilepsias. ALADE.
  30. 30. CLASIFICACION DE SD. EPILEPTICOS POR EDAD López, I., Varela, X. y Marca, S. (2013). Síndromes Epilépticos en niños y adolescentes. Acevedo, C., Campos, M., et. all. (2007). Epilepsias: Todo lo que usted desea saber.
  31. 31. SÍNDROME DE WEST. Garcia, V. Meneses, S. David, P. (2014). Actualizcion del Sindrome de West. Revista Chilena de
  32. 32. SÍNDROME DE LENNOX-GASTAUT. Sanz-Arrazola, H. Andia, C. 2014. Síndrome de West: Etiología, Fisiopatología, Aspectos Clínicos,
  33. 33. TIPOS DE CRISIS Sanz-Arrazola, H. Andia, C. 2014. Síndrome de West: Etiología, Fisiopatología, Aspectos Clínicos,

×