CAMEL DAY ITALIA 2021 CAMEL K Nicola Ferraro - Principal Software Engineer @ Red Hat Luca Burgazzoli - Principal Architect...
About us 2 Luca Burgazzoli Principal Architect at Red Hat Twitter: @lburgazzoli We work on: - Apache Camel and Camel K - R...
Agenda ● Intro ● Camel K ● Camel K and Knative ● Demo ● Current developments
INTRO
… when you’re free to play! We all love microservices! Kubernetes is so fun! Software development is fun… My App Let’s do ...
But then you realize... … that you’re not alone in the world! My App
You need to solve a lot of problems: ● Different communication models (e.g. sync / async) ● Different protocols or messagi...
Apache Camel K can set you free! My App Your App from(“pulsar://company/nsx/topic1”) .unmarshal().json() .transform().simp...
Encapsulate complexity into an “Integration” from(“pulsar://company/nsx/topic1”) .unmarshal().json() .transform().simple(“...
Camel K as an architectural component Platform Kubernetes App App App ● Ingress ● Egress ● Transformations ● Persistence ●...
CAMEL K
● https://github.com/apache/camel-k ● A lightweight platform for running integrations on Openshift and Kubernetes ● Reache...
Camel K for Developers Create integration file from(“knative:channel/xxxx”) .transform()... .to(“kafka:topic”) 1 EXECUTE C...
Camel K Architecture Knative Kubernetes/OpenShift Camel K Operator DEVELOPER Serverless Function/Application Pod Serverles...
Code Driven Serverless from(“platform-http:/messages”) .process(new YourBusinessLogic()) .to(“knative:channel/words”) Knat...
Developer Tooling ● Work on VSCode and Eclipse Che ● Auto-completion (LSP based) and error highlighting ● Manage lifecycle...
CAMEL K AND KNATIVE
Camel K loves Knative A lightweight integration platform, born on Kubernetes, with serverless superpowers Not the official...
Knative Knative Serving Knative Eventing Auto-scaling and scale-to-zero Messaging for event-based applications
Knative Service POD Scale Down to Zero Request Initiate and Start Scale Up with Load Knative Serving Request Request Reque...
Knative Service POD rest().post(“/path”) .to(“xx:system1”) .to(“xx:system2”) 300+ components! System 1 System 2 Request Re...
Knative Eventing Event Source kn source kn source create kn source list kn source list-types Broker New Event Trigger kn t...
Knative Eventing with Camel K Event Source Broker New Event Camel K Provider Event Providers Infrastructure New Customer c...
DEMO
Demo Camel Sources and Sinks in an event mesh Code: https://github.com/nicolaferraro/camel-k-example-knative/tree/demo-2021
Demo
CURRENT DEVELOPMENTS
POD Quarkus Currently, integrations can run on Quarkus in JVM mode: POD POD from(“knative:event/produced”) .pollEnrich() ....
Kamelets Meaning: Kamel route snippets Non-camel users ﬁnd it difﬁcult to write Camel DSL, they just want to leverage it. ...
Testing software using BDD style. Now part of citrusframework.org. Same structure of Camel K (CLI + operator) To run the t...
Other important future developments ● Webhooks: reduce the amount of components that need an “always on” pod ● Keda: autos...
Want to learn more about Camel K? Ofﬁcial doc: https://camel.apache.org/camel-k/ Kubernetes enterprise integration pattern...
Thank you! https://github.com/apache/camel-k Follow us on Twitter: @ni_ferraro @lburgazzoli
